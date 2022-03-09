Georgia SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Georgia?

Because of the high-risk reasons behind issuing an SR-22, crafting insurance around these drivers is more expensive than for drivers without any violations. Georgia is a costly state in which to need an SR-22.

Insurance for motorists needing an SR-22 is a shocking 42 percent higher than for those who don't. An SR-22 insurance policy costs high-risk drivers $123 more per month than the average driver pays.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $294 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $417 $123 ▴ 41.84% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.