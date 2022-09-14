Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Lawrenceville, Georgia (2023)

The cheapest car insurance in Lawrenceville is through insurers that offer a variety of age-related discounts and diverse bundling options.

Updated August 30, 2023

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

On the very outskirts of Atlanta is Lawrenceville, with a population of around 30,000 and car insurance rates that are more expensive than the national and state average. Average car insurance rates in Lawrenceville are $254 a month for liability only and $368 a month for full coverage.

Lawrenceville drivers have a number of options for purchasing car insurance, though it’s important to compare rates against the types of coverage options available. While all insurers offer the state-required minimum liability insurance, many offer a greater level of coverage.

Quick Facts

  • Lawrenceville’s average rates are 11% cheaper than Atlanta’s rates.

  • Full-coverage car insurance in Lawrenceville is 113% more expensive than the national average rate but only 5% more expensive than the state average.

  • New state legislation prevents insurers from raising rates as much as 25% per rate filing.

Best car insurance companies in Lawrenceville

You have dozens of options for car insurance in Lawrenceville, but the cheapest option may not always be the best. Affordability is key, but it’s also critical that you get the exact coverage you need. Look to insurers like Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial to find the cheapest rates in Lawrenceville that suit your personal insurance needs.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$74/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

If your goal is to find the lowest rates for car insurance in Lawrenceville, Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest monthly rates in the city. It has a strong A++ financial rating from AM Best and offers various auto insurance coverages, like purchase price guarantee, gap coverage, rental car coverage, and common loss deductible. But it doesn’t have a centralized agent office, so the only way to secure a policy is through a local independent agent.

Pros

  • Lower average rates than competitors

  • Coverage available for diverse vehicle types

Cons

  • Multiple National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints in Georgia

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.

Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified

Good customer service

Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified

Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.

Dixie - February 12, 2018
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for high school and college students: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$111/mo

Finding cheap car insurance for teens can be difficult, but young drivers in Lawrenceville can look to State Farm for help. It offers discounts for drivers 25 and younger, including for students with good grades and college students away from home without access to a vehicle. But some discounts, such as Steer Clear and Accident Forgiveness, require three years of maintaining a clean driving record, which may be difficult for young drivers.

Pros

  • Discounts for students at home and away at school

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Some discounts requires three years of safe driving

  • No gap insurance

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 1, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - January 31, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for discounts and bundling: COUNTRY Financial

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

COUNTRY Financial is one of the lowest-cost auto insurers in Lawrenceville. Average rates are competitive with other companies, while unique discounts for engaged couples, college grads, and more yield even lower rates. For policyholders interested in bundling life insurance, business insurance, or other policies, COUNTRY Financial can also combine these products under a single policy for discounts.

Pros

  • Unique discounts available

  • Plenty of bundling options

Cons

  • Legacy discounts require multiple policies

  • No rideshare insurance in GA

Average customer service from the agent

Michael - December 27, 2022
Verified

Worked with them for many years; never had issues, and our agent always had our best interests at heart

Shirley - October 2, 2022
Verified

Great price and customer service

Wendy - June 2, 2021
Verified
Read our Country Financial review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lawrenceville

Auto insurance companies like State Farm, McLellan & Gilbreath, and Cowart Insurance Agency offer different insurance policies, but Lawrenceville drivers don’t have to purchase every insurance product they offer.

Georgia state law only requires drivers to have a certain amount of liability insurance. Liability coverage pays for the damages and injuries you cause in an at-fault accident.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for liability insurance in Lawrenceville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo62
Auto-Owners74
COUNTRY Financial80
State Farm80
Allstate87
Mile Auto89
USAA93
Progressive109
GEICO128
Safeco138
Liberty Mutual142
Mercury147
AssuranceAmerica148
Direct Auto149
National General153
Clearcover155
Elephant158
State Auto160
GAINSCO167
Infinity186
Midvale Home & Auto195
Bristol West231
The General246
Foremost279
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lawrenceville

Whereas liability-only coverage protects against the injuries and damages someone else sustains when you cause an accident, full-coverage insurance pays for damages that you, your property, and your passengers sustain.

Insurers don’t have a standard definition of full-coverage car insurance, though many insurers include comprehensive, collision, and liability coverages in their full-coverage offerings.

