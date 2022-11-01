4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterOklahoma
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterOklahoma

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Insurance Writer
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Oklahoma

Car insurance rates in Oklahoma are about average relative to the rest of the country, but you can score a great deal on cheap car insurance in the Sooner State if you compare customized quotes from different auto insurance companies. That’s because different insurers will weigh the information in your driver profile differently, and some can offer cheaper premiums. Find the best deal for you today, on Insurify.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $203 per month, or $2,436 annually.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Oklahoma, with average premiums of $125 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Oklahoma

How much is car insurance in Oklahoma?

The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $203 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance company for you is to compare quotes with Insurify. But if you’re curious about what rates car insurance companies are offering on average, you can explore the cheapest Oklahoma auto insurance providers and the average monthly cost across hundreds of drivers.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$125
Travelers$136
Clearcover$140
Safeco$154
Mercury$155
GAINSCO$159
SafeAuto$168
Jupiter$177
Kemper Specialty$183
Bristol West$189
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, state minimum auto insurance covers $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Keep in mind that state minimum coverage won’t be enough to protect your finances after most accidents. You’ll be on the hook for damages to your own vehicle in an at-fault accident.

Still, liability insurance is better than nothing, and it will allow you to legally drive in Oklahoma. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for state minimum policies, along with the average monthly cost drivers pay for liability insurance.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$78
Progressive$82
Travelers$88
GAINSCO$92
Mercury$104
SafeAuto$105
Clearcover$106
Jupiter$110
Bristol West$122
Midvale Home & Auto$123
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Oklahoma

A full-coverage car insurance policy includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage with limits of your choice. It may also include uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, which would cover you in case of a hit-and-run. Some drivers also like to add other auto insurance coverages to their policies, like roadside assistance or medical payments.

While opting for full coverage can double your insurance premiums, it’s worth it to have protection in case you cause an accident or your car is stolen. Here’s what you can expect to pay each month at the cheapest Oklahoma car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance. Keep in mind that you’ll also have a deductible, which is your share of the responsibility.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$155
Clearcover$167
Progressive$167
Safeco$185
Mercury$199
SafeAuto$199
GAINSCO$232
Kemper Specialty$233
Midvale Home & Auto$245
Bristol West$249
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Oklahoma

Cost isn’t the only thing that matters when choosing a car insurance company. You also want an auto insurance provider that is going to provide good customer service and handle claims reliably. That’s why we evaluated a variety of data to generate an Insurify Composite Score for each company.

Once you’ve viewed your customized quotes, you can check each company’s ICS and weigh your options. Below are the best car insurance companies in Oklahoma, along with the average monthly premium for each company.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$140
Safeco86$154
Liberty Mutual82$222
Travelers80$136
ProgressiveNot Rated$125
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Oklahoma Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When you have a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or another type of infraction on your driving record, insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver, which means they’ll charge you higher auto insurance rates than drivers with a clean driving record. Here’s how you can expect each type of infraction to impact your rates, on average.

InfractionAverage Monthly Quote
Clean Record$161
At-Fault Accident$240
DUI$197
Speeding Ticket$230
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Oklahoma

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Oklahoma

Good drivers practice safe driving and do not have infractions on their driving records, so they’ll pay the lowest rates of any group. Below are the average quotes, across hundreds of good drivers, for the cheapest car insurance companies in Oklahoma.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$116
Clearcover$128
Travelers$129
Mercury$136
Safeco$144
GAINSCO$148
SafeAuto$150
Jupiter$162
Kemper Specialty$165
Bristol West$173
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Oklahoma

A DUI is a serious infraction that leads to the suspension of your driver’s license. Average rates for drivers with DUIs on their records are higher than for good drivers. Here’s what the cheapest car insurance companies in Oklahoma charge, on average, to drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$123
Clearcover$152
Travelers$167
GAINSCO$176
Mercury$186
Kemper Specialty$193
Safeco$198
Bristol West$202
SafeAuto$204
Liberty Mutual$209
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in Oklahoma

In many states, the law dictates that there must be an SR-22 on file in order to reinstate a driver’s license following a suspension. It’s a form filed by your insurance company on your behalf, and it serves as proof of financial responsibility. Typically, insurers charge more for drivers who require an SR-22.

