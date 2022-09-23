Georgia Car Insurance With Bad Credit (2025)

Drivers with bad credit in Georgia tend to pay higher car insurance rates.

Sarah Sharkey
Written by Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey, Insurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Katie Powers
Edited by Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie Powers, Senior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Georgia allows insurance companies to use credit-based insurance scores when determining car insurance premiums. This means drivers with fair or poor credit typically pay higher rates than drivers with good or excellent credit.

Although bad credit can lead to higher rates, plenty of insurers work with drivers with bad credit. Plus, shopping around can help drivers uncover savings.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance with a bad credit history.

Quick Facts

  • Travelers, USAA, and Auto-Owners offer some of the best car insurance for Georgia drivers with bad credit.

  • Georgia requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage.

  • Insurers primarily look at your credit-based insurance score, not your credit score, when determining rates.

How credit affects car insurance rates in Georgia

Insurance companies in the Peach State can look at your credit history when determining premiums. But companies don’t look at your traditional credit score. Instead, they use your credit history and details from your credit report to determine your credit-based insurance score.

Information that may play into your credit-based insurance score includes your payment history, outstanding debt, credit history length, pursuit of new credit, and credit mix, or the types of credit you have. For example, a history of on-time payments could lead to a better score.[1]

Insurers use your credit-based insurance score as a factor when determining rates. But it’s important to note that your credit history is just one of many factors an insurance company considers when determining your rates.

Other factors that affect your premiums include your driving record, ZIP code, and more. For example, traffic violations on your driving record might lead to rate increases, whether or not you have bad credit.

Drivers with a higher credit-based insurance score typically pay lower premiums than drivers with a lower credit-based insurance score. That’s because insurers often associate bad credit with higher risk, which they compensate for with higher premiums.

Best Georgia insurance for drivers with bad credit 

The right car insurance company for you will vary based on your unique situation. But some insurers offer better coverage to Georgia drivers than others. Explore some of the best auto insurance companies for drivers with bad credit below.

Travelers: Best for affordable rates

Travelers logoaffordable rates
4.7
IQ Score
8.5 /10
Liability Only
$99/mo
Full Coverage
$186/mo
4.7
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Jack
Verified Review
Our fire claim was handled with the customer in mind.
Reviewed in Ohio on September 2025
Excellent home insurance coverage.
Jacob
Verified Review
Travelers Review
Reviewed in New York on September 2025
Has a good ability to pay claims.
Elizabeth
Verified Review
No claims
Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 2025
Haven't had to use them.
JD Power
616
NAIC Index
0
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Travelers offers Georgia drivers with bad credit relatively affordable car insurance premiums. As one of the largest insurance companies, it provides a wide range of coverage options to help you build a policy that best suits your needs. Plus, its extensive discounts might help you lock in additional savings.

Pros

  • Gap coverage available

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Below-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Might not be the most affordable option

Auto-Owners: Best for discounts

Auto-Owners logodiscounts
4.3
IQ Score
8.2 /10
Liability Only
$96/mo
Full Coverage
$133/mo
4.3
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.

Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Michael
Verified Review
Best Kept Secret!
Reviewed in South Carolina on September 2025
Fast claim response. Very courteous and professional. For what I need, no other company comes close in price for the last 10+ years.
Patricia
Verified Review
Price Gouging
Reviewed in Florida on September 2025
I drive about 5,000 miles a year and am paying over $2,500 with no accidents and no tickets. This is crazy. I would not refer.
Karen
Verified Review
Good rates.
Reviewed in Tennessee on September 2025
I would recommend.
JD Power
654
NAIC Index
0.46
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Auto-Owners advertises a dozen car insurance discounts that can help you lower your costs. The insurer offers multi-policy, paid-in-full, advance quote, multi-car, and safety feature discounts, among others. You’ll find ample insurance coverages, including add-ons like diminished value, loan or lease gap, and road trouble service insurance. One downside for some people is that you’ll need to work with a live agent to get a quote.

