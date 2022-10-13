How to Get a Defensive Driving Course Discount

Defensive Driving Courses: What You Need to Know

Not only do these specialized classes help you learn how to be a safer driver, but they can also provide you with significant defensive driving course discounts. In some states, it is a legal requirement for drivers to take classes and apply these discounts to their insurance policies. Classes usually do not cost more than $50 and provide big savings in the long run.

In the United States, the National Safety Council (NSC) works to keep people safe on the road by getting rid of the leading causes of preventable death and injuries. The NSC started the U.S.’s first defensive driving course and continues to provide highly ranked safety programs that focus on roadways. NSC state programs are well known and respected, offering instruction in:

Keep in mind that the NSC isn’t the only place to get a driver education to apply to a defensive driver discount. Be sure to do your research. Many courses are aimed at young drivers or seniors who are more likely to be at risk, so check if there are any age restrictions. Other eligibility for discounts can depend on your driving record and location.

Other factors you may want to consider when choosing the right course for you:

Course length: Classes are short and usually range from four to eight hours.

Teaching methods: If you need more flexibility, consider an online defensive driving course that better fits your schedule. Alternatively, you can opt for in-person classroom teaching or learn directly on the road.

Cost: Courses are a relatively inexpensive one-time cost. They typically range from $10 to $50, although some states even offer them for free to incentivize learning safer driving skills.

