Mark is a freelance journalist and analyst with more than 15 years of experience covering the insurance industry. He has extensive experience creating and editing content on a variety of subjects with deep expertise in insurance and automotive writing.
Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
From the Tucker Tower Nature Center to state and regional parks, there’s plenty to do in Ardmore. The good news is that insuring those weekend excursions is more affordable here than in many other areas.
The average monthly rate for car insurance in Ardmore is $138. This is slightly cheaper than Oklahoma’s state average rate of $153 as well as the national average of $155 per month.
Learn more about what affects your car insurance rates in Ardmore, as well as some strategies you can use to reduce your expenses.
Quick Facts
On average, Ardmore residents pay $82 per month for liability-only coverage and $194 per month for full-coverage insurance.
State Farm and USAA have the cheapest monthly premiums for drivers in Ardmore, at $28 and $34, respectively.
Oklahoma requires drivers to carry liability coverage in the amounts of 25/50/25 to drive legally. This means that you must carry $25,000 of bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 of property damage liability.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Ardmore
When shopping for cheap car insurance in Ardmore, the best advice is to shop around for coverage. Insurers use proprietary algorithms to set rates, so premium quotes can vary dramatically. Finding the right car insurance company for your particular risk factors can be time-consuming, but comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Ardmore.
Certain risk factors will push up your rates. For example, adding a teen to your policy or getting a speeding ticket can affect your premium. The table below highlights some of the best insurance companies for certain drivers, and you can see each company’s statewide average rates for liability and full coverage.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$72
$38
Military members
State Farm
4.5
$58
$31
Teen drivers
Allstate
4.2
$79
$42
Drivers with a good record
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo
USAA is an excellent choice for military members and their families thanks to its affordable rates and excellent customer service. While the Ardmore Air Force base has been converted into the Ardmore Municipal Airport, plenty of military families still live in the area.
Pros
Regularly scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for both pricing and service
Offers banking, investment, and insurance products
Cons
Only available to active military members, veterans, and their families
Customer service isn’t available 24 hours a day and is closed on Sundays
They have stopped thinking about how today's financial strain is impacting their customers.
Darcy - November 26, 2023
Verified
Not satisfied with price hike even after lowering coverage.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo
Inexperience and risky driving behaviors are more prevalent in young drivers, which is why teens pay some of the market’s highest rates. Fortunately, State Farm offers a variety of discounts for teens, including a good student discount and its Steer Clear program.
Pros
Earned an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial stability
Drive Safe & Save program can result in 30% savings for safe drivers
Cons
High-risk drivers may pay more with this insurer
Doesn’t offer gap coverage
I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo
One of the major factors insurers consider during the underwriting process is your driving record. If you have a clean driving record, Allstate is a great choice because the insurer rewards good drivers with several discounts. Allstate also lets you earn a safe driving bonus for every six months you drive without an accident.
Pros
Offers a variety of programs designed to help you save money, including accident forgiveness, new-car replacement, and a safe-driving bonus every six months you stay accident- and claim-free
Offers rideshare coverage
Cons
Prices can be higher than competitors
J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating falls below the region average
Our agent was always available for questions and concerns.
Insurers consider a variety of factors when setting an insurance premium. They look at both your personal risk factors and the vehicles you’re insuring. The level of coverage you’re carrying will also affect your premium.
Insurers also consider your driving record and traffic violations, age, marital status, address, credit, and more when setting a rate.
Here are a few tips for finding affordable car insurance coverage in Ardmore:
Keep your driving record clean. Tickets and accidents push up your rates, so stay safe out on the road and keep your driving record clean. Remember to avoid speeding and always drive defensively.
Bundle your coverages. Insurers offer a big discount if you bundle your car insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance. You can even get a bundling discount if you have life insurance.
Discounts are important. Insurers offer a variety of discounts that can help you save on your premiums. Make sure all available discounts are being applied to your policy, including the good student discount, defensive driver discount, loyalty discount, and more.
Shop your coverage. Shop your coverage with at least three car insurers when looking for a new policy. Insurers rate risk differently, so premium quotes can vary dramatically.
Up your deductible. Insurers will generally lower your premium if you choose a higher deductible. Just remember to choose a deductible you can afford in case you have to make a claim.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Ardmore, Oklahoma
Liability rates start at $28 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Ardmore: State Farm
If you cause an accident that injures another driver or damages their vehicle, your liability insurance will step up to help cover their medical bills and property damage, as well as your legal expenses if you’re sued.
However, liability insurance won’t cover the cost of repairing your vehicle or any medical bills for your injuries.
The average rate for liability-only coverage in Ardmore is $82, and you can see a collection of average quotes offered by area insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
28
USAA
34
Allstate
38
GEICO
55
Safeco
57
Farmers
59
Mercury
60
Clearcover
66
Progressive
68
National General
71
Liberty Mutual
80
Shelter
82
CSAA
84
Direct Auto
86
Midvale Home & Auto
89
GAINSCO
92
Foremost
93
The General
96
Hallmark
98
Bristol West
128
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Ardmore: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance adds collision and comprehensive coverages to your liability coverage. Collision covers the cost of repairing your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident. Comprehensive insurance repairs or replaces your vehicle if it’s damaged by something other than a collision. This includes perils such as fire, flood, vandalism, and more.
