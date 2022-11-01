4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Shelter Insurance is a medium-sized insurance company that services 18 states. As a mutual insurance company, it gives policyholders rights similar to stockholders. That gives them the power to affect how Shelter does business (by appealing to the board of directors, which governs the company). It’s been in business since 1946 and has an excellent service reputation.
Auto insurance rates at Shelter are reasonable but not the cheapest. Still, many customers use discounts to save big on their policies. An easy way to save is to shop for car insurance with Insurify. Fill out one confidential form to receive quotes from top insurance providers in your area. Best part? It’s completely free and secure.
Shelter in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Shelter is $88 per month.
Shelter is good for people looking for personal service or people who want to bundle auto and homeowners insurance.
Shelter isn't the best option for people who have issues with their driving record (i.e., high-risk drivers).
Shelter Industry Rankings and Scorecard
For many years, Shelter has been well-regarded by its customers and employees. It has been featured in top-ranking positions by several organizations. In recent years, the company has turned its attention to providing even better customer service and employee support, which has produced higher customer satisfaction and retention rates.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Shelter Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|85 out of 1,000
|J.D. Power
|Highly Rated
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Less complaints than average
Shelter Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving history is one of the most important factors any insurance company uses to determine your car insurance rate. People with clean records (no incidents in the past three to five years) pay the least. People with spots on their records pay more. People with a high number of incidents or more serious infractions (e.g., DUI, reckless driving) pay the most.
|Driver Profile
|Shelter Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$107
|$77
|DUI
|$161
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$131
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$112
|$104
Shelter Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live also has a big impact on the cost of your car insurance policy. Laws and minimum insurance requirements vary by state, which means lower rates on average in some states and higher rates in others. Rates vary by town too, depending on claim rates, crime rates, traffic patterns, and more. Below are the average rates for Shelter Insurance.
|State
|Shelter Average Monthly Premium
|Arkansas
|$53
|Colorado
|$94
|Illinois
|$64
|Indiana
|$61
|Iowa
|$54
|Kansas
|$81
|Kentucky
|$170
|Louisiana
|$166
|Mississippi
|$107
|Missouri
|$79
|Nebraska
|$49
|Nevada
|$123
|Ohio
|$67
|Oklahoma
|$84
|Tennessee
|$72
Shelter Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Like all car insurance companies, Shelter comes with a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. You’ll need to decide which cons are most important to you and which pros you can’t live without. Don’t forget that you can get quotes from several car insurance policies and compare them side by side with the Insurify rate-comparison tool.
Pros
Customer service
Lots of discount opportunities
Easy-to-use website and mobile app
Cons
States outside of coverage zone
Discounts aren’t offered in every state
Variability in service from one location to another
Shelter Car Insurance Discounts
On the surface, Shelter Insurance offers relatively affordable car insurance. But when you dig into the discounts, you’ll see that savvy drivers can save a lot with this company, especially when you combine discounts. Some discounts, such as the one for anti-theft devices, vary depending on your state, so always double-check for any discounts you may have missed.
Driver-Based Discounts
Shelter offers several discounts based on the driver’s profile for a wide variety of drivers. You can get a military discount, companion policy discount, safe driver discount, and good student discount. Drivers under the age of 21 can complete an approved defensive driving course to receive a discount, and anyone can score if they complete an accident-prevention course.
Policy-Based Discounts
There are several discounts based on how you set up your policy. If you pay in full for a 6- or 12-month term, you get a discount. If you insure more than one car, you get a discount. And in Nevada, you can get a discount on uninsured and underinsured motorist protection when you have more than one vehicle of any kind on your policy—motorcycles and RVs included.
Bundling Discounts
Bundling, also called multi-policy, is one of the best discounts around. You can bundle your car insurance with any other insurance product that Shelter offers. That includes renters insurance, home insurance, farm insurance, life insurance, business insurance, flood insurance, umbrella policies, and insurance for boats, RVs, and ATVs. The more you bundle, the more you save.
Shelter Car Insurance Coverage Options
Shelter may not be a particularly large car insurance company, but it offers the robust coverage options of one. Whatever your car insurance needs are, Shelter is likely to offer it at a modest rate. That means state minimum auto insurance coverage—bodily injury liability plus property damage liability—is easy to get. And you can raise your coverage limits to the level you need.
