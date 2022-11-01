Car Insurance in Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta is the seventh-friendliest city in all the United States, according to Forbes. Outside Atlanta, the quiet suburb is nestled in the sweet spot between affluent Dunwoody and Johns Creek and the more middle-class-friendly Roswell and Sandy Springs. Overall, the vibe is nice but not overly extravagant. Of course, some of that Southern hospitality shows up on the road, but the population growth and less-than-stellar city planning can make traffic a bit tricky. Fortunately, finding cheap car insurance is easier than navigating yet another Peachtree Street.

You can expect Georgia car insurance rates to vary as you move from one city to the next. Generally, densely populated areas have higher insurance rates because of the increased number of claims and accidents. So drivers in urban areas pay more than those in the suburbs, and rural drivers pay least of all. When your neighbor's sluggish John Deere is the only thing on the road for miles and miles, it's pretty hard to have an accident. For those folks in the cities, here are the average car insurance rates.