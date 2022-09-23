Oklahoma car insurance requirements

Oklahoma law requires drivers to maintain the following minimum limits of liability insurance:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability[1]

You must have proof of insurance when registering your motor vehicle, and you may face penalties if you drive without proper coverage.[2] [3] [4]

Bodily injury liability

Driving a car comes with risk. Bodily injury liability insurance protects you if you cause a car accident and injure another driver. It pays for costs related to injury or death, but only for the other party.

Oklahoma car insurance mandates that drivers carry a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury for one person and $50,000 per accident.[1] While this will keep you in good standing with the law, it may be woefully insufficient if you’re in a serious accident. Consider carrying higher limits to protect your finances more thoroughly.

Property damage liability

The other half of liability insurance coverage is property damage liability, which covers any damages you may cause to another’s property if you’re at fault.

If you damage another car in an accident, this coverage pays for the repair costs. While this type of insurance helps safeguard your financial liability, it doesn’t help cover any costs for your vehicle damage.

Like bodily injury coverage, Oklahoma’s minimum required limits are generally not enough — consider securing higher limits.[5]