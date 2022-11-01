4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Bartlesville, OK
Drivers who live in the state of Oklahoma are required to carry car insurance to operate a vehicle. Whether you want the state minimum coverage or a comprehensive auto insurance policy, you will still want to shop around before purchasing. In Bartlesville, there are many local agents and insurance agencies that offer cheap auto insurance quotes.
Like in other states, motorists in Oklahoma will find that rates for auto insurance coverage vary based on several factors, including location. Some cities have higher premiums, while others, like Bartlesville, generally have cheaper coverage options.
Here is a look at the cities that offer the lowest car insurance quotes in Oklahoma.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bartlesville is $137 per month, or $1644 annually.
Car insurance in Bartlesville is $28 less than the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bartlesville on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bartlesville, OK
If you currently live in Bartlesville, OK, and are looking for an auto insurance policy, your best course of action is to get free quotes from several insurance providers through Insurify, which allows you to compare prices and policies before purchasing. Here is a list of free auto insurance quotes from companies in Bartlesville.
|Insurance Provider in Bartlesville
|Insurance Provider in Bartlesville
|Travelers
|$95 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$112 /mo
|Mercury
|$113 /mo
|Safeco
|$115 /mo
|Clearcover
|$121 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Bartlesville, OK
When looking for auto coverage, most drivers only consider large carriers such as Farmers Insurance, Allstate Insurance, GEICO, and State Farm insurance. However, several local companies also offer competitive auto insurance rates.
Here is a list of the best car insurance providers in Bartlesville, OK, based on their ICS (Insurify Composite Score)
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$121 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$115 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$141 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$95 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Oklahoma Cities
|Oklahoma City
|$185/mo
|Tulsa
|$168/mo
|Norman
|$180/mo
|Broken Arrow
|$164/mo
|Bartlesville
|$143/mo
|Oklahoma
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oklahoma roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oklahoma[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Bartlesville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Along with location, age is often another factor in determining how cheap your auto insurance rates are. Generally, as you gain more experience behind the wheel, your monthly premium begins to decrease. As you will see from the table, teens and younger drivers pay the most for coverage, while drivers from the age of 30 to 60 often pay less.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$344
|20s
|$216
|30s
|$151
|40s
|$137
|50s
|$127
|60s
|$126
|70s
|$145
|80s
|$156
Bartlesville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Nearly all insurance companies will consider your driving record when providing a quote. If you have a clean driving history with no violations, your rates will typically be much lower than if you had an incident such as a speeding ticket or an at-fault accident.
This table demonstrates the effects a violation can have on your monthly premium.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$128
|Speeding Ticket
|$230
|At-Fault Accident
|$239
Bartlesville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Often, drivers don’t consider how their credit rating can play a factor in their overall auto insurance rates. However, having an excellent credit score demonstrates to insurance providers that you will pay your bills on time and generally file fewer claims. As this table shows, the better your overall credit rating, the cheaper your car insurance rates usually are.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$136
|Good
|$145
|Average
|$169
|Bad
|$210
Find local Bartlesville agents
Phoenix Insurance Inc.316 S Shawnee,
Bartlesville, OK 74003-3921
BondPro, INC.217 S Choctaw Ave,
Bartlesville, OK 74003-2837
Wasemiller Insurance Agency Inc.501 E 4th,
Bartlesville, OK 74003-3906
Overman Insurance Agency- Bartlesville320 SE Delaware Ave Ste 5,
Bartlesville, OK 74003
AAA Oklahoma - Bartlesville112 SE Frank Phillips Blvd,
Bartlesville, OK 74003,
Stumpff Insurance1550 SE Washington Blvd,
Bartlesville, OK 74006
Shelter Insurance3823 SE Adams Rd,
Bartlesville, OK 74006
Jason Bilhartz: Allstate Insurance510 S Cherokee Ave,
Bartlesville, OK 74003
Matt Spence - State Farm Insurance Agent124 SW Frank Phillips Blvd,
Bartlesville, OK 74003
Farmers Insurance - Scott Gillette1725 SE Washington Blvd ste b,
Bartlesville, OK 74006
Bartlesville DMV Information
For young drivers looking to obtain their driver’s license, the local DMV in Bartlesville is located at 4100 SE Adams Rd. In addition to obtaining your license, this location also offers the following services:
Obtain a disability parking sign for your vehicle
Issue size and weight permits
Obtain a learner’s permit
Provide resources for reinstating your license
If you need tag services, there is also a tag agency at 1661 Swan Dr where you can renew your vehicle tags.
Public Transportation in Bartlesville
For citizens who live in Bartlesville and don’t currently drive, there is another option available. The city offers public transportation through a system known as CityRide.
CityRide currently provides townspeople with an on-demand transportation service that will drop you off anywhere in the city. Since the service is open to the public, availability is on a first-call basis, and you must schedule rides ahead of time.
In addition to scheduling a ride, here are a few other things to know when using CityRide:
Regular transportation fare is $3. (Children under the age of 12 ride free when accompanied by an adult.)
Group rates and tribal citizen discounts are available.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m to 5:30 p.m.
If you are looking to use CityRide, you will want to schedule your ride by calling 1 (918) 336-2233 at least 24 hours ahead of the time you need to be picked up.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Bartlesville
For drivers in Bartlesville, OK, there are many insurance agencies to consider when purchasing an auto insurance policy. Along with large providers, local insurance solutions are provided by places such as Overman Insurance Agency, Wasemiller Insurance Agency, and Phoenix Insurance. Finding the perfect coverage for your situation can be difficult.
Insurify helps simplify the process by providing you with a list of quotes you qualify for, all on one page. This allows you to quickly compare policies within seconds and choose the plan that makes the most sense for you.
For more detailed Oklahoma city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Bartlesville, OK Car Insurance
Finding a cheap car insurance policy in Bartlesville, OK, is possible if you take the time to shop around. Typically, speaking with several insurance companies about your insurance needs will help you find an affordable auto insurance plan.
You can also look for companies that provide discounts when you bundle auto and homeowners insurance or auto and renters insurance together to get a better rate. Some locations will also let you bundle other insurance products with auto coverage, such as life insurance.
While the actual amount you pay for car insurance will depend on several factors, including the type of coverage you purchase, you should expect to pay an average monthly premium of $XXX.
Many things can cause car insurance rates to increase in Bartlesville, OK. The most significant factors that tend to drive up the cost of coverage include driving history, age, gender, vehicle type, and policy limits.
The type of coverage you purchase will also affect the overall cost you pay. For example, a plan that provides protection for property damage and liability coverage may cost more than a state minimum policy.
Insurify Insights
How Bartlesville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bartlesville, Oklahoma below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bartlesville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Oklahoma in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Bartlesville
#24
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Oklahoma
#11
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Oklahoma
#33
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Oklahoma
#25
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Oklahoma
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bartlesville drivers rank 17 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Bartlesville with an accident: 8.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bartlesville drivers rank 33 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Bartlesville with a DUI: 0.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Bartlesville drivers rank 3 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Bartlesville with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Bartlesville drivers rank 4 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Bartlesville with a reckless driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Oklahoma, Bartlesville drivers rank 24 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Bartlesville with a speeding ticket: 7.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bartlesville drivers rank 30 in clean driving records across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Bartlesville with clean record: 81.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bartlesville drivers rank 30 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Bartlesville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.52%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Oklahoma Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022