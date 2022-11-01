4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Amica Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.

Updated November 1, 2022

Founded in 1907, Amica Insurance is one of the oldest insurance companies in the country. Headquartered in Rhode Island, it offers a number of products, including car insurance, property insurance, and life insurance. The company also distributes dividends to policyholders, rather than shareholders. On average, Amica car insurance costs $105 per month.

To get the best deal on auto insurance, it’s well worth it to shop around and explore all the options available to you. Insurify makes it easy to compare car insurance quotes instantly. You can receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less. There is no signup required, and the process couldn’t be easier.

Amica in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Amica is $105 per month.

  • Amica is good for safe drivers who want to lower their car insurance costs.

  • Amica isn't the best option for drivers with a bad track record or those who don’t qualify for any discounts.

Amica Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Amica has a long-standing history in the car insurance industry, Therefore, it’s no surprise it’s earned high rankings and awards for its reputation and reliability.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Industry RankingAmica Rating
Insurify Composite Score (ICS)95 out of 100
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction907 out of 100
A.M. BestA+
Standard & Poor’sAA+
NAIC Complaint IndexMore complaints than average

Amica Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Amica looks at a number of factors when it calculates car insurance quotes. The insurance provider will consider where you live as well as your age and the make and model of your vehicle. If you don’t have the best driving history because of speeding tickets, for example, you’ll likely receive a higher quote than someone who has never received any driving violations.

Driver ProfileAmica Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$113$77
DUI$171$155
At-Fault Accident$138$113
Speeding Ticket$119$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Amica Car Insurance Quotes by State

Your geographic location will play a role in your car insurance rate. If you live in a heavily populated urban area, there’s a good chance you’ll pay more than you would if you lived in a small town. This is because the chances of vandalism, theft, and accidents are higher. Also, if your ZIP code is often exposed to harsh weather conditions, you can expect a higher quote.

StateAmica Average Monthly Premium
Alabama$93
Alaska$64
Arizona$101
Arkansas$81
California$111
Colorado$100
Connecticut$216
Delaware$172
Florida$184
Georgia$145
Idaho$68
Illinois$106
Indiana$64
Iowa$57
Kansas$68
Kentucky$174
Louisiana$176
Maine$76
Maryland$113
Massachusetts$95
Michigan$174
Minnesota$118
Mississippi$118
Missouri$93
Montana$76
Nebraska$74
Nevada$130
New Hampshire$74
New Jersey$103
New Mexico$95
New York$154
North Carolina$105
North Dakota$101
Ohio$71
Oklahoma$93
Oregon$137
Pennsylvania$118
Rhode Island$113
South Carolina$130
South Dakota$73
Tennessee$76
Texas$83
Utah$108
Vermont$64
Virginia$71
Washington$100
Washington, D.C.$137
West Virginia$96
Wisconsin$62
Wyoming$52
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Amica Car Insurance Pros and Cons

You may want to consider Amica car insurance if you have a good driving record and are in search of affordable car insurance. It may also make sense if you’re a younger motorist on the lookout for a deal or you’re under 30 and your parents have been insured with Amica for five consecutive years.

Pros

  • Multiple discounts available

  • Good customer service ratings

Cons

  • High-risk drivers

  • Complaints of sudden rate increases

Amica Car Insurance Discounts

Fortunately, Amica offers a variety of car insurance discounts that can save you money. Since some discounts may not be available in all states, be sure to check when you request a quote. Also, keep in mind that some discounts may only be offered for certain types of coverage.

Driver-Based Discounts

If you’re a full-time high school or college student with a B average or higher, you may qualify for the good student discount. There is also a discount for young drivers under 21 who participate in an accredited driver training program. In addition, if you haven’t been in any accidents within the past three years, you may lock in the accident-free or claim-free discount.