However, Oklahoma law does not require that drivers have an SR-22 on file in any circumstance. If you’re getting your license reinstated, you’ll just need to get an active insurance policy that meets state requirements. Insurance laws require that you have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 in property damage coverage.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Oklahoma

On average, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay the most for car insurance in the state of Oklahoma. If you’ve caused an accident, it’s going to be especially important to review your personalized quotes in order to get an affordable rate. But if you’re curious what drivers with accidents pay on average, here are the companies offering the cheapest rates.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$153
Progressive$157
Safeco$182
Clearcover$203
GAINSCO$210
Jupiter$235
SafeAuto$237
Mercury$240
Kemper Specialty$245
Bristol West$253
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Oklahoma

It’s important to follow state law on the road because even a common infraction like a speeding ticket can raise your rates significantly. Here’s what drivers with speeding tickets pay, on average, for car insurance coverage from the cheapest providers in the state.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$164
Travelers$166
Clearcover$180
GAINSCO$198
Safeco$199
SafeAuto$218
Jupiter$220
Mercury$221
Bristol West$244
Kemper Specialty$245
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Oklahoma Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In Oklahoma, most insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report, to determine your premium. That’s because poor credit is correlated with high claims filing, according to the Insurance Information Institute, so insurance companies view credit score as a factor that influences risk.

However, keep in mind that your credit-based insurance score is only one piece of the puzzle, and other factors in your driving profile may have a more significant effect. Here’s what drivers pay on average for car insurance coverage in Oklahoma by credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$181
Good$193
Average$225
Poor$280
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Oklahoma

Oklahoma Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Young drivers have less experience on the road, so insurance companies view them as a higher risk to insure. Teen drivers pay the most for car insurance because their risk of a crash is greater than any other group. Generally, premiums tend to decrease with age, but folks in their 70s and 80s may pay slightly more than those in their 60s.

Here’s what drivers in Oklahoma pay on average for car insurance based on their age.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$360
Under 25$291
20s$226
30s$166
40s$167
50s$152
60s$146
70s$162
80+$161
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Oklahoma Cities

Where you live is another factor that will influence your car insurance rates. Busier cities tend to have more traffic and accident claims, and some areas have higher instances of vandalism and theft than others, so rates can vary widely by city. Here’s what drivers pay on average in some of the most populous cities in Oklahoma.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Oklahoma City$208
Tulsa$195
Norman$196
Broken Arrow$200
Edmond$206
Lawton$172
Enid$155
Stillwater$161
Owasso$204
Bartlesville$148
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Oklahoma Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Oklahoma is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Oklahoma will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Oklahoma.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oklahoma roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oklahoma[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Oklahoma DMV Information

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety offers all the services you need to drive legally in the state, like driver’s license and ID services, testing and permits, title and registration, and license reinstatement. Many services can be completed online, or you can visit your local office—there are more than 53 offices located across the state.

Public Transportation in Oklahoma

EMBARK provides bus routes, ferry transit, and bikeshares in the Oklahoma City Metro area. Some individual cities also have their own transit systems, while other more rural counties don’t have any options. Less than 1 percent of Oklahoma residents rely on public transportation to get to work. Since most people drive, adequate insurance coverage is important.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oklahoma

The easiest way to find the cheapest deals in car insurance is to compare customized quotes. Luckily, you won’t need to get a quote from each individual insurer or enlist the help of a broker. Insurify’s artificial intelligence technology can do the research for you. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started.

From there, you can view quotes from several different insurance companies in one spot. Use the menu to customize your coverage and deductible amount so you can see the exact rates for the policy you need. Once you’ve picked a provider, you can easily sign up for a policy online. Insurify users save an average of $585 annually just by switching!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma

  • Yes. The state of Oklahoma requires that all drivers carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, plus $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Driving uninsured is considered a misdemeanor. If you’re caught, you’ll be fined up to $250. Your license will also be temporarily suspended, and reinstatement costs $400.

  • The best way to find cheap car insurance options in Oklahoma is to compare rates with Insurify. It’s easy and free to use, and you’ll be able to see customized quotes from a variety of different insurance companies. Once you choose a provider, it’s quick to sign up for a policy online.

  • The average monthly premium paid by drivers in Oklahoma is $203, according to Insurify proprietary data. But your individual rate will depend on factors like your age, credit score, driving record, and city of residence.

  • Teen drivers and drivers with infractions on their records will pay the most for car insurance. Poor credit can also drive up your auto insurance rate. And choosing high coverage levels and a low deductible will also increase your monthly costs.

  • Personal injury protection (PIP) is not one of the required insurance coverages in Oklahoma. If you want coverage for your own medical bills after an at-fault accident, you may want to purchase medical payments coverage. PIP is not available in Oklahoma.

Insurify Insights

How Oklahoma Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Oklahoma below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Oklahoma drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Oklahoma

#25

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#29

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#38

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#10

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Oklahoma is the #35 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #35
    • Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with an accident: 7.8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Oklahoma is the #38 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #38
    • Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a DUI: 1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Oklahoma is the #27 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #27
    • Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Oklahoma is the #26 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a rude driving violation: 1.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Oklahoma is the #25 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #25
    • Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a speeding ticket: 8.6%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Oklahoma is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #39
    • Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Oklahoma

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel

Insurance Writer

Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterOklahoma