Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta is the seventh-friendliest city in all the United States, according to Forbes. Outside Atlanta, the quiet suburb is nestled in the sweet spot between affluent Dunwoody and Johns Creek and the more middle-class-friendly Roswell and Sandy Springs. Overall, the vibe is nice but not overly extravagant. Of course, some of that Southern hospitality shows up on the road, but the population growth and less-than-stellar city planning can make traffic a bit tricky. Fortunately, finding cheap car insurance is easier than navigating yet another Peachtree Street.
You can expect Georgia car insurance rates to vary as you move from one city to the next. Generally, densely populated areas have higher insurance rates because of the increased number of claims and accidents. So drivers in urban areas pay more than those in the suburbs, and rural drivers pay least of all. When your neighbor's sluggish John Deere is the only thing on the road for miles and miles, it's pretty hard to have an accident. For those folks in the cities, here are the average car insurance rates.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Alpharetta is $291 per month, or $3492 annually.
Car insurance in Alpharetta is $44 more than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Alpharetta on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Alpharetta, GA
There's no shortage of insurance providers in Georgia, and you have plenty to choose from. As you scan the chart, note the companies with the most affordable car insurance. You should see more than a few that deserve to be on your list when you're evaluating your insurance needs. The best way to find the right insurance service for you is to get multiple quotes and find the one that gives the best mix of coverage and price.
|Insurance Provider in Alpharetta
|Travelers
|$163 /mo
|Mile Auto
|$179 /mo
|Clearcover
|$190 /mo
|State Auto
|$213 /mo
|Elephant
|$231 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Alpharetta, GA
The Insurify Composite Score helps determine the best companies and is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate an insurance company's quality, reliability, and health. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; and Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys. In addition, we review household names like State Farm and Allstate, as well as regional providers. The following companies provide insurance solutions for drivers in Alpharetta.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$190 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$267 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$239 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$163 /mo
|State Auto
|76
|$213 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Alpharetta Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age significantly affects the cost of your auto insurance policy. Drivers under 25 often have the highest rates and may pay more for state minimum coverage (which is bodily injury liability and property damage liability only) than their parents do for full coverage. Younger drivers statistically are involved in more accidents than their older counterparts. In fact, drivers in their 40s and 50s enjoy some of the lowest rates only to have the prices bounce back up as they reach retirement years. Take a look at the rates for different ages.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$583
|20s
|$364
|30s
|$246
|40s
|$222
|50s
|$201
|60s
|$202
|70s
|$227
|80s
|$247
Alpharetta Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
The easiest way to obtain a cheap price is to maintain a safe driving record. Accidents, tickets, and claims can bump up your premiums for three to five years, depending on the insurer. Of course, we all want to avoid accidents and tickets, but it's especially advantageous if you wish to save a buck on your car insurance. Insurance companies believe the past is the best indicator of future behavior, so they increase the rates for those with mishaps in their driving history to offset the added risk. However, even with a less-than-perfect record, it's possible to find coverage. Check out these rates.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$292
|Speeding Ticket
|$390
|At-Fault Accident
|$355
|DUI
|$578
Alpharetta Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Research from the Federal Trade Commission and insurers has repeatedly shown that credit can predict driver safety. The data shows that people with higher credit scores tend to file fewer claims. They also get in fewer accidents. So one way to lower your insurance price is to raise your credit score. To see it go up, you can avoid late payments, check your credit report, decrease your credit utilization, and increase your credit limit. Here are the rates at different credit levels.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$277
|Good
|$295
|Average
|$344
|Bad
|$428
Alpharetta DMV Information
Just under 66,000 people call Alpharetta home, and they''re all served by a single DMV. Its address is 11575 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009. The office''s services include first issuance, renewals, out-of-state transfers, reinstatement, driving history report (MVR), insurance reinstatements, regular knowledge exams, motorcycle knowledge exams, CDL written exams, and regular road tests. The Alpharetta Department of Driver Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Public Transportation in Alpharetta
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has four different bus lines to help people get around the city in Alpharetta. Specifically, you can ride the 85, 140, 143, and 185. MARTA also links up to rail service so you can commute to downtown Atlanta or even Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Also, Alpharetta has two park-and-ride facilities. They are located along Georgia 400/Mansell Road and Georgia 400/Windward Parkway.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Alpharetta
Driving in Alpharetta, and in Georgia in general, can be a tad adventurous, especially if you''re not used to the nuances of ever-busy, construction-heavy streets. The alarm clock is definitely your friend because you can almost guarantee your commute will be about double what you estimated. However, there''s one thing you need not be alarmed about: how much you pay for insurance.
In the past, you had to spend countless hours calling insurance agents, but now you can get car insurance quotes without visiting a single insurance agency. Instead, head over to Insurify , enter some quick info, and in no time, you’ll get 10+ free quotes all tailored to your vehicle, location, and unique driving profile. You can also find out how much you could save by bundling homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, and even business insurance, all on Insurify , in minutes.
FAQs - Alpharetta, GA Car Insurance
Maintain a clean driving record that's free of car accidents and claims, increase your deductibles, think about choosing liability coverage alone and dropping collision and comprehensive coverage, and raise your credit score. After you've done all that, you might want to bundle home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance for additional savings.
On average, car insurance costs drivers $307 per month, or $3,684 per year, in Alpharetta. The average cost of car insurance in Alpharetta is 31 percent higher than the national average of $234 per month. Georgia as a whole ranks third for most expensive car insurance rates in the nation. Speaking of averages, drivers who use Insurify save $585 per year .
Like the rest of Georgia, Alpharetta has high rates because of busy and dangerous roadways, expensive repair costs, substantial healthcare costs, and the relatively high number of uninsured drivers (maybe pick up uninsured motorist coverage). Just because the rates are high in general doesn't mean it's impossible to find cheap car insurance. The best strategy is to get multiple quotes so that you can find affordable auto insurance coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Alpharetta Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alpharetta, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Alpharetta drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Alpharetta
#177
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#169
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#77
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#196
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alpharetta drivers rank 145 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #145
- Percent of drivers in Alpharetta with an accident: 9.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alpharetta drivers rank 77 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Alpharetta with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Alpharetta drivers rank 162 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #162
- Percent of drivers in Alpharetta with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Alpharetta drivers rank 158 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #158
- Percent of drivers in Alpharetta with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Alpharetta drivers rank 177 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #177
- Percent of drivers in Alpharetta with a speeding ticket: 8.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Alpharetta drivers rank 45 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Alpharetta with clean record: 80.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Alpharetta drivers rank 9 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Alpharetta with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.81%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022