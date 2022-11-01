Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance in Oklahoma

How much is car insurance in Oklahoma? The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $203 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance company for you is to compare quotes with Insurify. But if you’re curious about what rates car insurance companies are offering on average, you can explore the cheapest Oklahoma auto insurance providers and the average monthly cost across hundreds of drivers.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $125 Travelers $136 Clearcover $140 Safeco $154 Mercury $155 GAINSCO $159 SafeAuto $168 Jupiter $177 Kemper Specialty $183 Bristol West $189

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, state minimum auto insurance covers $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Keep in mind that state minimum coverage won’t be enough to protect your finances after most accidents. You’ll be on the hook for damages to your own vehicle in an at-fault accident.

Still, liability insurance is better than nothing, and it will allow you to legally drive in Oklahoma. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for state minimum policies, along with the average monthly cost drivers pay for liability insurance.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $78 Progressive $82 Travelers $88 GAINSCO $92 Mercury $104 SafeAuto $105 Clearcover $106 Jupiter $110 Bristol West $122 Midvale Home & Auto $123

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Oklahoma

A full-coverage car insurance policy includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage with limits of your choice. It may also include uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, which would cover you in case of a hit-and-run. Some drivers also like to add other auto insurance coverages to their policies, like roadside assistance or medical payments.

While opting for full coverage can double your insurance premiums, it’s worth it to have protection in case you cause an accident or your car is stolen. Here’s what you can expect to pay each month at the cheapest Oklahoma car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance. Keep in mind that you’ll also have a deductible, which is your share of the responsibility.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $155 Clearcover $167 Progressive $167 Safeco $185 Mercury $199 SafeAuto $199 GAINSCO $232 Kemper Specialty $233 Midvale Home & Auto $245 Bristol West $249

