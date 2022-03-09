Georgia SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Georgia (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Georgia, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Georgia. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Georgia.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Freedom National
|$148
|Travelers
|$212
|Mile Auto
|$232
|Elephant
|$270
|Gainsco
|$273
|Direct Auto
|$306
|InsureMax
|$312
|AssuranceAmerica
|$331
|Safeco
|$345
|The General
|$393
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Georgia?
Because of the high-risk reasons behind issuing an SR-22, crafting insurance around these drivers is more expensive than for drivers without any violations. Georgia is a costly state in which to need an SR-22.
Insurance for motorists needing an SR-22 is a shocking 42 percent higher than for those who don't. An SR-22 insurance policy costs high-risk drivers $123 more per month than the average driver pays.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Georgia?
If you have to file an SR-22 in Georgia, you've lost a level of the state's trust somewhere along the way. This form is a way of following up on people who perhaps haven't had enough insurance or have been convicted of a serious driving violation. It represents a promise by the insurance company that you, in fact, carry the state minimum required liability insurance.
Insurance with an SR-22 is more complicated to get than a regular policy because it is for high-risk motorists. Since these drivers tend to make more claims with an insurance company, many insurers stay away from doing business with them.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Georgia?
While managing your money well pays off when it comes to car insurance, the benefits of having a good credit score are impacted negatively by an SR-22 requirement. Those with an excellent credit score and an SR-22 lose $72 a month compared to their pre-SR-22 days.
An SR-22 affects everyone regardless of credit. However, the worse your credit is, the greater the impact. While the SR-22 driver with an excellent credit score pays $72 monthly in increased premiums, a motorist with a less-than-average score pays even more—$87 a month on average.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$299
|$371
|$72
|Good
|$333
|$413
|$80
|Average
|$336
|$417
|$80
|Poor
|$364
|$451
|$87
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Georgia
Your insurance carrier will know all about the SR-22 form even if they don't provide one (it's the insurance company's responsibility to send the SR-22 to the state). If they don't do business with those who need SR-22s, it's time to find a new insurance provider. You can try searching for SR-22 insurance companies in your state, but a better, faster, and more reliable option is using an insurance comparison-shopping site like Insurify.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Georgia
If you don't have a car but need an SR-22, you'll need what is called non-owner insurance. Because the SR-22 is a form (not a type of insurance product), your insurance agent can submit it on top of this non-owner policy.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Georgia
While an SR-22 is usually reserved for DUIs and serious moving violations, Georgia requires repeat offenders of the state's financial responsibility law to file an SR-22A. Called the "Georgia Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate," this form is similar to the SR-22, except that the state requires you to pay for your SR-22A policy up front instead of in monthly installments.
Another option to following Georgia's financial responsibility law and getting back on the road is to self-insure, though this is an expensive option and requires depositing $100,000 with the state.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Georgia
You can get an SR-22 by searching for SR-22 insurance companies online, but there are easier ways than that. Answer a few questions on Insurify.com (including your need for SR-22-related insurance), and they'll return you top rates from providers across the state and in your hometown.
Frequently Asked Questions
Depending on the reason for the SR-22, you'll have to keep this form continuously on file with the state for six months, one year, or three years. Be sure you and your insurance carrier know how long you'll need the SR-22. Don't accidentally let it lapse and find your license suspended again.
If you move from Georgia to another state, you'll have to get new insurance in the state and have your insurance company file the SR-22 in your new state. The time you have already invested in your SR-22 simply continues until you've met your SR-22 requirement of six months, one year, or three years.
Even if you don't have a car, you need to file an SR-22 in Georgia. Instead of purchasing regular insurance, ask your agent to write a non-owner policy. Be sure they are willing to file the SR-22 for you as well.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.