Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Oklahoma
Car insurance rates in Oklahoma are about average relative to the rest of the country, but you can score a great deal on cheap car insurance in the Sooner State if you compare customized quotes from different auto insurance companies. That’s because different insurers will weigh the information in your driver profile differently, and some can offer cheaper premiums. Find the best deal for you today, on Insurify.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $203 per month, or $2,436 annually.
Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Oklahoma, with average premiums of $125 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Oklahoma
How much is car insurance in Oklahoma?
The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $203 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance company for you is to compare quotes with Insurify. But if you’re curious about what rates car insurance companies are offering on average, you can explore the cheapest Oklahoma auto insurance providers and the average monthly cost across hundreds of drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$125
|Travelers
|$136
|Clearcover
|$140
|Safeco
|$154
|Mercury
|$155
|GAINSCO
|$159
|SafeAuto
|$168
|Jupiter
|$177
|Kemper Specialty
|$183
|Bristol West
|$189
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Oklahoma
In Oklahoma, state minimum auto insurance covers $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Keep in mind that state minimum coverage won’t be enough to protect your finances after most accidents. You’ll be on the hook for damages to your own vehicle in an at-fault accident.
Still, liability insurance is better than nothing, and it will allow you to legally drive in Oklahoma. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for state minimum policies, along with the average monthly cost drivers pay for liability insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$78
|Progressive
|$82
|Travelers
|$88
|GAINSCO
|$92
|Mercury
|$104
|SafeAuto
|$105
|Clearcover
|$106
|Jupiter
|$110
|Bristol West
|$122
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$123
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Oklahoma
A full-coverage car insurance policy includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage with limits of your choice. It may also include uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, which would cover you in case of a hit-and-run. Some drivers also like to add other auto insurance coverages to their policies, like roadside assistance or medical payments.
While opting for full coverage can double your insurance premiums, it’s worth it to have protection in case you cause an accident or your car is stolen. Here’s what you can expect to pay each month at the cheapest Oklahoma car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance. Keep in mind that you’ll also have a deductible, which is your share of the responsibility.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$155
|Clearcover
|$167
|Progressive
|$167
|Safeco
|$185
|Mercury
|$199
|SafeAuto
|$199
|GAINSCO
|$232
|Kemper Specialty
|$233
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$245
|Bristol West
|$249
Best Car Insurance in Oklahoma
Cost isn’t the only thing that matters when choosing a car insurance company. You also want an auto insurance provider that is going to provide good customer service and handle claims reliably. That’s why we evaluated a variety of data to generate an Insurify Composite Score for each company.
Once you’ve viewed your customized quotes, you can check each company’s ICS and weigh your options. Below are the best car insurance companies in Oklahoma, along with the average monthly premium for each company.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$140
|Safeco
|86
|$154
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$222
|Travelers
|80
|$136
|Progressive
|Not Rated
|$125
Oklahoma Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you have a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or another type of infraction on your driving record, insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver, which means they’ll charge you higher auto insurance rates than drivers with a clean driving record. Here’s how you can expect each type of infraction to impact your rates, on average.
|Infraction
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clean Record
|$161
|At-Fault Accident
|$240
|DUI
|$197
|Speeding Ticket
|$230
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Oklahoma
Good drivers practice safe driving and do not have infractions on their driving records, so they’ll pay the lowest rates of any group. Below are the average quotes, across hundreds of good drivers, for the cheapest car insurance companies in Oklahoma.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$116
|Clearcover
|$128
|Travelers
|$129
|Mercury
|$136
|Safeco
|$144
|GAINSCO
|$148
|SafeAuto
|$150
|Jupiter
|$162
|Kemper Specialty
|$165
|Bristol West
|$173
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Oklahoma
A DUI is a serious infraction that leads to the suspension of your driver’s license. Average rates for drivers with DUIs on their records are higher than for good drivers. Here’s what the cheapest car insurance companies in Oklahoma charge, on average, to drivers with DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$123
|Clearcover
|$152
|Travelers
|$167
|GAINSCO
|$176
|Mercury
|$186
|Kemper Specialty
|$193
|Safeco
|$198
|Bristol West
|$202
|SafeAuto
|$204
|Liberty Mutual
|$209
SR-22 Insurance in Oklahoma
In many states, the law dictates that there must be an SR-22 on file in order to reinstate a driver’s license following a suspension. It’s a form filed by your insurance company on your behalf, and it serves as proof of financial responsibility. Typically, insurers charge more for drivers who require an SR-22.
