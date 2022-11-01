4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Kemper auto insurance provides quality coverage for high-risk drivers with poor driving or credit histories. On average, Kemper policyholders pay $280 per month for auto insurance coverage. See how Kemper fares in comparison to other auto insurance companies with the provided information on this page, including types of insurance coverage, average rates, and more.
Kemper in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Kemper is $280 per month.
Kemper is good for individuals with poor driving records, drivers with bad credit history, and people looking to take out multiple insurance policies with the same provider.
Kemper isn't the best option for policyholders looking for a completely accessible mobile app, valuing top-notch customer service, and in need of rideshare coverage.
Kemper Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Kemper has received mixed marks from industry research organizations. These scores—coupled with the other rankings, auto insurance rates, policy variation, and insurer information provided on this page—gives users a comprehensive way to view and compare the car insurance providers in their consideration.
|Industry Ranking
|Kemper Rating
|J.D. Power
|769 out of 1,000
|A.M Best
|A
|Moody’s
|A3
|Fitch
|BBB+
|Standard and Poor’s
|A-
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Many more complaints than average
Kemper Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Kemper calculates car insurance quotes based on a number of variables, depending on purchased insurance policies, driving history, and more. Driving violations, including DUIs, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets, tend to increase insurance premiums for Kemper policyholders. The chart below provides an idea of how violations impact monthly premiums.
|Driver Profile
|Kemper Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$323
|$77
|DUI
|$486
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$395
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$340
|$104
Kemper Car Insurance Quotes by State
Car insurance deductibles fluctuate depending on location, in the same way that prices may vary based on location for renters and homeowners insurance. The price changes reflect factors like population density, climate and weather, crime rates, and more to accurately reflect the city and state of a policyholder. Below, you’ll find Kemper’s average rates in certain states.
|State
|Kemper Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$265
|Alaska
|$183
|Arizona
|$221
|Arkansas
|$231
|California
|$220
|Colorado
|$295
|Connecticut
|$433
|Delaware
|$491
|Florida
|$525
|Georgia
|$414
|Hawaii
|$154
|Idaho
|$193
|Illinois
|$215
|Indiana
|$176
|Iowa
|$164
|Kansas
|$193
|Kentucky
|$496
|Louisiana
|$501
|Maine
|$217
|Maryland
|$323
|Massachusetts
|$395
|Michigan
|$496
|Minnesota
|$337
|Mississippi
|$337
|Missouri
|$265
|Montana
|$232
|Nebraska
|$212
|Nevada
|$262
|New Hampshire
|$212
|New Jersey
|$294
|New Mexico
|$160
|New York
|$438
|North Carolina
|$299
|North Dakota
|$289
|Ohio
|$233
|Oklahoma
|$211
|Oregon
|$136
|Pennsylvania
|$136
|Rhode Island
|$592
|South Carolina
|$371
|South Dakota
|$207
|Tennessee
|$217
|Texas
|$236
|Utah
|$145
|Vermont
|$183
|Virginia
|$202
|Washington
|$304
|Washington, D.C.
|$390
|West Virginia
|$275
|Wisconsin
|$178
|Wyoming
|$149
Kemper Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Customers have unique insurance needs, making it important to compare the pros and cons of providers before committing to one. Kemper provides coverage best suited for individuals with poor driving records, bad credit card or loan credit history, and people looking for multiple insurance needs and discounts. Always prioritize your needs when comparing providers.
Pros
High-risk drivers and those with bad credit can get coverage
Offers multiple insurance products to bundle with auto insurance
Cons
Not all policyholders will have access to Kemper’s mobile app
Kemper does not offer rideshare coverage options for customers
Customer service and reviews have room for improvement
Kemper Car Insurance Discounts
Kemper offers a number of driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts for policyholders, accessible on Kemper’s website or by talking to a local insurance agent. Customers find rewards for their driving behavior and safety features, specifics on past policies and purchasing, and other personal qualifiers. Keep reading to learn how Kemper customers save on insurance.
Driver-Based Discounts
Driver-based discounts offer policyholders multiple ways to save. Members of the National Guard, active-duty military members, homeowners with a policy, and good students are rewarded with discounts on insurance. Additionally, Kemper typically offers discounts for policyholders with multiple cars and customers who complete a defensive driving course.
Policy-Based Discounts
Kemper offers policy-based discounts, relating to purchasing and features like anti-theft devices. Customers purchasing an insurance policy before the quote’s effective date earn an advance quote discount, individuals switching from a different auto provider benefit from the proof of prior insurance discount, and those paying up front rather than monthly receive a paid-in-full discount.
