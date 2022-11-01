4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Tickets for the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta are some of the hardest to come by, second only to the Super Bowl. But it shouldn’t be as hard as that for anyone to get good car insurance.
Golfers would kill to have the kind of control over the ball that their favorite pros do—and there’s nowhere better to compare golf swings than on TV during this tournament. But we all have control over getting the best auto insurance policy rates—you just have to know where to look.
Car Insurance in Augusta, GA
The average cost of Georgia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Augusta, GA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Augusta is $225 per month, or $2700 annually.
Car insurance in Augusta is $22 less than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Augusta on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Augusta, GA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Augusta
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$110 /mo
|Travelers
|$132 /mo
|American Family
|$184 /mo
|The General
|$188 /mo
|Nationwide
|$198 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Augusta, GA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Augusta. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$237 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$278 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$228 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$239 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$174 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Augusta Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As demonstrated by the table below, age has everything to do with car insurance rates in Augusta. Premiums for Augusta teen drivers average out to $554, more than twice as much as the average cost for drivers in their 30s. Drivers experience a rate increase when they hit their 70s—from an average of $203 per month in premiums in their 60s to $272. That’s an increase of over 30 percent! Why? Older and younger drivers represent more risk, statistically speaking.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$555
|20s
|$329
|30s
|$226
|40s
|$213
|50s
|$229
|60s
|$204
|70s
|$273
|80s
|$152
Augusta Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Augusta, it pays to keep a clean driving record. Why? Insurance companies use your driving record to help determine your level of risk. The more risk you represent, the higher your monthly insurance premiums. Responsible drivers signal low risk in Augusta and pay the least on average for auto insurance at $252 per month. However, if found at fault for an accident or caught speeding, Augusta motorists will pay an average of $287 and $334 per month, respectively, to insure their rides.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$253
|Speeding Ticket
|$335
|At-Fault Accident
|$288
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$328
Augusta Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your reputation is everything when it comes to getting good car insurance rates in Augusta. But what do insurance companies use to determine reputation? Besides examining your driver record to determine risk, underwriters also use your credit score to inform their calculations. For this reason, if you aren’t already monitoring your credit score, you should. Many activities can positively influence your credit score, but paying your bills on time is at the top of the list. Augusta drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay $262 per month on average for their car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$263
|Good
|$288
|Average
|$259
|Poor
|$266
Find local Augusta agents
Insurance Services of Augusta5 George C Wilson Ct,
Augusta, GA 30909
Dawson, Taylor & Company3510 Wheeler Rd,
Augusta, GA 30909
Blanchard & Calhoun Insurance Agency, Inc.245 Davis Road,
Augusta, GA 30907
Whit Blanchard Insurance Group1901 Walton Way,
Augusta, GA 30904
Meybohm-Sarborough Insurance, LLC dba/MAI Risk Advisors3512 Wheeler Rd,
Augusta, GA 30909-1824
Affordable Insurance Agency, Inc.1557 Gordon Hwy,
Augusta, GA 30906
Capps Insurance Agency1254 Broad St,
Augusta, GA 30901-1116
First Choice Insurance and Financial Services2506 Peach Orchard Rd,
Augusta, GA 30906
The Insurance CenterP.O. Box 416,
Augusta, GA 30903
A-Affiliated Insurance Agency3405 Washington Rd,
Augusta, GA 30907
Augusta, GA DMV Information
In Augusta, you can use online services or the DDS 2 GO Mobile App to manage anything having to do with your driver’s license. As far as titling and tags are concerned, residents must do business either online or in person with a County Tag Office. Non-resident military members stationed at Ft. Gordon have to renew registration in person, however. There are two tag offices serving Augusta residents. Don’t feel like leaving home? Check out Georgia Drives e-services for some easily accessible online options for renewing your vehicle registration, paying insurance fines, applying for a tag, or even getting the opportunity to receive tag expiration notices by email. If you can’t remember when your registration is due, remember this: Georgia law requires that all auto tags be renewed within 30 days before the owner’s birth date.
Public Transportation in Augusta, GA
Most people drive in and around Augusta, but if you want to take a break from the road for a little while or find yourself needing services, Augusta Public Transit provides comprehensive public transportation services throughout Richmond County. These include the fixed route bus service that operates nine fixed routes, access to ADA (paratransit) services, and the Richmond Rural Transit service. Car rental and limited taxi service is of course available in Augusta as well as rideshare options like Uber. Students might be pleased to know that a fledgling bikeshare program called JagRide is now open across Augusta University’s three campuses.
For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Augusta, GA
For anyone aspiring to actually play in the nation’s biggest golf tournament, practice makes perfect. For people who can’t even hit the ball straight, getting there is going to be a little difficult. With Insurify, you have a straight shot to hundreds of regional and national insurance carriers—and their rates—in seconds.
If you are one of the lucky ones who get tickets to the Masters Tournament, it’s a memory that lasts a lifetime. But don’t hold on to your insurance that long—rates change and so do you. Insurify can help you find the best rate for the new you now.
FAQs - Augusta, GA Car Insurance
It’s the responsibility of your insurance company to communicate your insurance record to the Georgia motor vehicle database. They do this by submitting the information electronically to the Georgia Electronic Insurance Compliance System (GEICS). If you are unsure whether this has been done, call your insurance agent or check your insurance status online.
Georgia's Hands-Free Law took effect July 1, 2018. There are many specifics that go along with this law, but in short, drivers cannot have a phone in their hand or touching any part of their body while talking on their phone while driving. If you disobey this law, you could be in for some pretty hefty fines and—more urgently—points on your record, which will increase your insurance rates. The fine for a first conviction is $50 and one point assessed against your driver's license. Make the mistake twice and the fine is $100 and two points against your record. Three or more convictions for breaking Georgia’s Hands-Free Law will cost you $150 and three points on your driving record.
No. Vehicle emissions testing is required, however, in the 13 metro Atlanta counties in Georgia (Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale) in order for motorists to complete their vehicle registration. If you live in one of these counties (Augusta is in Richmond County), then for vehicles 25 years or older, emissions testing is required every year.
Insurify Insights
How Augusta Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Augusta, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Augusta drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Augusta
#53
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#81
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#92
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#57
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Augusta drivers rank 113 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #113
- Percent of drivers in Augusta with an accident: 10.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Augusta drivers rank 92 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #92
- Percent of drivers in Augusta with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Augusta drivers rank 148 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #148
- Percent of drivers in Augusta with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Augusta drivers rank 153 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #153
- Percent of drivers in Augusta with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Augusta drivers rank 53 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Augusta with a speeding ticket: 11.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Augusta drivers rank 139 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #139
- Percent of drivers in Augusta with clean record: 76.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Augusta drivers rank 70 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Augusta with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.82%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022