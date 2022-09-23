Georgia car insurance requirements

Georgia law requires drivers to carry liability car insurance. This includes two types of insurance — bodily injury and property damage — and the state sets certain coverage limits for both.[1] If you’re responsible for an accident, liability car insurance helps pay for the other driver’s vehicle damage and medical bills.

However, it doesn’t cover your own vehicle repairs and medical costs. Liability insurance ensures drivers take financial responsibility for accidents they cause — you can’t drive without it in most of the country.[2]

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability coverage pays for the other driver’s and their passengers’ medical expenses when you cause an accident. The coverage limit you select in your policy determines the maximum your insurer will pay. You’re responsible for paying the rest if a claim exceeds your coverage limits.[2]

Georgia drivers must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage. With these limits, your policy will pay a maximum of $25,000 for one person and $50,000 total for one incident.[1]

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance covers vehicle repairs for the other driver when you cause an accident. Your policy specifies the amount your insurer agrees to pay for a property damage claim. Depending on your policy, the maximum amount might be more than the state minimum.[2]

Drivers in Georgia must have at least $25,000 of coverage for property damage liability. This means your policy will cover up to $25,000 per incident.[1]