Pros

  • Multiple discounts available

  • Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Excellent)

Cons

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • Rideshare coverage not available

USAA: Best for veterans

USAA logoveterans
4.9
IQ Score
9.1 /10
Liability Only
$120/mo
Full Coverage
$167/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Robert
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Delaware on September 2025
Safe driving discount.
Natalie
Verified Review
Like any insurance, I feel like I'm dealing with a bookie. They are betting I'm going to screw up, and they adjust for a rock hitting the windshield. I have a 20-year-old Toyota on PLPD, which I call car hospice. I don't feel I should be paying for an agent.
Reviewed in Michigan on September 2025
Like any insurance, I feel like I'm dealing with a bookie. They are betting I'm going to screw up, and they adjust for a rock hitting the windshield. I have a 20-year-old Toyota on PLPD, which I call car hospice. I don't feel I should be paying for an agent.
Martin
Verified Review
USAA is the best
Reviewed in California on September 2025
Outstanding service every interaction!
JD Power
739
NAIC Index
1.31
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

More than 700,000 veterans call the Peach State home. USAA is an excellent car insurance company for many veterans and their families. The company earned top marks in the 2025 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study. The company has attractive rates and extensive coverage offerings, making it a worthwhile insurer to consider.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Excellent)

  • Top-tier customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power

  • Many available coverages

Cons

  • Limited to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members

  • Above-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

Average Georgia car insurance rates by credit tier

Drivers with good or excellent credit in Georgia typically pay less for coverage than people with fair or poor credit. The table below highlights the average rates by credit tier to help you understand what you may pay for coverage.

Average Liability-Only Rates by Credit Tier

How to get cheaper Georgia car insurance with bad credit

Although Georgia requires car insurance, that doesn’t mean you have to overpay for this unavoidable expense.

The strategies below can help you find more affordable car insurance in Georgia, even if you have bad credit:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Shop around regularly

    Compare quotes across at least three insurers every six months to confirm you’re getting the best rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f93e5c7ccc/banking-96x96-orange_017-coins.svg

    Opt for higher deductibles

    Insurers typically reward drivers who opt for a higher deductible with lower rates. If you can swing the higher deductible, the savings might be worth it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/534f1a1e1c/banking-96x96-green_007-calendar.svg

    Ask about auto-pay discounts

    Some insurers offer discounts when you sign up for automatic payments.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/36e0a8581b/house-rental-96x96-blue_050-budget.svg

    Bundle your coverage

    If you need other insurance policies, like renters or homeowners insurance, bundling your auto insurance policy could lead to savings.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e80d4ae197/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_019-car.svg

    Opt for minimum coverage

    A minimum-coverage policy is typically the cheapest option. If you have an older vehicle, reducing your coverage to the bare minimum might help you save.

Georgia minimum car insurance requirements

Drivers in the Peach State must carry an auto insurance policy that meets the following minimum requirements:[3]

  • Bodily injury liability coverage: You’ll need a policy with at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage.

  • Property damage liability coverage: You’ll need at least $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident.

If your car insurance policy lapses on a registered vehicle, you’ll incur an initial fine of $25, and up to $160 in fines if you don’t reinstate coverage within 30 days. The state can also suspend or revoke your vehicle’s registration if your policy lapse continues.

Although the state only mandates liability coverage, many lenders require drivers to carry full-coverage insurance on financed cars. With that, you may have to carry additional coverage until you pay off your vehicle.

Optional coverages and discounts worth considering

If you’re seeking more robust protection, you should consider adding other coverages to your insurance policy. Some optional add-ons to consider include the following:[4]

  • Collision coverage: After an accident, collision insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle.

  • Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle after a covered incident, like natural disasters or theft.

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If you have an accident with an underinsured or uninsured driver, this insurance helps cover the costs of getting back on the road.

  • Medical payments coverage: Medical payments coverage can help pay for doctor bills after an accident.

  • Gap coverage: If you’ve financed your vehicle and owe more than the vehicle is worth, gap insurance covers that difference. After an accident that totals your vehicle, gap insurance pays out the difference between the vehicle’s value and your remaining loan balance.

Car insurance costs can add up for all drivers — especially those with bad credit. As you explore your options, finding the right discounts can make a significant difference to your costs. Ask an insurer if you qualify for any discounts, such as multi-policy, telematics, safety device, or defensive driving course discounts, before signing up for a policy.

Georgia car insurance with bad credit FAQs

If you still have questions about getting car insurance in Georgia with bad credit, the following answers may help.

  • Can you get insurance with a bad credit history?

    Yes. You can get insurance with a bad credit history. But drivers with bad credit tend to pay more for coverage.

  • Which company offers the cheapest insurance for drivers with bad credit?

    Some of the companies offering the cheapest rates to drivers with bad credit include COUNTRY Financial, USAA, and Auto-Owners.

  • Does credit history affect car insurance in Georgia?

    Yes. Insurance companies in Georgia can consider your credit history when determining car insurance premiums.

  • Does Allstate check your credit history?

    Yes. Allstate, like other car insurance companies, will likely check your credit history when determining car insurance rates for Georgia drivers.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

