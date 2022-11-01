Car Insurance Loyalty Discounts: What to Look For (2022)

Car Insurance Companies with Customer Loyalty Discounts

Here’s a rundown of what to expect in terms of loyalty discounts from the largest insurance companies around.

State Farm

One of the largest insurance companies around, State Farm provides discounts for multiple policies, and they sell a broad range of insurance products, such as home insurance and life insurance. Auto insurance policyholders can also get a discount for insuring multiple cars.

USAA

USAA is only for active or retired military members and their families, but if you pass membership down the generations, you can get a loyalty discount of 10 percent. You might even qualify for additional loyalty discounts on top of that. Bundling and multi-car discounts are also available.

Progressive

Ohio-based Progressive Insurance advertises bundling discounts that can lower your car insurance premiums by around 4 percent when combined with any number of Progressive insurance policies, along with markdowns of around 5 percent per car for multiple car insurance policies.

Some perks, like accident forgiveness, only become available discounts after you’ve been a loyal customer. Progressive also offers continuous insurance discounts if you’ve had insurance coverage for an extended period of time, no matter who your insurance provider was.

GEICO

That gecko looks friendly. But GEICO doesn’t give rewards for sticking around beyond the traditional multi-car discount and bundling, though you’ll be able to bundle with GEICO’s numerous insurance products.

Allstate

Allstate has your typical multi-car and bundling available discounts, and it’ll lower your deductible every six months you go without a car accident.

Nationwide

When it comes to loyalty programs, Nationwide offers a generous multi-car discount and a multi-policy bundling discount.