If your car is financed, you can get collision coverage and comprehensive coverage to protect your car from additional perils or gap insurance to cover the difference between what you owe and what the car is worth in the event of a total loss. Uninsured and underinsured motorist protection, personal injury protection (PIP), and medical payments coverage are also available.
Disability Income and Accidental Death Coverage
If you’re severely injured in a car accident and can’t work, disability income coverage from Shelter will provide you with a weekly paycheck for up to 52 weeks while you heal. If you, your spouse, or additional family members (if extended) pass away in an accident, Shelter will provide you with a death benefit to help cover funeral expenses. Both options are inexpensive.
Rental Reimbursement Coverage
When your car is in the shop, you’ll need a rental car. If you live in a city, you might opt to use public transit. Either way, when you purchase rental reimbursement coverage, you’ll receive a loss of use payout from Shelter to help you cover extra costs. And this optional coverage is inexpensive, usually adding only a few extra dollars a month to your premium.
New Car Replacement Coverage
This is a useful option for people who enjoy driving a newer vehicle. If your new car is totaled in the first year of ownership, Shelter will replace your car with one of the same year, make, and model—no matter what the value of your car was at the time it was totaled (mileage restrictions apply). Without it, drivers receive a minimal payout that often won’t cover replacement costs.
Emergency Roadside Assistance Program
When your car breaks down, it’s nice to have a team ready to get you the services you need. That can include a flat tire change, lock-out service, fuel assistance, battery jump start, and towing. You’re covered up to $100 per incident, no matter who is driving your car. A great option for policyholders with teenage drivers.
Rideshare Coverage
For drivers who work for Uber, Lyft, or another rideshare company, Shelter rideshare coverage is a low-cost option with great value. This isn’t available everywhere, so speak with your local insurance agent about your options.
Shelter Car Insurance Reputation
Is Shelter car insurance good?
Shelter car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Shelter is $88.
Shelter Insurance company has built and maintained an excellent reputation when it comes to car insurance policies. In an industry plagued by low customer satisfaction, Shelter stands out as an exception to the rule. Customers enjoy easy access to service, whether through a local agent or through the user portal. And the company has a high employee retention rate.
While the company isn’t particularly known for cheap car insurance, premium costs hover around the national average, and there are many discounts available to drivers with a variety of driving profiles. The company also provides highly rated technological services. Its mobile app allows you to easily manage your policy and view digital ID cards.
Shelter Customer Service
Customer service is highly regarded at Shelter, a rarity in the industry. You can access them easily over the phone without suffering through long wait times or complicated menus options. You can also log in to your account and contact customer service online or manage your policy yourself, and send messages using the app. Most customers report issues are solved quickly.
Shelter Claims Filing Process
Before you file your claim, take photographs of the damage and gather information from all parties. You can then file your claim online with your user account or by calling the phone number 1 (800) SHELTER. A claims agent will be assigned to your case, and they will assess damages. Once an estimate is submitted, you’ll get a payout minus the deductible.
Shelter: Is it right for you?
The only way to know if Shelter is right for you is by reviewing the company’s offerings and reputation and deciding if it fits your needs. You should also compare Shelter with other options in your area. Insurify lets you compare real quotes from 6 or more insurers in your ZIP code with just one confidential form. Compare costs, coverage options, and company perks.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, Shelter is good for car insurance. You can find many coverage options and discounts here. Though not available nationwide, Shelter is known for its excellent customer service and for dealing with claims quickly. Maybe it’s because so many employees report that they love working at Shelter. The company also has had good financial standing for many decades and continues to grow.
The national average that a driver with a clean record can expect to pay for Shelter auto insurance is $88 per month. That puts it slightly above the national average for good drivers with any provider. Your cost can be higher or lower depending on your location, vehicle, credit score, and driving history. You can lower your rate significantly when you take advantage of discounts.
The most significant discounts are the multi-car and multi-policy discounts. Safe drivers can access a good driver discount and a safe driving course discount. Students can also get a discount for achieving and maintaining a high GPA. You’ll also get discounts for car safety features. Plus, there are many discounts for how you manage your policy, such as paying in full.
Cheap (or cheaper) car insurance is possible for any driver. To start, choose which coverage options and coverage limits you need. Next, make a list of discounts you can easily qualify for. With this information, compare quotes from 6+ auto insurance companies with Insurify. Our tool is free and easy to use. Plus, you can save your profile to receive rate drop alerts in the future.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.