Here are the cheapest full-coverage auto insurers in Lawrenceville to help you start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo73
Auto-Owners104
State Farm111
COUNTRY Financial112
Allstate121
USAA130
Mile Auto133
Progressive163
Nationwide175
Travelers178
GEICO179
Direct Auto199
Mercury213
Elephant222
Safeco229
State Auto253
Clearcover254
AssuranceAmerica257
Liberty Mutual258
Midvale Home & Auto265
National General313
GAINSCO328
Infinity361
Foremost365
The General386
Bristol West414
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Lawrenceville car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 4%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia auto insurance requirements are similar to many other tort states, also called at-fault states, in that they include bodily damage liability and property damage liability. All Georgia drivers must meet the following minimum insurance levels required by state law, though many drivers choose to purchase more coverage.[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

Different optional coverages are available, some of which are unique to the insurer. You can typically find these types of optional insurance products from most national insurance companies and independent agents:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages from incidents when your car hits a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, severe weather, objects falling on your car, and more.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

Towling, labor, and rental reimbursement coverage

These coverages may be separate or packaged together. Towing and labor provides coverage to get your car to a shop and repaired, while rental reimbursement covers rental car expenses while your car is in the shop.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments coverage pays for your and your passengers’ funeral and medical expenses resulting from a car accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries and damages when a driver without insurance — or not enough car insurance — causes an accident with you.

Georgia House Bill 221

Even if you have a clean driving record, your rates could increase for a number of reasons between policy renewals. Insurance companies in Georgia used to exploit a loophole that allowed them to raise rates up to 25% in a single filing.

Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passed legislation that went into effect in July 2023 that closed this loophole. Now, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner can review all car insurance rate filings to assess the reason for the increase before it affects policyholders.[2]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record includes incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other violations. Many moving violations and traffic infractions can increase how much money you pay for car insurance in Lawrenceville.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Lawrenceville based on your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Lawrenceville drivers should be aware that both the police and insurance companies take speeding seriously. For instance, cops are cracking down on speeding in school zones in 2023 because a study showed that 25% of Lawrenceville drivers drove 11 mph faster than the speed limit in these zones.[3]

Speed is a major factor in fatal car crashes. When you get a speeding ticket, insurers take this as a sign of poor driving habits and may increase your premium.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrenceville for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Hugo10387
Auto-Owners146104
State Farm156113
COUNTRY Financial158113
Allstate170123
USAA183131
Mile Auto187125
Progressive230153
GEICO252180
Direct Auto280210
Mercury300207
Elephant313222
Safeco322194
State Auto356225
Clearcover358218
AssuranceAmerica362208
Liberty Mutual363200
Midvale Home & Auto373275
National General441215
GAINSCO462235
Infinity508262
Foremost514393
The General544346
Bristol West583325
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Causing a fender bender at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds might not be the biggest mistake you can make, but it’s an at-fault accident all the same and will likely raise your rates. Car accident claims cost your insurer money, which is why it raises your premium to recoup its losses (unless you have accident forgiveness).

Below are the auto insurers in Lawrenceville with affordable monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Hugo10892
Auto-Owners154109
State Farm164118
COUNTRY Financial166118
Allstate179129
USAA192138
Mile Auto197132
Progressive241161
GEICO265189
Direct Auto294220
Mercury315217
Elephant328234
Safeco339204
State Auto374237
Clearcover376229
AssuranceAmerica380219
Liberty Mutual382210
Midvale Home & Auto392288
National General463226
GAINSCO485247
Infinity534275
Foremost540413
The General571364
Bristol West612342
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI is one of the worst incidents you can have on your record. Your insurance company could cancel or not renew your policy if you have a DUI conviction. Drivers with DUIs can still find coverage from insurers who cater to high-risk drivers, but it’s important not to take such a risk in the first place.

Between 2017 and 2020, Georgia drivers received just less than 76,000 DUI convictions. Approximately 7% of these were for drivers in Gwinnett County.[4]

Here are the cheapest auto insurers for drivers with a DUI in Lawrenceville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Hugo9077
Auto-Owners12991
State Farm13799
COUNTRY Financial13899
Allstate150108
USAA161115
Mile Auto164110
Progressive201135
GEICO221158
Direct Auto246184
Mercury263182
Elephant274195
Safeco283171
State Auto313198
Clearcover314192
AssuranceAmerica318183
Liberty Mutual319175
Midvale Home & Auto328241
National General387189
GAINSCO405206
Infinity446230
Foremost451345
The General477304
Bristol West512285
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Car insurance premiums tend to decrease around age 35 for drivers but increase again in older age groups due to declining health. Problems with vision and movement, as well as increased medication use, could increase the potential for being in an accident.[5]

Senior drivers tend to pay cheaper premiums than other age groups, especially young, inexperienced drivers. To start your search for cheap auto insurance companies in Lawrenceville in your senior years, check out the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Hugo4538
Auto-Owners6445
State Farm6849
COUNTRY Financial6949
Allstate7453
USAA8057
Mile Auto8255
Progressive10067
GEICO11079
Direct Auto12292
Mercury13190
Elephant13697
Safeco14185
State Auto15598
Clearcover15695
AssuranceAmerica15891
Liberty Mutual15887
Midvale Home & Auto163120
National General19294
GAINSCO202103
Infinity222114
Foremost224171
The General237151
Bristol West254142
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

In 2021, drivers between 15 and 20 years old represented 5% of all licensed drivers, though they represented 8.4% of all fatal crashes.[6] Teens have higher car insurance rates because of their disproportionate crash rates. Overconfidence, lack of experience, and more distractions increase the likelihood of crashing.

