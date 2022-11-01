Liberty Mutual RightTrack (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
The Liberty Mutual RightTrack program aims to reward policyholders for safe driving habits. Through telematics tracking technology, information on braking, acceleration, time of day, and more is recorded and used to determine discount eligibility. Participating customers save for enrolling in the program and may earn 5% to 30% discounts on insurance premiums.
Whether or not Liberty Mutual insurance coverage appeals to you and your insurance needs, shopping around for multiple auto insurance options increases your chances of saving money. Many drivers compare quotes online from the nation’s top insurance providers with the ease of just a few clicks.
Quick Facts
The Liberty Mutual RightTrack program touts savings of up to 30% on premiums.
Insurance companies use a driver’s profile, vehicle type, and more in calculating rates.
Safe drivers tend to save more on their auto insurance rates with discounts.
How Liberty Mutual RightTrack Works
What is Liberty Mutual RightTrack?
Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack program rewards drivers for safe driving habits by slashing car insurance rates.
Liberty Mutual RightTrack is a telematics program that tracks the driving behavior of participating customers over the course of a 90-day review period. Customers earn an initial discount simply for signing up, in addition to further RightTrack discounts from 5% to 30% based on driving data. If you participate, this discount lasts for the life of your policy.
Depending on the state the customer lives in, the Liberty Mutual RightTrack program provides two options for policyholders to enroll in: RightTrack Mobile (the Liberty Mutual app) and the RightTrack Plug-In program (in New York state only). The difference between these programs is the specific tracking device or app used.
The data gathered through the RightTrack device—either the RightTrack mobile app, plug-in device, or RightTrack tag device—focuses on tracking good driving habits. Practices to avoid include rapid acceleration, racking up a large number of miles, nighttime driving, and hard braking. Safe drivers earn significant car insurance discounts on their policies.
Is now the time for a telematics program?
Many people in certain professions are working from home. Because Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack program tracks annual mileage, those without a daily rush-hour commute to and from work may benefit from a low-mileage discount. The less a person drives, the smaller the chance of an accident.
The program rewards safe drivers for their good driving tracked through the mobile app or Liberty Mutual RightTrack Monitor. At the end of the 90-day review period, Liberty Mutual calculates the final discount to award to the policyholder, which will apply to the customer’s policy for as long as they remain a customer. Policyholders can save up to 30%.
Liberty Mutual RightTrack Reviews: Here’s what drivers are saying…
For the most part, customers enrolled in the RightTrack program from Liberty Mutual speak favorably of it. Satisfied customers cite easy sign-ups and the safe driving and bundling discounts that lower premiums. Others express concerns about the sensitivity of the tracking devices and how minor instances may affect overall discounts.
The mobile app—available on the App Store and Google Play—consistently receives solid reviews from participating customers. The iOS app has an overall rating of 4.5 stars, and the Android app earned an overall rating of 4 stars. Both apps were rated on a 5-star scale, so these results indicate generally high satisfaction.
Liberty Mutual RightTrack Costs and Discounts
Enrolling in the RightTrack program does not result in any additional fees for Liberty Mutual customers. In fact, participants save simply by signing up for the telematics program. If canceled during the period, this initial discount will be removed from the premium. After the 90-day review period, Liberty Mutual calculates a discount for customers ranging from 5% to 30%.
Once a Liberty Mutual customer earns a RightTrack discount, they keep that discount for as long as they have that policy with Liberty Mutual. It will even carry over to cover new and replacement vehicles throughout the course of your coverage period. For safe drivers with superb driving habits, this means up to 30% off for the life of their policies.
How to Cancel Liberty Mutual RightTrack
If customers decide to cancel the Liberty Mutual RightTrack program, they can do so during the 90-day insurance review period without being charged a fee. The initial discount associated with the program will simply be removed from the customer’s auto insurance policy. Customers can opt out of the program by calling 1 (866) 274-0892 or their local agent.
Liberty Mutual Contact Information
|Customer Service Phone Number
|1 (800) 290-8711
|Claims Service Phone Number
|1 (800) 225-2467
|Roadside Assistance Phone Number
|1 (800) 426-9898
|Headquarters Address
175 Berkeley Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02116
The Liberty Mutual RightTrack program provides participating customers the opportunity to save somewhere between 5% and 30% on their insurance premiums. Similar telematics programs include SmartRide from Nationwide, IntelliDrive from Travelers, Drive Safe & Save from State Farm, RightTrack from Safeco, and Drivewise from Allstate.
Whether or not you want to enroll in a telematics safe driving program like Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack, shopping around for various insurance options will help you find a policy at an affordable price.
Frequently Asked Questions
Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack is a telematics program that uses the driving data of participating customers to determine discounts on their auto insurance premiums. Depending on safe driving factors like mileage, acceleration, braking, and times of day driven, drivers can earn anywhere from 5% to 30% in discounts.
RightTrack from Liberty Mutual tracks driving data over a 90-day period with a plug-in device or a mobile app to determine discount eligibility. Enrolled customers earn their discount based on their practices around mileage, acceleration, braking, and time of day. After the 90 days, a discount is calculated and remains with the auto policy for as long as it exists.
No, you cannot lose money with the Liberty Mutual RightTrack program. Tracked driving habits influence discount amounts but never result in additional fees. If you cancel the program during the 90-day review period, the initial discount will just be taken away. Otherwise, the discount remains until the policy is canceled.
Finding the best deal on car insurance relies on shopping around and viewing all the coverage options available. No one-size-fits-all policy exists because rates vary based on each person’s driving profile, vehicle type, and more. The best way to find coverage for you is to compare quotes from the nation’s top providers using an online tool.
