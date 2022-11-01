Shelter Car Insurance Coverage Options

Shelter may not be a particularly large car insurance company, but it offers the robust coverage options of one. Whatever your car insurance needs are, Shelter is likely to offer it at a modest rate. That means state minimum auto insurance coverage—bodily injury liability plus property damage liability—is easy to get. And you can raise your coverage limits to the level you need.

If your car is financed, you can get collision coverage and comprehensive coverage to protect your car from additional perils or gap insurance to cover the difference between what you owe and what the car is worth in the event of a total loss. Uninsured and underinsured motorist protection, personal injury protection (PIP), and medical payments coverage are also available.

Disability Income and Accidental Death Coverage

If you’re severely injured in a car accident and can’t work, disability income coverage from Shelter will provide you with a weekly paycheck for up to 52 weeks while you heal. If you, your spouse, or additional family members (if extended) pass away in an accident, Shelter will provide you with a death benefit to help cover funeral expenses. Both options are inexpensive.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage

When your car is in the shop, you’ll need a rental car. If you live in a city, you might opt to use public transit. Either way, when you purchase rental reimbursement coverage, you’ll receive a loss of use payout from Shelter to help you cover extra costs. And this optional coverage is inexpensive, usually adding only a few extra dollars a month to your premium.

New Car Replacement Coverage

This is a useful option for people who enjoy driving a newer vehicle. If your new car is totaled in the first year of ownership, Shelter will replace your car with one of the same year, make, and model—no matter what the value of your car was at the time it was totaled (mileage restrictions apply). Without it, drivers receive a minimal payout that often won’t cover replacement costs.

Emergency Roadside Assistance Program

When your car breaks down, it’s nice to have a team ready to get you the services you need. That can include a flat tire change, lock-out service, fuel assistance, battery jump start, and towing. You’re covered up to $100 per incident, no matter who is driving your car. A great option for policyholders with teenage drivers.

Rideshare Coverage

For drivers who work for Uber, Lyft, or another rideshare company, Shelter rideshare coverage is a low-cost option with great value. This isn’t available everywhere, so speak with your local insurance agent about your options.

