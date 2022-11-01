How to Get Good Student Car Insurance Discounts (2022)

Studying pays off in more ways than one when it comes to car insurance costs. As anyone who’s purchased insurance products in their teens and 20s knows, young drivers face the highest costs for car insurance. But with the good student discounts that many car insurance companies offer, students can save money and stay on the road affordably.

The easiest way to find a cheap car insurance policy is to do your own car insurance comparison. Comparing car insurance quotes helps you make sure you’re getting the most savings you can for comparable policies.