Keeping a clean record is the first way to get the lowest rates. Young drivers should also consider driving a car with the latest safety features, staying on their parents’ policies, and seeking out good student discounts to save more.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Lawrenceville for teens and young adults.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Hugo131111
Auto-Owners187133
State Farm199144
COUNTRY Financial201144
Allstate217156
USAA233167
Mile Auto239160
Progressive292196
GEICO321230
Direct Auto357267
Mercury382264
Elephant398283
Safeco411248
State Auto454287
Clearcover456278
AssuranceAmerica461266
Liberty Mutual463255
Midvale Home & Auto475350
National General562274
GAINSCO588300
Infinity648334
Foremost655501
The General692441
Bristol West743414
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lawrenceville

Georgia drivers have different insurance needs, which means Lawrenceville drivers may not want the same policy as an Atlanta driver. For instance, drivers who spend more time driving leisurely in rural areas may not need the same coverage as a city commuter.

A number of factors influence your rate — like your age, credit score, and ZIP code — but you can still save money regardless of these factors.[7]

Consider these tips for getting cheap auto insurance coverage in Lawrenceville:

  • Increase your deductible. Agreeing to pay more out of pocket when you file a claim can reduce your monthly premiums. Just make sure you can afford the up-front cost if you need to file a claim.

  • Reconsider coverage. Reduce optional insurance if the market value of your vehicle is worth less than 10 times your premium. This can help you save money on monthly insurance costs.

  • Look for discounts. Insurers offer discounts to policyholders for various reasons. You can usually get a premium reduction if you set up automatic payments, have paperless billing, bundle policies, and insure more than one car.

  • Compare quotes. Shop around and compare prices through other insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rates available to you in Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Although Georgia House Bill 221 limits how much an insurer can raise your rates, you should also be aware of the many unique factors that could lead to a rate increase. Credit scores are one of them: Georgia auto insurance companies are allowed to decide your policy eligibility and rate using information from your credit history.[8]

As shown below, drivers with poor credit scores generally pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent or good credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Lawrenceville?

Car insurance in Lawrenceville is more expensive than the national average but cheaper than in some Georgia metropolitan areas.

Lawrenceville’s average monthly rates for car insurance are $254 for liability only and $386 for full coverage. Factors like an area’s rate of accidents and motor vehicle theft affect car insurance premiums for everyone in the city. Lawrenceville’s average car insurance costs are similar to the state average but still cheaper than in cities like Stone Mountain and Decatur, likely because those cities are closer to Atlanta. In 2021, Fulton County had around 4,200 vehicle thefts, while Gwinnett County had around 200, which contributes to Lawrenceville’s comparatively cheaper rates.[9]

More cities in Georgia

Here’s how the average full-coverage car insurance quote in Lawrenceville compares to other Georgia cities’ quotes.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Lawrenceville
Atlanta$4086%
Augusta$282-27%
Decatur$48726%
Marietta$310-20%
Savannah$361-6%
Stone Mountain$44816%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lawrenceville car insurance FAQs

Read Insurify’s report on why car insurance rates are increasing, and check out the answers to common questions about Lawrenceville car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Lawrenceville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lawrenceville is $254 a month for liability only and $386 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lawrenceville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Lawrenceville include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These auto insurers have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from. But the best insurer for you depends on your unique needs. Compare car insurance quotes from different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.

  • Is car insurance cheaper in Georgia?

    No. Car insurance is generally more expensive in Georgia. The state’s average rates of $243 a month for liability coverage and $350 a month for full coverage are higher than the national averages of $106 a month for liability coverage and $172 a month for full coverage.

    Rates could be more expensive in Georgia because it was one of the states with the most car accidents in 2022, according to Insurify data, and its car ownership costs — including vehicle maintenance — are higher than average.

  • What factors can affect your car insurance premium in Lawrenceville?

    Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Lawrenceville include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors in your control are your driving record, credit score, vehicle type, and coverage options.[7]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Auto Insurance." Accessed August 12, 2023
  2. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Governor Kemp Signs Legislation Giving Insurance Commissioner More Authority Over Auto Rates." Accessed August 12, 2023
  3. Lawrenceville Georgia. "School Zone Speed Cameras." Accessed August 12, 2023
  4. Georgia Department of Driver Services. "DUI Data Reports." Accessed August 12, 2023
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021: Older people." Accessed August 12, 2023
  6. National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. "Traffic Safety Facts 2021." Accessed August 12, 2023
  7. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed August 12, 2023
  8. Georgia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. "Credit and Debt." Accessed August 12, 2023
  9. Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "Crime Statistics." Accessed August 12, 2023
