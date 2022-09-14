Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record includes incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other violations. Many moving violations and traffic infractions can increase how much money you pay for car insurance in Lawrenceville.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Lawrenceville based on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Lawrenceville drivers should be aware that both the police and insurance companies take speeding seriously. For instance, cops are cracking down on speeding in school zones in 2023 because a study showed that 25% of Lawrenceville drivers drove 11 mph faster than the speed limit in these zones.[3]

Speed is a major factor in fatal car crashes. When you get a speeding ticket, insurers take this as a sign of poor driving habits and may increase your premium.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrenceville for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Causing a fender bender at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds might not be the biggest mistake you can make, but it’s an at-fault accident all the same and will likely raise your rates. Car accident claims cost your insurer money, which is why it raises your premium to recoup its losses (unless you have accident forgiveness).

Below are the auto insurers in Lawrenceville with affordable monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI is one of the worst incidents you can have on your record. Your insurance company could cancel or not renew your policy if you have a DUI conviction. Drivers with DUIs can still find coverage from insurers who cater to high-risk drivers, but it’s important not to take such a risk in the first place.

Between 2017 and 2020, Georgia drivers received just less than 76,000 DUI convictions. Approximately 7% of these were for drivers in Gwinnett County.[4]

Here are the cheapest auto insurers for drivers with a DUI in Lawrenceville.