Your lender will generally require full-coverage insurance if you have a car loan or lease on your vehicle. This is to protect the lender’s investment in your car. If you have a newer vehicle and want it to be repaired or replaced after an accident, you should carry full-coverage insurance.
The average rate for full coverage in Ardmore is $194, and you can see a collection of average quotes offered by area insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
52
USAA
65
Allstate
71
GEICO
104
Travelers
105
Farmers
110
Clearcover
111
Mercury
115
Safeco
127
Progressive
128
Direct Auto
142
Shelter
155
National General
172
CSAA
174
Midvale Home & Auto
179
The General
195
Liberty Mutual
198
GAINSCO
199
Foremost
203
Hallmark
207
Bristol West
252
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is an at-fault state. This means the person found responsible for a car accident must pay for the other party’s injuries and any property damage.
To drive legally in Oklahoma, you must carry liability coverage. Liability coverage is broken into two categories: bodily injury and property damage.
Bodily injury covers medical bills for other drivers you injure with your vehicle. Property damage pays for damaged or destroyed property. This can include the other driver’s vehicle or other property, such as fences, mailboxes, and even garage doors.
OK coverage requirements
Oklahoma requires drivers to carry liability in the amounts of 25/50/25, which translates to $25,000 of bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 of property damage liability.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
When setting your insurance rate, companies consider a wide variety of factors. One factor that will have a major effect on your premium is your driving record. You’ll pay a higher premium if you have any driving incidents on your record.
After an incident, you can expect your premium to go up, but how much it’ll climb will depend on various factors. While a speeding ticket will result in a minor bump, a major moving violation can result in your premium doubling or climbing even more. Multiple incidents in a short time will also result in a dramatic rate increase.
In the table below, you can see how different driving incidents affect the cost of your insurance coverage in Ardmore.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
State Farm
28
36
38
46
USAA
34
44
46
55
Allstate
38
50
52
62
GEICO
55
72
75
89
Safeco
57
80
85
93
Farmers
59
77
81
96
Mercury
60
89
93
99
Clearcover
66
90
105
107
Progressive
68
93
98
111
National General
71
94
98
115
Liberty Mutual
80
112
117
130
Shelter
82
117
122
122
CSAA
84
113
121
137
Direct Auto
86
118
124
127
Midvale Home & Auto
89
123
130
145
GAINSCO
92
117
124
150
The General
96
129
135
156
Hallmark
98
130
130
159
Bristol West
128
169
174
208
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Shop for Car Insurance in Ardmore, OK
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance by age
Insurers consider your age and the ages of all drivers the policy covers when setting a premium. Young drivers pay the highest rates. Fortunately, premiums drop down and stabilize in middle age before climbing again once you reach age 70. At this point, reduced faculties raise the risk of accidents for older drivers.
Teens and new drivers typically pay the highest rates, so adding a teen to your policy will often double your cost of coverage. This is because they’re inexperienced, riskier drivers and are involved in more at-fault accidents.
Roughly 2,800 teens in the United States ages 13 to 19 were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, and about 227,000 were injured, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This breaks down to about eight teens dying every day due to crashes.[1]
The table below shows average monthly quotes for drivers in Oklahoma in various age groups.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$336
20s
$229
30s
$171
40s
$153
50s
$137
60s
$135
70s
$141
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Ardmore car insurance quotes by credit tier
Like most other states, Oklahoma allows insurance companies to consider your credit historywhen setting your premium.
Insurers do this because statistics show that drivers with poor credit file more claims, which leads to higher claims. As a result, drivers with poor credit scores generally pay more for car insurance than drivers who have excellent or good credit.
Improving your credit score can result in major savings, so if your score rises dramatically, let your insurance company know and ask it to recalculate your rate.
The chart below spells out how your credit score can affect the cost of your car insurance in Oklahoma.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Ardmore car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure the lowest car insurance rates in Ardmore? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Ardmore?
The average rate for car insurance in Ardmore is $138 per month. The average monthly rate for liability-only coverage is $82, and the average rate for full coverage is $194.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Ardmore?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Ardmore, at a rate of $28 per month. USAA and Allstate also offer cheap coverage in the area, at $34 and $38 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Ardmore?
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate rank as three of the top insurers in Ardmore. All three offer competitive rates and have been recognized for their financial stability, number of discounts offered, and customer service efforts. While any of these insurers could be a great option for you, the best way to find your perfect policy is to compare quotes from several insurers using a price-comparison platform.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Mark is a freelance journalist and analyst with more than 15 years of experience covering the insurance industry. He has extensive experience creating and editing content on a variety of subjects with deep expertise in insurance and automotive writing.