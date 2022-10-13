Insurance for Multiple Vehicles: A Guide (Updated 2022)

How Multi-Vehicle Car Insurance Policies Work

Multi-car policies work just like single-car policies: you decide on coverage types (liability, collision, comprehensive, etc.) and coverage limits. To get a quote, you just need to provide:

The makes and models of each car on your policy and possibly their vehicle identification numbers

The types of coverage and coverage limits you need

Information for each driver on your policy, including driver’s license numbers and dates of birth

To qualify for a multi-car policy, your cars need to be registered to the same address and may need to belong to the same individual. But not always. Some insurers only require that all cars remain overnight at the same address most of the time. All providers will limit the number of vehicles allowed on a single policy, usually five or fewer.

You may be able to add a driver and their vehicle even if the driver doesn’t live with you. Typically, this means getting a policy that covers you and your child, but other family members may be included. Different insurance companies have different policies regarding how to add multiple cars to your policy. Most of the time, non-relatives cannot be added to your policy.

Of course, the least expensive company, in general, doesn’t mean it’s the least expensive company for you. Each insurer has different overhead costs and will assess your risk factors differently. The best way to know that you’re getting the lowest rate is by comparing car insurance quotes before you buy.

Multi-Car Discounts by Company

The easiest way to save money while insuring more than one vehicle is by using a multi-car or multi-vehicle discount. Keep in mind that some companies don't offer a multi-car discount and companies that do offer different discounts for different circumstances. Be sure to review the policies of your insurance company.

In the table below, we’ve gathered the discounts offered by top companies for purchasing a multi-vehicle policy.

Company Discount Amica Up to 25 percent GEICO Up to 25 percent Elephant Up to 30 percent Infinity Up to 38 percent Nationwide Varies State Farm Up to 20 percent Travelers Up to 8 percent

Remember that you’ll have access to discounts beyond the multi-car discount. There’s no reason not to get all the discounts you’re entitled to—the more discounts you get, the lower your costs. Here are a few to look out for:

If you’re unsure you’ve gotten all the discounts you can, when you compare car insurance quotes, you’ll be able to unlock all your eligible discounts to apply to your premiums.

