Liberty Mutual RightTrack (2022)

How Liberty Mutual RightTrack Works

What is Liberty Mutual RightTrack? Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack program rewards drivers for safe driving habits by slashing car insurance rates.

Liberty Mutual RightTrack is a telematics program that tracks the driving behavior of participating customers over the course of a 90-day review period. Customers earn an initial discount simply for signing up, in addition to further RightTrack discounts from 5% to 30% based on driving data. If you participate, this discount lasts for the life of your policy.

Depending on the state the customer lives in, the Liberty Mutual RightTrack program provides two options for policyholders to enroll in: RightTrack Mobile (the Liberty Mutual app) and the RightTrack Plug-In program (in New York state only). The difference between these programs is the specific tracking device or app used.

The data gathered through the RightTrack device—either the RightTrack mobile app, plug-in device, or RightTrack tag device—focuses on tracking good driving habits. Practices to avoid include rapid acceleration, racking up a large number of miles, nighttime driving, and hard braking. Safe drivers earn significant car insurance discounts on their policies.

Is now the time for a telematics program?

Many people in certain professions are working from home. Because Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack program tracks annual mileage, those without a daily rush-hour commute to and from work may benefit from a low-mileage discount. The less a person drives, the smaller the chance of an accident.

The program rewards safe drivers for their good driving tracked through the mobile app or Liberty Mutual RightTrack Monitor. At the end of the 90-day review period, Liberty Mutual calculates the final discount to award to the policyholder, which will apply to the customer’s policy for as long as they remain a customer. Policyholders can save up to 30%.

