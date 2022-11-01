Amica Car Insurance Discounts

Fortunately, Amica offers a variety of car insurance discounts that can save you money. Since some discounts may not be available in all states, be sure to check when you request a quote. Also, keep in mind that some discounts may only be offered for certain types of coverage.

Driver-Based Discounts

If you’re a full-time high school or college student with a B average or higher, you may qualify for the good student discount. There is also a discount for young drivers under 21 who participate in an accredited driver training program. In addition, if you haven’t been in any accidents within the past three years, you may lock in the accident-free or claim-free discount.

Policy-Based Discounts

You might be eligible for the legacy discount if you’re under 30 and your parents have had an Amica car insurance policy for at least five years. The company may also give you a discount if you own a home, even if your homeowners insurance isn’t through them. Policyholders can score more discounts when them opt to pay in full, go paperless, or even set up autopay.

Bundling Discounts

When you bundle your car insurance with home, condo, umbrella, life, and renters insurance policies, you can save up to 30 percent. Also, if you insure more than two vehicles with Amica, you may be eligible for a discount of up to 25 percent.

