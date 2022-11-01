4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Founded in 1907, Amica Insurance is one of the oldest insurance companies in the country. Headquartered in Rhode Island, it offers a number of products, including car insurance, property insurance, and life insurance. The company also distributes dividends to policyholders, rather than shareholders. On average, Amica car insurance costs $105 per month.
Amica in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Amica is $105 per month.
Amica is good for safe drivers who want to lower their car insurance costs.
Amica isn't the best option for drivers with a bad track record or those who don’t qualify for any discounts.
Amica Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Amica has a long-standing history in the car insurance industry, Therefore, it’s no surprise it’s earned high rankings and awards for its reputation and reliability.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Amica Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|95 out of 100
|J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction
|907 out of 100
|A.M. Best
|A+
|Standard & Poor’s
|AA+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
Amica Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Amica looks at a number of factors when it calculates car insurance quotes. The insurance provider will consider where you live as well as your age and the make and model of your vehicle. If you don’t have the best driving history because of speeding tickets, for example, you’ll likely receive a higher quote than someone who has never received any driving violations.
|Driver Profile
|Amica Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$113
|$77
|DUI
|$171
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$138
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$119
|$104
Amica Car Insurance Quotes by State
Your geographic location will play a role in your car insurance rate. If you live in a heavily populated urban area, there’s a good chance you’ll pay more than you would if you lived in a small town. This is because the chances of vandalism, theft, and accidents are higher. Also, if your ZIP code is often exposed to harsh weather conditions, you can expect a higher quote.
|State
|Amica Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$93
|Alaska
|$64
|Arizona
|$101
|Arkansas
|$81
|California
|$111
|Colorado
|$100
|Connecticut
|$216
|Delaware
|$172
|Florida
|$184
|Georgia
|$145
|Idaho
|$68
|Illinois
|$106
|Indiana
|$64
|Iowa
|$57
|Kansas
|$68
|Kentucky
|$174
|Louisiana
|$176
|Maine
|$76
|Maryland
|$113
|Massachusetts
|$95
|Michigan
|$174
|Minnesota
|$118
|Mississippi
|$118
|Missouri
|$93
|Montana
|$76
|Nebraska
|$74
|Nevada
|$130
|New Hampshire
|$74
|New Jersey
|$103
|New Mexico
|$95
|New York
|$154
|North Carolina
|$105
|North Dakota
|$101
|Ohio
|$71
|Oklahoma
|$93
|Oregon
|$137
|Pennsylvania
|$118
|Rhode Island
|$113
|South Carolina
|$130
|South Dakota
|$73
|Tennessee
|$76
|Texas
|$83
|Utah
|$108
|Vermont
|$64
|Virginia
|$71
|Washington
|$100
|Washington, D.C.
|$137
|West Virginia
|$96
|Wisconsin
|$62
|Wyoming
|$52
Amica Car Insurance Pros and Cons
You may want to consider Amica car insurance if you have a good driving record and are in search of affordable car insurance. It may also make sense if you’re a younger motorist on the lookout for a deal or you’re under 30 and your parents have been insured with Amica for five consecutive years.
Pros
Multiple discounts available
Good customer service ratings
Cons
High-risk drivers
Complaints of sudden rate increases
Amica Car Insurance Discounts
Fortunately, Amica offers a variety of car insurance discounts that can save you money. Since some discounts may not be available in all states, be sure to check when you request a quote. Also, keep in mind that some discounts may only be offered for certain types of coverage.
Driver-Based Discounts
If you’re a full-time high school or college student with a B average or higher, you may qualify for the good student discount. There is also a discount for young drivers under 21 who participate in an accredited driver training program. In addition, if you haven’t been in any accidents within the past three years, you may lock in the accident-free or claim-free discount.
Policy-Based Discounts
You might be eligible for the legacy discount if you’re under 30 and your parents have had an Amica car insurance policy for at least five years. The company may also give you a discount if you own a home, even if your homeowners insurance isn’t through them. Policyholders can score more discounts when them opt to pay in full, go paperless, or even set up autopay.
Bundling Discounts
When you bundle your car insurance with home, condo, umbrella, life, and renters insurance policies, you can save up to 30 percent. Also, if you insure more than two vehicles with Amica, you may be eligible for a discount of up to 25 percent.
Amica Car Insurance Coverage Options
Amica’s personal injury protection (PIP) is a no-fault auto coverage that covers medical expenses and lost wages if you or your passengers sustain injuries in an accident. The bodily injury liability policy pays for injuries to others when you’re liable for a crash. Property damage coverage pays for damage caused to vehicles, houses, telephone poles, or other property.
Comprehensive Coverage
With Amica’s comprehensive coverage, you’ll receive coverage for damage to your car that isn’t the result of an accident with another vehicle or object. It can cover damage from fire, hurricanes, fallen trees, theft, vandalism, and accidents that involve birds or other animals.
Auto/Loan Lease Coverage
In the event your vehicle gets totaled, auto/loan lease coverage will pay the difference between the current value of your vehicle and the amount you still owe. Essentially, it pays for the gap in your car loan or lease.
Full Glass Coverage
Full glass coverage takes care of the cost to repair or replace auto glass, such as your windshield or your windows, without a deductible. It can cover small chips or cracks as well as a full glass repair or replacement and the recalibrating of vehicle sensors.
Roadside Assistance Coverage
Roadside assistance coverage can be a real lifesaver in emergency situations. It’s available 24/7 and includes towing, changing flat tires, jump-starting dead batteries, and providing gas if you run out. It can also help get your vehicle out of the mud or snow or unlock doors if you’re locked out.
Amica Car Insurance Reputation
Is Amica car insurance good?
Amica auto insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Amica is $105.
Even though Amica isn’t as well-known as some other car insurance providers, it does have a good reputation. Amica Mutual Insurance Company earned a spot in Forbes ranking of “America’s Best Insurance Companies of 2022.” It placed eighth in the car insurance category.
Amica Customer Service
When it comes to customer service, Amica auto insurance excels. In fact, J.D. Power has recognized the insurance provider’s high customer satisfaction levels for over a decade. Both experts and policyholders praise its commitment to superior service paired with its affordable rates.
Amica Claims Filing Process
Amica makes it easy to file insurance claims. You can do so on the website, with mobile app, via Amica Virtual Assistant chat, or over the phone. If you’d like, you can sign up to receive text and email notifications about your claim. There’s also a Claims Messenger feature, which will allow you to communicate with your claim handler.
Amica: Is it right for you?
If you’re in the market for a car insurance company with a stellar reputation for customer service and a wide range of coverage options and discounts, Amica should be on your radar. Amica can also be a solid pick if you prioritize an easy and convenient claims process and a variety of digital tools. It’s a good idea to use Insurify before you move forward with it.
Frequently Asked Questions
Amica is a reputable car insurance company. While it has a smaller market share in the industry, many policyholders appreciate its track record of good customer service as well as various coverage options, including accident forgiveness and rental coverage. It’s a particularly good option if you also like Amica home insurance or Amica life insurance and wish to bundle.
On average, Amica car insurance runs $XX per month. Your rate, however, will depend on a number of factors related to your driving history and personal situation. Amica will consider your geographic location plus your age and how many violations you may have had in the past.
Amica offers a full range of discounts. Some discounts have to do with you as a driver, while others are based on your auto insurance policy and whether you bundle. The passive restraint or airbag discount, multi-car discount, good student discount, and young driver training discounts are several of the many discounts available.
