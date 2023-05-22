Telematics Car Insurance: What to Know

Where to get telematics-based car insurance

Many insurers offer usage-based insurance options using telematics devices. Insurify identified six auto insurance companies that not only offer telematics insurance but also score highly on the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score. The IQ Score is a rating on a scale of 1 to 5 that considers an insurer’s financial rating, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability and reach.

Here’s what you need to know about the telematics insurance programs from each of these top-scoring companies.

Company and Telematics Program Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Average Monthly Cost for Full Coverage Average Annual Savings with Telematics Program Progressive Snapshot 4.0 $238 $156 StateFarm Drive Safe & Save 4.4 $175 $630 USAA SafePilot 4.3 $152 $547 American Family DriveMyWay 4.2 $227 $545 Erie YourTurn 4.4 $132 Potential gift card rewards GEICO DriveEasy 4.3 $178 Varies based on driving habits Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Progressive Snapshot

Available as either a plug-in telematics device or through a mobile app, the Progressive Snapshot program rewards drivers for limiting hard braking and rapid acceleration, driving less overall, avoiding getting behind the wheel between midnight and 4 a.m. on weekends, and staying off the phone while driving.

Progressive offers an automatic discount for signing up and may provide a discount based on driving behavior. Though risky driving may increase your rates, 80% of drivers maintain or reduce their rates via Snapshot.

Potential savings: The average driver saves $47 for the initial sign-up discount and $156 annually.

Availability: Snapshot isn’t available in California. Availability and details may vary from state to state. You can check your state’s availability on Progressive's website .

May be good for: People who drive fewer miles than average annually.

StateFarm Drive Safe & Save

StateFarm’s Drive Safe & Save program is available either as a mobile app or through the embedded telematics device in a 2020 or newer Ford or Lincoln Drive Safe & Save Connected Car. Drivers are eligible for an automatic discount for signing up and can save up to 30% (and possibly more, depending on location) based on their driving behavior.

StateFarm promises that the Drive Safe & Save program is always a discount, which means you won’t get higher rates because of the driving behavior the device captures. Also, the insurer promises to never sell information it gathers through telematics.

Potential savings: Discounts of up to 30% are available, and discounts may exceed 30% (except in New York, where caps apply). The average driver receiving a 30% discount could save $630 per year.

Availability: The program isn’t available in California, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island.

May be good for: Drivers who worry that telematics-based insurance may increase their premiums.

USAA SafePilot

USAA SafePilot is a telematics mobile app that gathers information about your driving behavior and habits and assigns you a driving score. You can see specific driving insights and trends on the mobile app that can help improve your habits behind the wheel. SafePilot is only a discount program, and the driving behavior the app detects won’t negatively affect your premiums.

The SafePilot app also uses crash-detection technology, which identifies when there’s been a potential accident. USAA will reach out to the driver via the app to make sure everything is OK, and the driver can even call 911 through the app.

Potential savings: Discounts of up to 30% are available; 10% discount on initial sign-up with the program. The average driver receiving a 30% discount could save $547 per year.

Availability: The program isn’t available in California, Delaware, or New Jersey.

May be good for: Parents of teen drivers will appreciate SafePilot’s accident-detection technology.

American Family DriveMyWay

American Family offers drivers a 100-day trial period of its telematics mobile app, DriveMyWay. Signing up for the program entitles you to a 10% automatic discount for enrolling. The app will track your driving habits and provide tips and suggestions for safer driving.

After 90 days of using the app, American Family will email you to let you know how your score is trending, and you can decide if you want to continue with DriveMyWay.

From there, drivers have three options:

Get a personalized rate based on your driving score and keep the app. If you do this, you’ll receive a 5% ongoing participation discount. Your personalized rate could save you 5% to 20%, but higher-risk drivers may see their rates increase.

Lock in your current score and get a personalized rate based on it, but delete the app. This means losing out on the 5% participation discount, but you can keep your rate based on your current driving behavior.

Unenroll before the 100-day trial period has lapsed, and American Family will not DriveMyWay data to calculate your insurance rate. However, you’ll lose the 10% automatic discount.

DriveMyWay is currently only available in Utah but will soon be available nationwide.

Potential savings: Discounts of 5% to 20% are available. The average driver receiving a 20% discount could save $545 per year.

Availability: DriveMyWay is currently only available in Utah. American Family has another telematics-based insurance program called KnowMyDrive, which is more widely available.

May be good for: Drivers who want to try telematics insurance without committing.

Erie YourTurn

Erie’s YourTurn program aims to gamify safe driving. The YourTurn mobile app monitors driving habits and offers feedback for improvement. Rather than offer a discount to drivers who sign up for YourTurn, the app assigns scores to drivers, like a game. And, like a game, you can compare scores with family members, try to get onto leaderboards, and watch your trends.

Based on your scores, you could earn rewards every two weeks. You can redeem these rewards for electronic gift cards or donate them to charity. Erie doesn’t use the YourTurn app data to determine your premiums.

Potential savings: Users can earn high driving scores by driving safely. High scores earn you money that you can redeem as electronic gift cards from 25 different vendors or donate to charity.

Availability: YourTurn is not available in Washington, D.C., Kentucky, North Carolina, or New York.

May be good for: Drivers who like gamification as a motivator.

GEICO DriveEasy

GEICO DriveEasy is a mobile-app-based telematics insurance program that offers potential discounts for your driving behavior — although higher-risk drivers may see rate increases based on their DriveEasy telematics data.

This program is especially concerned about how active phone use causes distracted driving. Activities like making or taking handheld phone calls or touching the screen to unlock your phone or access GPS logs in DriveEasy as distracted driving. Additionally, the app can’t differentiate between the driver using the phone and the driver passing the phone to a passenger to use the phone safely.

In most cases, this program requires every covered member of policy to use the app, and the app provides regular family report cards about driving behavior. This makes DriveEasy a great option for parents of teenagers who want to be sure their newly minted drivers have limited distractions behind the wheel.

Potential savings: Savings will vary depending on driving behavior.

Availability: DriveEasy isn’t available in Alaska, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, or Wyoming.

May be good for: Parents of teen drivers.