However, Oklahoma law does not require that drivers have an SR-22 on file in any circumstance. If you’re getting your license reinstated, you’ll just need to get an active insurance policy that meets state requirements. Insurance laws require that you have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 in property damage coverage.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Oklahoma
On average, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay the most for car insurance in the state of Oklahoma. If you’ve caused an accident, it’s going to be especially important to review your personalized quotes in order to get an affordable rate. But if you’re curious what drivers with accidents pay on average, here are the companies offering the cheapest rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$153
|Progressive
|$157
|Safeco
|$182
|Clearcover
|$203
|GAINSCO
|$210
|Jupiter
|$235
|SafeAuto
|$237
|Mercury
|$240
|Kemper Specialty
|$245
|Bristol West
|$253
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Oklahoma
It’s important to follow state law on the road because even a common infraction like a speeding ticket can raise your rates significantly. Here’s what drivers with speeding tickets pay, on average, for car insurance coverage from the cheapest providers in the state.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$164
|Travelers
|$166
|Clearcover
|$180
|GAINSCO
|$198
|Safeco
|$199
|SafeAuto
|$218
|Jupiter
|$220
|Mercury
|$221
|Bristol West
|$244
|Kemper Specialty
|$245
Oklahoma Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In Oklahoma, most insurance companies use your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report, to determine your premium. That’s because poor credit is correlated with high claims filing, according to the Insurance Information Institute, so insurance companies view credit score as a factor that influences risk.
However, keep in mind that your credit-based insurance score is only one piece of the puzzle, and other factors in your driving profile may have a more significant effect. Here’s what drivers pay on average for car insurance coverage in Oklahoma by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$181
|Good
|$193
|Average
|$225
|Poor
|$280
Oklahoma Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers have less experience on the road, so insurance companies view them as a higher risk to insure. Teen drivers pay the most for car insurance because their risk of a crash is greater than any other group. Generally, premiums tend to decrease with age, but folks in their 70s and 80s may pay slightly more than those in their 60s.
Here’s what drivers in Oklahoma pay on average for car insurance based on their age.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$360
|Under 25
|$291
|20s
|$226
|30s
|$166
|40s
|$167
|50s
|$152
|60s
|$146
|70s
|$162
|80+
|$161
Car Insurance Rates in Oklahoma Cities
Where you live is another factor that will influence your car insurance rates. Busier cities tend to have more traffic and accident claims, and some areas have higher instances of vandalism and theft than others, so rates can vary widely by city. Here’s what drivers pay on average in some of the most populous cities in Oklahoma.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Oklahoma City
|$208
|Tulsa
|$195
|Norman
|$196
|Broken Arrow
|$200
|Edmond
|$206
|Lawton
|$172
|Enid
|$155
|Stillwater
|$161
|Owasso
|$204
|Bartlesville
|$148
Oklahoma Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Oklahoma is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Oklahoma will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Oklahoma.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oklahoma roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oklahoma[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Oklahoma DMV Information
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety offers all the services you need to drive legally in the state, like driver’s license and ID services, testing and permits, title and registration, and license reinstatement. Many services can be completed online, or you can visit your local office—there are more than 53 offices located across the state.
Public Transportation in Oklahoma
EMBARK provides bus routes, ferry transit, and bikeshares in the Oklahoma City Metro area. Some individual cities also have their own transit systems, while other more rural counties don’t have any options. Less than 1 percent of Oklahoma residents rely on public transportation to get to work. Since most people drive, adequate insurance coverage is important.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oklahoma
The easiest way to find the cheapest deals in car insurance is to compare customized quotes. Luckily, you won’t need to get a quote from each individual insurer or enlist the help of a broker. Insurify’s artificial intelligence technology can do the research for you. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started.
From there, you can view quotes from several different insurance companies in one spot. Use the menu to customize your coverage and deductible amount so you can see the exact rates for the policy you need. Once you’ve picked a provider, you can easily sign up for a policy online. Insurify users save an average of $585 annually just by switching!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma
Yes. The state of Oklahoma requires that all drivers carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, plus $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Driving uninsured is considered a misdemeanor. If you’re caught, you’ll be fined up to $250. Your license will also be temporarily suspended, and reinstatement costs $400.
The best way to find cheap car insurance options in Oklahoma is to compare rates with Insurify. It’s easy and free to use, and you’ll be able to see customized quotes from a variety of different insurance companies. Once you choose a provider, it’s quick to sign up for a policy online.
The average monthly premium paid by drivers in Oklahoma is $203, according to Insurify proprietary data. But your individual rate will depend on factors like your age, credit score, driving record, and city of residence.
Teen drivers and drivers with infractions on their records will pay the most for car insurance. Poor credit can also drive up your auto insurance rate. And choosing high coverage levels and a low deductible will also increase your monthly costs.
Personal injury protection (PIP) is not one of the required insurance coverages in Oklahoma. If you want coverage for your own medical bills after an at-fault accident, you may want to purchase medical payments coverage. PIP is not available in Oklahoma.
Insurify Insights
How Oklahoma Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Oklahoma below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Oklahoma drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Oklahoma
#25
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#29
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#38
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#10
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Oklahoma is the #35 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #35
- Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with an accident: 7.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Oklahoma is the #38 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #38
- Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Oklahoma is the #27 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #27
- Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Oklahoma is the #26 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #26
- Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a rude driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Oklahoma is the #25 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #25
- Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a speeding ticket: 8.6%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Oklahoma is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #39
- Percent of drivers in Oklahoma with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
