Cheapest Auto Insurance in Norman, Oklahoma (2023)

State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Norman, with a liability car insurance rate of $33 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Drivers in Norman pay an overall average of $164 per month for car insurance, which is slightly higher than the Sooner State average of $151.

Norman is the third most populous city in the state of Oklahoma, with around 129,000 residents. More drivers on the road in an area leads to an increased risk of accidents and property damage, which can explain the higher rates in Norman.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest car insurance in Norman, on average.

  • Norman residents pay an average of $101 per month for liability coverage and $228 for full-coverage car insurance.

  • Oklahoma insurers can consider credit history when determining premiums.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Norman

Your driving record, age, credit history, and more influence how much you pay for car insurance, and insurers calculate premiums in unique ways. Comparing insurance quotes from different companies is the best way to find the lowest rates for your coverage needs. While it pays to shop around, some car insurance companies offer lower premiums than others.

Below, you can start your search for low rates with three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Norman.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.4$57$30Cheap rates
USAA4.3$71$38Veterans
Shelter3.5$169$91Families
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$62/mo

State Farm offers drivers in Norman the cheapest rates for both liability-only and full-coverage policies. In addition to cheap rates, the company earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region.

Drivers have an opportunity to tap into additional savings by bundling their auto insurance policies with renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, or pet insurance.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Rideshare coverage available

Cons

  • No gap insurance available

  • Low Trustpilot rating

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for veterans: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$77/mo

Norman is home to more than 7,000 veterans who can likely appreciate the coverage USAA has to offer. The insurance company offers relatively low rates to eligible drivers in the area. USAA only works with active-duty, retired, or reserve military members and their immediate families.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Good drivers can save up to 30% with the SafePilot program

Cons

  • Limited eligibility requirements

  • No customer service hours on Sundays

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for families: Shelter

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
3.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength.
A

Shelter Insurance is a midsize insurance company that serves policyholders in 15 states, including Oklahoma. It earned the top spot for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Your family might appreciate the lengthy list of discounts the company offers, including good student, pay-in-full, multi-car, and safe driver discounts.

Pros

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Many discount options

Cons

  • Not the cheapest rates in the city

  • No accident forgiveness available

Many years with them.

Terri - May 29, 2023
Verified

Could never get ahold of an agent

Lucy - December 29, 2022
Verified

Great service and great coverage

Frank - January 19, 2022
Verified
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Norman

Insurance companies take a variety of factors into account when determining car insurance premiums, including your age, driving record, location, and credit history.[2]

As you look for the cheapest car insurance option, you can use the following strategies to earn the lowest rates for your situation:

  • Shop around. Comparing quotes from multiple auto insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest rates because every insurer looks at your situation differently.

  • Increase your deductible. In general, insurers offer lower premiums to drivers who choose a higher deductible. If you have the money on hand to cover a higher deductible following an accident, this is a viable way to tap into savings.

  • Look for a discount. Most car insurance companies offer discount opportunities. Take the time to find out if you qualify for any.[3]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Norman: State Farm

Liability car insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. After a car accident, this type of policy can help you pay for the medical injuries and vehicle damage you cause to others.[4]

A liability-only policy is typically the cheapest car insurance option. In Norman, State Farm offers the cheapest average quotes for liability-only policies, at $33 per month.

The table below includes average monthly premiums for liability-only insurance policies from companies in Norman.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm33
USAA41
Allstate46
GEICO66
Farmers71
Mercury71
Safeco71
Clearcover81
Progressive81
National General84
Liberty Mutual96
Shelter99
CSAA101
Direct Auto103
Midvale Home & Auto106
GAINSCO111
Foremost112
The General115
Hallmark116
Bristol West152
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Norman: State Farm

A full-coverage car insurance policy offers more robust financial protection than a liability-only policy. Full-coverage policies include liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. After an incident, a full-coverage policy can help you replace or repair your own vehicle, regardless of fault.

Most auto lenders require drivers to carry this type of policy. But even if you own your vehicle outright, this type of insurance is a good idea if you might not have the funds available to repair your vehicle after an accident.

The table below includes average quotes for Norman drivers for full-coverage policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm62
USAA77
Allstate85
GEICO123
Travelers123
Farmers131
Clearcover133
Mercury136
Progressive152
Safeco153
Direct Auto171
Shelter184
National General199
Midvale Home & Auto207
CSAA211
Liberty Mutual234
The General234
GAINSCO239
Foremost243
Hallmark247
Bristol West294
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Norman car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma

Oklahoma requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance to drive legally on public roads. Here are the specific minimum coverage requirements drivers must meet in the Sooner State:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps you cover vehicle repairs following damage from a collision. This can include an auto accident or a collision with a tree, fence, utility pole, or other stationary object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can help you pay for vehicle repairs or replacement. Some commonly covered events include theft, severe weather, and vandalism.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, can lead to higher car insurance premiums.

In 2021, around 500 vehicle accidents occurred in Cleveland County, which includes Norman.[6] After causing an accident or having another violation, drivers face higher rates. Insurers view past incidents as an indicator of higher risk.

The table below shows how an incident can affect average liability car insurance quotes in Norman.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm31485056
USAA38606270
Allstate43676978
GEICO619699112
Farmers66104107121
Mercury66104107121
Safeco66104107121
Clearcover75118122138
Progressive75118122138
National General78123126143
Liberty Mutual89140144163
Shelter92145149169
CSAA94147152172
Direct Auto96150155175
Midvale Home & Auto99155159180
GAINSCO103162167189
Foremost104163168191
The General107168173196
Hallmark108169174198
Bristol West141222228259
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Most auto insurers consider your age when determining premiums. In general, teen drivers pay more for car insurance than drivers with more experience behind the wheel. Young adults, including college students, typically see relatively high rates for years.

But drivers often benefit from declining auto insurance rates between the ages of 35 and 70 before rates tick up again for senior drivers older than 70.

Below, you can see the average auto insurance quotes for Norman drivers by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$372
20s$252
30s$188
40s$170
50s$151
60s$148
70s$156
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Norman car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Oklahoma can consider your credit history when determining your auto insurance premiums, but they can’t penalize drivers for not having any credit history. In general, drivers with excellent or good credit pay lower rates for car insurance than drivers with poor credit.

Explore average full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier in Norman in the table below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Norman car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for auto coverage, you should determine exactly how much car insurance you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Norman.

  • How much is car insurance in Norman?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Norman is $164 per month. On average, drivers in Norman pay $101 per month for liability coverage and $228 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for coverage will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, ZIP code, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Norman?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Norman, a liability car insurance rate of $33 per month. USAA and Allstate are the second- and third-cheapest car insurers in Norman, thanks to monthly rates of $41 and $46, respectively.

    The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you is to compare quotes from multiple companies at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Norman?

    With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and customizable coverage, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Norman. On average, State Farm policyholders pay $32 per month for liability insurance. Two more of the best companies in Norman include Shelter Insurance and USAA.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

