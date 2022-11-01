Hit-and-Run Insurance Coverage: A Guide (2022)

If You Hit Someone Else: Car Insurance Coverage That Can Help

Being at fault for a car accident is never a good feeling, but having the right types of coverage can give you peace of mind to help make sure that you are not stuck paying bills out of pocket. Having a car insurance policy saves you from the temptation of fleeing the scene, a crime you can be charged with. While you’ll have to pay a deductible or other costs, it’s better than jail time.

Whether it’s a small accident, like backing up into a parked car by mistake while pulling out of the driveway, or a bigger collision, like ramming into another vehicle after rolling through a stop sign, drivers who are at fault are responsible for paying for damage or medical bills for themselves and any other parties involved. This is why states ask—or even require—drivers to be insured.

Liability insurance: If you are at fault, this can cover the victims (the driver and any other passengers). Your car insurance company can help cover medical expenses, missed wages due to injury, costs to repair damage and more. Maybe one of the most crucial types of coverage, nearly all states make it mandatory for drivers to have this on their policies.

Note that this type of coverage does not protect any damage or medical bills for you or your passengers. You should buy collision, comprehensive, or medical payments (MedPay) coverage in that case. It would help cover your legal costs if the other party decided to file a suit against you in court, though.

Personal injury protection (PIP): Like comprehensive coverage, this type of insurance helps cover costs, regardless of who’s at fault. PIP can help cover medical bills for any bodily injuries that you caused or sustained, any missed income due to injuries, or even funeral costs if the accident has tragically fatal outcomes. Many states require this.

