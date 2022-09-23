7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Updated
Table of contents
Georgia allows insurance companies to use credit-based insurance scores when determining car insurance premiums. This means drivers with fair or poor credit typically pay higher rates than drivers with good or excellent credit.
Although bad credit can lead to higher rates, plenty of insurers work with drivers with bad credit. Plus, shopping around can help drivers uncover savings.
Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance with a bad credit history.
Travelers, USAA, and Auto-Owners offer some of the best car insurance for Georgia drivers with bad credit.
Georgia requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage.
Insurers primarily look at your credit-based insurance score, not your credit score, when determining rates.
How credit affects car insurance rates in Georgia
Insurance companies in the Peach State can look at your credit history when determining premiums. But companies don’t look at your traditional credit score. Instead, they use your credit history and details from your credit report to determine your credit-based insurance score.
Information that may play into your credit-based insurance score includes your payment history, outstanding debt, credit history length, pursuit of new credit, and credit mix, or the types of credit you have. For example, a history of on-time payments could lead to a better score.[1]
Insurers use your credit-based insurance score as a factor when determining rates. But it’s important to note that your credit history is just one of many factors an insurance company considers when determining your rates.
Other factors that affect your premiums include your driving record, ZIP code, and more. For example, traffic violations on your driving record might lead to rate increases, whether or not you have bad credit.
Drivers with a higher credit-based insurance score typically pay lower premiums than drivers with a lower credit-based insurance score. That’s because insurers often associate bad credit with higher risk, which they compensate for with higher premiums.
Best Georgia insurance for drivers with bad credit
The right car insurance company for you will vary based on your unique situation. But some insurers offer better coverage to Georgia drivers than others. Explore some of the best auto insurance companies for drivers with bad credit below.
Travelers: Best for affordable rates
User Reviews
4.7
IQ Score
8.5 /10
|8.5 /10
Liability Only
$99/mo
|$99/mo
Full Coverage
$186/mo
|$186/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
Travelers offers Georgia drivers with bad credit relatively affordable car insurance premiums. As one of the largest insurance companies, it provides a wide range of coverage options to help you build a policy that best suits your needs. Plus, its extensive discounts might help you lock in additional savings.
Gap coverage available
Accident forgiveness available
Below-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Poor Trustpilot rating
Might not be the most affordable option
Auto-Owners: Best for discounts
User Reviews
4.3
IQ Score
8.2 /10
|8.2 /10
Liability Only
$96/mo
|$96/mo
Full Coverage
$133/mo
|$133/mo
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Auto-Owners advertises a dozen car insurance discounts that can help you lower your costs. The insurer offers multi-policy, paid-in-full, advance quote, multi-car, and safety feature discounts, among others. You’ll find ample insurance coverages, including add-ons like diminished value, loan or lease gap, and road trouble service insurance. One downside for some people is that you’ll need to work with a live agent to get a quote.
Multiple discounts available
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Excellent)
Poor Trustpilot rating
Can’t get a quote online
Rideshare coverage not available
USAA: Best for veterans
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
9.1 /10
|9.1 /10
Liability Only
$120/mo
|$120/mo
Full Coverage
$167/mo
|$167/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
More than 700,000 veterans call the Peach State home. USAA is an excellent car insurance company for many veterans and their families. The company earned top marks in the 2025 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study. The company has attractive rates and extensive coverage offerings, making it a worthwhile insurer to consider.
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Excellent)
Top-tier customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
Many available coverages
Limited to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members
Above-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Poor Trustpilot rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Georgia to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers with a low credit score. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average Georgia car insurance rates by credit tier
Drivers with good or excellent credit in Georgia typically pay less for coverage than people with fair or poor credit. The table below highlights the average rates by credit tier to help you understand what you may pay for coverage.
Average Liability-Only Rates by Credit Tier
How to get cheaper Georgia car insurance with bad credit
Although Georgia requires car insurance, that doesn’t mean you have to overpay for this unavoidable expense.
The strategies below can help you find more affordable car insurance in Georgia, even if you have bad credit:[2]
Shop around regularly
Compare quotes across at least three insurers every six months to confirm you’re getting the best rates.
Opt for higher deductibles
Insurers typically reward drivers who opt for a higher deductible with lower rates. If you can swing the higher deductible, the savings might be worth it.
Ask about auto-pay discounts
Some insurers offer discounts when you sign up for automatic payments.
Bundle your coverage
If you need other insurance policies, like renters or homeowners insurance, bundling your auto insurance policy could lead to savings.
Opt for minimum coverage
A minimum-coverage policy is typically the cheapest option. If you have an older vehicle, reducing your coverage to the bare minimum might help you save.
Georgia minimum car insurance requirements
Drivers in the Peach State must carry an auto insurance policy that meets the following minimum requirements:[3]
Bodily injury liability coverage: You’ll need a policy with at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage.
Property damage liability coverage: You’ll need at least $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident.
If your car insurance policy lapses on a registered vehicle, you’ll incur an initial fine of $25, and up to $160 in fines if you don’t reinstate coverage within 30 days. The state can also suspend or revoke your vehicle’s registration if your policy lapse continues.
Although the state only mandates liability coverage, many lenders require drivers to carry full-coverage insurance on financed cars. With that, you may have to carry additional coverage until you pay off your vehicle.
Optional coverages and discounts worth considering
If you’re seeking more robust protection, you should consider adding other coverages to your insurance policy. Some optional add-ons to consider include the following:[4]
Collision coverage: After an accident, collision insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle after a covered incident, like natural disasters or theft.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If you have an accident with an underinsured or uninsured driver, this insurance helps cover the costs of getting back on the road.
Medical payments coverage: Medical payments coverage can help pay for doctor bills after an accident.
Gap coverage: If you’ve financed your vehicle and owe more than the vehicle is worth, gap insurance covers that difference. After an accident that totals your vehicle, gap insurance pays out the difference between the vehicle’s value and your remaining loan balance.
Car insurance costs can add up for all drivers — especially those with bad credit. As you explore your options, finding the right discounts can make a significant difference to your costs. Ask an insurer if you qualify for any discounts, such as multi-policy, telematics, safety device, or defensive driving course discounts, before signing up for a policy.
Georgia car insurance with bad credit FAQs
If you still have questions about getting car insurance in Georgia with bad credit, the following answers may help.
Can you get insurance with a bad credit history?
Yes. You can get insurance with a bad credit history. But drivers with bad credit tend to pay more for coverage.
Which company offers the cheapest insurance for drivers with bad credit?
Some of the companies offering the cheapest rates to drivers with bad credit include COUNTRY Financial, USAA, and Auto-Owners.
Does credit history affect car insurance in Georgia?
Yes. Insurance companies in Georgia can consider your credit history when determining car insurance premiums.
Does Allstate check your credit history?
Yes. Allstate, like other car insurance companies, will likely check your credit history when determining car insurance rates for Georgia drivers.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
