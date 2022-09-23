>Car Insurance>Oklahoma

Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma (2024)

Oklahoma drivers must carry $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person and $50,000 per accident, as well as $25,000 in property damage liability.

Updated January 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

If you live in the Sooner State, you must purchase both bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage to drive legally. The minimum liability limits amount to 25/50/25.

Oklahoma drivers may also buy more insurance, such as collision and comprehensive coverages, for added financial protection. Regardless of what coverage you need, you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Oklahoma car insurance requirements

Oklahoma law requires drivers to maintain the following minimum limits of liability insurance:

  • $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

  • $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

  • $25,000 in property damage liability[1]

You must have proof of insurance when registering your motor vehicle, and you may face penalties if you drive without proper coverage.[2] [3] [4]

Bodily injury liability

Driving a car comes with risk. Bodily injury liability insurance protects you if you cause a car accident and injure another driver. It pays for costs related to injury or death, but only for the other party.

Oklahoma car insurance mandates that drivers carry a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury for one person and $50,000 per accident.[1] While this will keep you in good standing with the law, it may be woefully insufficient if you’re in a serious accident. Consider carrying higher limits to protect your finances more thoroughly.

Property damage liability

The other half of liability insurance coverage is property damage liability, which covers any damages you may cause to another’s property if you’re at fault.

If you damage another car in an accident, this coverage pays for the repair costs. While this type of insurance helps safeguard your financial liability, it doesn’t help cover any costs for your vehicle damage.

Like bodily injury coverage, Oklahoma’s minimum required limits are generally not enough — consider securing higher limits.[5]

Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/28af69764a/states_oklahoma.svg

    Many drivers can find auto insurance coverage through traditional car insurance companies. However, some high-risk drivers with multiple offenses may have difficulty getting approved for an insurance policy.

    Drivers who have trouble securing a car insurance policy may be able to get coverage through the Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan. These rates are typically higher and less flexible, but it’s better than not having any coverage. You can call 1 (405) 842-0844 to learn about options.[6]

Do you need more than the state-minimum coverage in Oklahoma?

It can be beneficial to get higher coverage limits than the minimum. Car accidents often result in very expensive vehicle damages, and medical bills can pile up alarmingly fast. Higher limits mean you’ll pay more each month, but you could save thousands of dollars in the event of an accident.

Drivers aren’t required to have more than the state-minimum coverage in Oklahoma. But some high-risk drivers may need more, and if you have a loan on your car, your lender will likely require you to carry full-coverage car insurance.

Full-coverage car insurance offers more advantages and protects you in various additional scenarios. These policies include comprehensive coverage and collision coverage along with the standard liability coverages. These protect against collisions and damage from weather and other unpredictable sources.

Good to Know

In Oklahoma, full-coverage car insurance costs roughly 2.3 times as much as liability coverage. The expense could be worth it if there’s a history of incidents on your driving record or if you have a new vehicle with financing. If your vehicle isn’t worth more than $1,000, buying full coverage may not make sense, according to the Oklahoma Department of Insurance.[1]

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Oklahoma

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Oklahoma is $90, according to Insurify data. If you’re looking for car insurance in Oklahoma, here are average quotes for liability insurance from multiple insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm31
USAA38
Allstate42
GEICO61
Safeco63
Farmers65
Mercury66
Clearcover73
Progressive75
National General79
Liberty Mutual89
Shelter91
CSAA93
Direct Auto95
Midvale Home & Auto99
GAINSCO102
Foremost103
The General106
Hallmark109
Bristol West142
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Oklahoma

Full-coverage car insurance includes additional coverage types, mainly collision and comprehensive. Since it covers more than liability coverage, it’s typically more expensive.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Oklahoma is $217 per month. 

Below, you can see average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Oklahoma from different insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
USAA72
Allstate79
GEICO115
Travelers116
Farmers122
Clearcover123
Mercury127
Safeco141
Progressive142
Direct Auto157
Shelter172
National General191
CSAA193
Midvale Home & Auto198
The General216
Liberty Mutual219
GAINSCO221
Foremost225
Hallmark230
Bristol West279
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Oklahoma

If you drive in Oklahoma without proof of insurance, you could face a number of consequences, including:

  • A fine: As part of the penalty for driving without insurance, you could pay a fine of up to $250.

  • Suspension: On top of that, you may have your driver’s license and registration suspended.

  • Jail: On a more serious note, you could end up with jail time of up to 30 days for driving without insurance in Oklahoma.[3]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

While Oklahoma drivers must obtain the necessary liability coverage, they have many additional coverage options to consider. Here are some optional car insurance coverages you can add to your policy to strengthen your protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages in any type of collision, whether it’s with a vehicle or another object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damages related to incidents such as floods, vandalism, theft, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses if you’re involved in a car accident and require care.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for medical bills if you’re injured in an accident caused by a driver with zero or insufficient insurance coverage.[5]

Oklahoma car insurance requirements FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Oklahoma, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • Does Oklahoma require car insurance?

    Yes. Oklahoma law requires drivers to carry a minimum level of liability coverage to drive legally. These minimums are $25,000 in bodily injury liability for one person, $50,000 in bodily injury per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability.[1]

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Oklahoma?

    Yes. Oklahoma drivers must have car insurance to register a car in the state. Whether you’re buying a new vehicle or an old one, you need proof of insurance for the registration process.[2]

  • Do you need insurance to drive a car in Oklahoma?

    Yes. You need insurance to drive a car in Oklahoma. You must obtain the state’s minimum liability coverage limits before getting on the road.[1]

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Oklahoma?

    Insurance follows the car, not the driver, in Oklahoma. In other words, your car insurance will kick in even if someone else drives your car and gets into an accident, as long as you give that person prior approval.[1]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance: Common Myths." Accessed December 5, 2023
  2. Service Oklahoma. "Vehicle Registration." Accessed December 5, 2023
  3. Service Oklahoma. "Oklahoma Driver Manual." Accessed December 5, 2023
  4. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "FAQs." Accessed December 5, 2023
  5. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed December 5, 2023
  6. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "Choosing your Automobile Insurance Policy." Accessed December 5, 2023
