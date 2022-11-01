4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
When it comes to Oklahoma, Muskogee is a bit of an outlier. Thanks to its position in the Arkansas River Valley, it has a surprisingly warm climate and a sea-level elevation, meaning it’s no stranger to flooding.
So when you shop for car insurance as a Muskogee resident, you might want to add flood protection. Luckily, by doing some research with Insurify, you can find an affordable policy that helps you brave the elements in one of Oklahoma’s most scenic cities.
Car Insurance in Muskogee, OK
The average cost of Oklahoma car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Muskogee, OK to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Muskogee is $143 per month, or $1716 annually.
Car insurance in Muskogee is $22 less than the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Muskogee on average is CSAA, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Muskogee, OK
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Muskogee
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$46 /mo
|State Farm
|$64 /mo
|Travelers
|$144 /mo
|The General
|$178 /mo
|American Family
|$216 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Muskogee, OK
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Muskogee. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$209 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$139 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Oklahoma Cities
|Oklahoma City
|$185/mo
|Tulsa
|$168/mo
|Norman
|$180/mo
|Broken Arrow
|$164/mo
|Muskogee
|$147/mo
|Oklahoma
|$169/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oklahoma roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oklahoma[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Muskogee Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Younger drivers on average cost more to insure than any other age group in Muskogee. The average premium for a teenager is around $329.56, while those in their 20s should expect to pay around $100 less in premiums. Those in their 30s and 40s prove to be the safest and most experienced group of drivers in the city. As such, their payments range from $105 to $175 a month for auto insurance.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$330
|20s
|$228
|30s
|$172
|40s
|$105
|50s
|$177
|60s
|$128
|70s
|$150
|80s
|$175
Muskogee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Keeping a clean driving record can do more than just save you from paying money on tickets, it can also lower your average premium rate. Auto insurance rates in Muskogee are significantly affected by the type and number of violations you have on your driving record. If you don’t have any violations, you can expect to pay an average premium of $176.58. However, if you have a speeding violation, the average jumps up to $216.10. More serious occurrences like at-fault accidents have an even larger impact, pushing averages up to $237.60.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$177
|Speeding Ticket
|$217
|At-Fault Accident
|$238
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Muskogee Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
For insurance companies in Muskogee, one way that they can assess how risky you are to insure is through your credit score. Having a good rating often means that you will pay your premium on time and are less likely to participate in risky behavior behind the wheel. Drivers who currently sport a good rating have the best average premium rating, at $171, while others who currently sit at a poor credit score pay an average of $181.11.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$250
|Good
|$171
|Average
|$177
|Poor
|$182
Find local Muskogee agents
The Beckman Company118 N 16th St,
Muskogee, OK 74401-3313
BancFirst Insurance Services Inc.- Muskogee3300 E. Shawnee Rd.,
Muskogee, OK 73114
Darren Perry Agency3423 Chandler Rd,
Muskogee, OK 74403-4905
American Mobile Home Insurance Agency, Inc.2400 N 32nd St,
Muskogee, OK 74401-2243
Tedford & Associates LLC- Muskogee110 N 3rd St.,
Muskogee, OK 74401
Advantage 1 Auto Insurance617A East Side Blvd,
Muskogee, OK 74403
D & E Insurance Agency1903 N Main St,
Muskogee, OK 74401
Act Now Insurance2311 Monta Ave,
Muskogee, OK 74403
Ron Meredith Agency2321 W Okmulgee Ave,
Muskogee, OK 74401
AAA Oklahoma - Muskogee1021 W Okmulgee Ave,
Muskogee, OK 74401
Muskogee, OK DMV Information
The Muskogee Driver License Exam Station is located at 651 N 43rd St. E, Muskogee, OK 74403, and gives Muskogee residents a convenient way to sort out any driver’s license concerns. The facility is open Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and allows you to easily set up appointments ahead of time.
Public Transportation in Muskogee, OK
When it comes to public transportation, Muskogee residents don’t have a wealth of options. Greyhound bus service that operates out of the Muskogee Travel Plaza can help residents get out of town easily. But when traveling within Muskogee, you’ll want a car.
For more detailed Oklahoma city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Muskogee, OK
A half dozen of Oklahoma’s largest highway routes pass through Muskogee—so you’ll certainly want a car insurance policy that you feel good about. With Insurify, you can quickly research the best insurance companies and find a plan that works for you.
FAQs - Muskogee, OK Car Insurance
State Farm, Allstate, Shelter, and Farmers all have outposts in Muskogee, giving drivers in the region many options when it comes to car insurance.
Only three states (MA, CA, and HI) don’t factor in your credit score when determining your car insurance rates. That’s why if you’re a Muskogee resident with a below-average credit score, you’ll want to seek out a car insurance company that doesn’t weigh your credit score too heavily when determining rates.
Auto insurance prices vary by driver history, state, and a host of other factors. To ensure you find the right policy at the right price, take advantage of Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of companies.
Insurify Insights
How Muskogee Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Muskogee, Oklahoma below:
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Muskogee
#31
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Oklahoma
#36
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Oklahoma
#14
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Oklahoma
#3
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Oklahoma
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Muskogee drivers rank 41 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Muskogee with an accident: 6.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Muskogee drivers rank 14 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Muskogee with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Muskogee drivers rank 9 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Muskogee with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Muskogee drivers rank 8 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Muskogee with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Oklahoma, Muskogee drivers rank 31 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Muskogee with a speeding ticket: 6.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Muskogee drivers rank 28 in clean driving records across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Muskogee with clean record: 81.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Muskogee drivers rank 17 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Muskogee with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.77%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
