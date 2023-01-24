What Is Accident Forgiveness in Car Insurance?

What is accident forgiveness?

If you get into an at-fault accident, insurance providers may re-evaluate your risk and increase your rates to cover the cost of insuring you. How much your rate increases can depend on the accident’s severity, your driving history, and past claims.[1]

Accident forgiveness is additional coverage you can get to stop your rate from increasing after an at-fault accident, which can save you money. You typically need to be a driver with a good driving history and no recent at-fault accidents to be eligible for accident forgiveness coverage.

If you have accident forgiveness, a fender bender, rear-end collision, or head-on collision would not increase your rate. On the other hand, accident forgiveness wouldn’t cover routine maintenance, vandalism, or non-accident-related claims.

How accident forgiveness works

Insurance providers may award accident forgiveness for free to loyal customers who haven’t gotten into an accident for several years. And if it’s not awarded to you, you may be able to purchase the coverage instead.

Let’s say you have accident forgiveness coverage and rear-end someone. The next step is filing an insurance claim and paying the deductible, if necessary, for car repairs. From there, the accident would show up on your driving record, but your car insurance rates wouldn’t increase as long as you stay with the same insurance company. If you switch car insurers, the new insurance company could factor in that accident when calculating your rates.

The rules of accident forgiveness can vary. In some cases, you only get one accident forgiven every three to five years. If you exceed the number of allotted at-fault accidents, your premiums could increase.