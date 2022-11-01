Kemper Car Insurance Coverage Options

Kemper provides various coverage options to meet its customers’ car insurance needs. Offerings include bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, SR-22 assistance, salvaged vehicle insurance, new car replacement, gap insurance, and enhanced coverage.

The amount and categories of coverage required for each car insurance customer completely varies by individual. When making coverage-specific decisions, individuals benefit from considering driving and accident history, personal profile, age, climate and weather, location, credit history, and more. Keep reading for more information on Kemper coverage options below.

Annual Policies

Within Kemper’s standard coverage options, the provider offers a desirable policy, allowing policyholders to benefit from established rates for a set amount of time. The annual policies option from Kemper lets customers pay the same in monthly rates for a full year. Policyholders with low rates benefit from saving on insurance for a longer period of time.

Roadside Assistance

When policyholders purchase roadside assistance coverage from Kemper, the provider ensures that 24/7 roadside service is just one call away. Available services under this coverage include towing, jump starts, tire changing, lock-outs, fuel delivery, and more to help drivers head back on the road or to a repair shop. Taking out this coverage gives policyholders peace of mind.

Kemper Prime Auto Enhanced

The Kemper Prime Auto Enhanced policy offers various coverages at a fairly affordable price. The following items fall under this policy: the waiver of a first accident or violation, a diminishing deductible credit for safe driving, the waiver of a deductible for a damaged park car, personal property protection, trip interruption expenses, and key or transmitter device replacement.

Auto Loan/Lease Payoff

Often referred to as gap insurance, Kemper offers an auto loan/lease coverage option for its policyholders. This type of insurance requires the insurance provider to cover the monetary difference between any remaining amount owed on a car loan or lease and the vehicle’s actual cash value following an accident that causes significant or totaling car damage.