Bundling Discounts
Kemper offers other insurance options in addition to auto insurance, including homeowners, condo, and renters insurance. Customers who purchase an auto insurance policy can bundle with homeowners, condo, or renters insurance policy to receive a multi-policy discount. Policyholders will save as much as 10 percent on each policy bundled through Kemper.
Kemper Car Insurance Coverage Options
Kemper provides various coverage options to meet its customers’ car insurance needs. Offerings include bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, SR-22 assistance, salvaged vehicle insurance, new car replacement, gap insurance, and enhanced coverage.
The amount and categories of coverage required for each car insurance customer completely varies by individual. When making coverage-specific decisions, individuals benefit from considering driving and accident history, personal profile, age, climate and weather, location, credit history, and more. Keep reading for more information on Kemper coverage options below.
Annual Policies
Within Kemper’s standard coverage options, the provider offers a desirable policy, allowing policyholders to benefit from established rates for a set amount of time. The annual policies option from Kemper lets customers pay the same in monthly rates for a full year. Policyholders with low rates benefit from saving on insurance for a longer period of time.
Roadside Assistance
When policyholders purchase roadside assistance coverage from Kemper, the provider ensures that 24/7 roadside service is just one call away. Available services under this coverage include towing, jump starts, tire changing, lock-outs, fuel delivery, and more to help drivers head back on the road or to a repair shop. Taking out this coverage gives policyholders peace of mind.
Kemper Prime Auto Enhanced
The Kemper Prime Auto Enhanced policy offers various coverages at a fairly affordable price. The following items fall under this policy: the waiver of a first accident or violation, a diminishing deductible credit for safe driving, the waiver of a deductible for a damaged park car, personal property protection, trip interruption expenses, and key or transmitter device replacement.
Auto Loan/Lease Payoff
Often referred to as gap insurance, Kemper offers an auto loan/lease coverage option for its policyholders. This type of insurance requires the insurance provider to cover the monetary difference between any remaining amount owed on a car loan or lease and the vehicle’s actual cash value following an accident that causes significant or totaling car damage.
Kemper Car Insurance Reputation
Is Kemper car insurance good?
Kemper car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Kemper is $280.
Kemper car insurance coverage options include bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, SR-22 insurance, salvaged vehicle insurance, new car replacement coverage, auto loan/lease coverage, Kemper Total coverage, and Kemper Prime Auto Enhanced coverage.
Other vehicle coverage includes policies for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, and boats. Property coverage options include homeowners, renters, condo, mobile home, and flood insurance. Additional coverage includes options for commercial auto, commercial general liability, business owners policy, personal valuables, personal umbrella liability, life, and health insurance.
Kemper Customer Service
Based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Kemper fields a greater number of complaints for home, auto, and life insurance than other insurance providers of the same size. Kemper insurance reviews vary based on the experience of individual policyholders, but high-risk drivers do tend to appreciate the coverage available for them.
Kemper Claims Filing Process
Policyholders can easily file insurance claims 24/7 through the Kemper Corporation website at www.kemper.com/claims or over the phone with the help of a local agent. Auto and auto glass claims are filed with necessary insurance information, as well as any descriptions of the incident. Once you file a claim, Kemper agents work to safely guide you back on the road.
Kemper: Is it right for you?
Insurify understands that the decisions involved with choosing an insurance provider can feel immensely overwhelming. Whether Kemper meets your insurance needs entirely depends on your situation. Using a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify helps users easily compare quotes from a number of providers from the convenience of their home.
Frequently Asked Questions
Kemper car insurance provides quality coverage and bundling discounts and benefits high-risk drivers with histories of poor driving or credit history who have struggled with finding coverage elsewhere. Customers who may want to look elsewhere for coverage include those looking for rideshare coverage, an accessible mobile app, or top-notch customer service.
On average, customers with Kemper car insurance pay $280 per month. Ultimately, the actual costs depend on the driver’s profile and the types of insurance purchased, whether it’s comprehensive or full coverage or the state’s bare minimum. A number of available discounts, including a multi-policy, purchasing, and student discounts influence final monthly premiums.
Kemper offers a number of policy-based, driver-based, and bundling discounts for its policyholders to benefit from. Customers earn discounts for their driving behavior and safety features, specifics on past insurance policies and purchasing, active duty in the military or national guard, homeowner status, good grades, multi-policy, and multi-vehicle discounts.
Finding the cheapest insurance rates available requires a bit of digging—especially because most insurance providers claim to offer the most affordable coverage available. Using Insurify’s quote-comparison tool is a great way for prospective customers to compare various insurance providers to determine the cheapest rates available for their individualized coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.