Policy-Based Discounts

You might be eligible for the legacy discount if you’re under 30 and your parents have had an Amica car insurance policy for at least five years. The company may also give you a discount if you own a home, even if your homeowners insurance isn’t through them. Policyholders can score more discounts when them opt to pay in full, go paperless, or even set up autopay.

Bundling Discounts

When you bundle your car insurance with home, condo, umbrella, life, and renters insurance policies, you can save up to 30 percent. Also, if you insure more than two vehicles with Amica, you may be eligible for a discount of up to 25 percent.

Amica Car Insurance Coverage Options

Amica’s personal injury protection (PIP) is a no-fault auto coverage that covers medical expenses and lost wages if you or your passengers sustain injuries in an accident. The bodily injury liability policy pays for injuries to others when you’re liable for a crash. Property damage coverage pays for damage caused to vehicles, houses, telephone poles, or other property.

Comprehensive Coverage

With Amica’s comprehensive coverage, you’ll receive coverage for damage to your car that isn’t the result of an accident with another vehicle or object. It can cover damage from fire, hurricanes, fallen trees, theft, vandalism, and accidents that involve birds or other animals.

Auto/Loan Lease Coverage

In the event your vehicle gets totaled, auto/loan lease coverage will pay the difference between the current value of your vehicle and the amount you still owe. Essentially, it pays for the gap in your car loan or lease.

Full Glass Coverage

Full glass coverage takes care of the cost to repair or replace auto glass, such as your windshield or your windows, without a deductible. It can cover small chips or cracks as well as a full glass repair or replacement and the recalibrating of vehicle sensors.

Roadside Assistance Coverage

Roadside assistance coverage can be a real lifesaver in emergency situations. It’s available 24/7 and includes towing, changing flat tires, jump-starting dead batteries, and providing gas if you run out. It can also help get your vehicle out of the mud or snow or unlock doors if you’re locked out.

Amica Car Insurance Reputation

Is Amica car insurance good?

Amica auto insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Amica is $105.

Even though Amica isn’t as well-known as some other car insurance providers, it does have a good reputation. Amica Mutual Insurance Company earned a spot in Forbes ranking of “America’s Best Insurance Companies of 2022.” It placed eighth in the car insurance category.

Amica Customer Service

When it comes to customer service, Amica auto insurance excels. In fact, J.D. Power has recognized the insurance provider’s high customer satisfaction levels for over a decade. Both experts and policyholders praise its commitment to superior service paired with its affordable rates.

Amica Claims Filing Process

Amica makes it easy to file insurance claims. You can do so on the website, with mobile app, via Amica Virtual Assistant chat, or over the phone. If you’d like, you can sign up to receive text and email notifications about your claim. There’s also a Claims Messenger feature, which will allow you to communicate with your claim handler.

Amica: Is it right for you?

If you’re in the market for a car insurance company with a stellar reputation for customer service and a wide range of coverage options and discounts, Amica should be on your radar. Amica can also be a solid pick if you prioritize an easy and convenient claims process and a variety of digital tools. It’s a good idea to use Insurify before you move forward with it.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Amica is a reputable car insurance company. While it has a smaller market share in the industry, many policyholders appreciate its track record of good customer service as well as various coverage options, including accident forgiveness and rental coverage. It’s a particularly good option if you also like Amica home insurance or Amica life insurance and wish to bundle.

  • On average, Amica car insurance runs $XX per month. Your rate, however, will depend on a number of factors related to your driving history and personal situation. Amica will consider your geographic location plus your age and how many violations you may have had in the past.

  • Amica offers a full range of discounts. Some discounts have to do with you as a driver, while others are based on your auto insurance policy and whether you bundle. The passive restraint or airbag discount, multi-car discount, good student discount, and young driver training discounts are several of the many discounts available.

  • With Insurify, you can land the best deal on your car insurance policy. This handy tool makes it easy to compare car insurance products and deductibles instantly from the comfort of your own home. You’ll be able to receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less and don’t have to sign up.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.
