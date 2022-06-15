Cheapest Car Insurance for 16-Year-Olds

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Sweet 16 is a teenage milestone, marking the start of new independence. But one thing most teenage drivers don’t think about is getting an insurance policy. Little do they know that getting on the road also means getting the right amount of insurance coverage to make sure that they’re protected when driving.
Parents might get nervous when they think about the high auto insurance rates needed not only to help keep their teen drivers safe but also to protect other drivers on the road. Luckily, Insurify can help both parents and teens compare auto insurance providers to find cheap car insurance quotes.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance for a 16-year-old is around $195 per month.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer we found for 16-year-olds, with average premiums of $150 per month.
Teenage drivers can save on car insurance through discounts, such as a good student discount or a driver training discount.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for 16-Year-Olds
Insurify is here to help you find the cheapest car insurance companies for your new driver. This way, you can make sure that everyone on the road is financially secure in the case of bodily injury, or worse, a fatal crash. Taking precautions beforehand and investing in the best car insurance can protect everyone.
To make things easier, we put together this list of the cheapest car insurance companies for 16-year-old drivers.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$150
|Elephant
|$153
|Safeco
|$171
|Bristol West
|$211
|Liberty Mutual
|$214
|Dairyland
|$225
|Mercury
|$226
|The General
|$247
|Infinity
|$308
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Since young drivers lack driving experience, they are more prone to accidents. This is reflected in a higher average monthly cost of car insurance. On average though, young male drivers could pay more than young female drivers for auto insurance, except in states where companies are prohibited from considering gender in quoting practices.
The average cost for a 16-year-old female driver is $195 per month and $199 for 16-year-old male drivers. While the difference is not that significant, men tend to pay more for their car insurance policy, even as they become older drivers. When analyzing car insurance rates by age, teenagers pay way more on average, regardless of gender.
How much does car insurance cost for 16-year-olds?
How much does car insurance for 16-year-olds cost?
Teens and young drivers usually pay the most for car insurance, but many insurance companies provide discounts to make the cost more manageable.
Auto insurance rates can be a bit pricey when you’re a new driver. Insurance companies recognize that this age group is less experienced and more high-risk. This can lead to more car accidents, increased property damage, and overall, more for an insurer to pay. On average, annual rates are much higher for young motorists, at around $2,400 for the year.
Parents might worry when they see how much it costs to get minimum coverage on teen car insurance, but it’s better to spend the money to make sure their young driver isn’t uninsured. There are also ways to save money on your teen’s insurance policy. Enrolling your new driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can lead to savings on insurance premiums.
Clearcover
Even though Clearcover isn’t as much of a household name as bigger insurance companies like GEICO or Progressive, it provides quality coverage at the cheapest average rates. Even better, it uses an app that makes it easy for customers to file claims and get their refunds back in a matter of minutes, instead of weeks like larger companies.
A few of the discounts that Clearcover offers to 16-year-old drivers include:
In Louisiana, Clearcover offers an additional 25 percent discount for customers in the military, as well as for their children under the age of 25.
Getting a cheaper rate is more likely when adding a child to a parent’s policy versus putting them on their own policy.
Travelers
Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space and is one of the largest insurers nationwide. It offers many policy options with different coverage levels and limits for people with all different driving habits, so you can always find something that works for you and your budget, even for young, inexperienced drivers.
A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to 16-year-old drivers include:
Early quote discount
EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts
Continuous insurance discount
Good student discount
Affinity membership discount
Safe driver discount
IntelliDrive® program discount
Elephant
One of the newer insurance companies, Elephant offers many discounts for teen drivers, which makes it easier for parents to add them onto their policy.
A few of the discounts that Elephant offers to 16-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Safe driver discount
Safety feature discounts
Multi-car discount
Direct Auto
Unlike other options on the list, Direct Auto specializes in offering coverage to drivers who are considered “high-risk” by other institutions. This makes them an excellent choice for drivers whose driving records have a few incidents on them or those struggling to find affordable car insurance elsewhere.
A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to 16-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Multi-car discount
Safeco
Safeco car insurance, a subsidiary of insurance giant Liberty Mutual is sold exclusively through independent agents and offers many options to customize your policy. It also rewards safe drivers with things like accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a partial refund of your policy premium for remaining accident-free.
A few of the discounts that Safeco offers to 16-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Student away at school discount
Accident forgiveness
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for 16-Year-Olds
Putting teenagers on their parents’ policy might seem like a huge increase in costs, but it doesn’t have to be. Auto insurance companies reward young drivers for safe driving, getting good grades, having enhanced safety features in their cars, and more.
|Discounts for 16-Year-Olds
|How to Get It
|Companies That Offer It
|Good Student Discount
|Usually, a GPA of 3.0 higher qualifies you for good student discounts.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
|Distant Student Discount
|If you’re starting college and leaving the car behind, you don’t have to pay for insurance that covers you as if you’re driving every day.
|State Farm, Progressive, Allstate
|Bundling with Home Insurance
|If your parents own a home, ask them to make sure they’re getting auto insurance and home insurance from the same place.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
|Driver Training
|Ask your auto insurance company for qualifying classes in your area.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
Even if you choose not to shop with the auto insurance companies listed above, there are still ways to get cheaper car insurance.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Regardless of age, shopping around for car insurance can often be one of the most effective ways to save money. Each auto insurance company offers different discounts and weighs certain factors differently, making it more important to compare auto insurance quotes before selecting an insurance provider.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
Sports cars and flashy high-performance cars usually cost more to insure. We suggest letting teens drive cars that are equipped with better safety features or ones that are older so they’re cheaper to replace in the case of accidents.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
A plan with a higher deductible means that you pay lower in a monthly premium, but you pay more when an accident happens before the insurance company starts paying its share.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
Staying accident-free is always rewarded. Policyholders who maintain a clean driving record, whether it be parents or children, benefit from cheaper monthly costs.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Similarly, keeping a good credit score is a way to keep your auto insurance policy low before even adding your teenage driver.
Take Advantage of Discounts
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for 16-Year-Olds
16-year-old drivers who live in the following states will enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:
|State
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Premium
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$61
|Hawaii
|Farmers
|$86
|Ohio
|National General
|$123
|Indiana
|Elephant
|$128
|Illinois
|Kemper
|$129
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
For teenage drivers, getting their first pair of keys should be exciting, not daunting. Protect your teenage driver and others without breaking the bank on car insurance premiums. A few simple adjustments, especially taking the time to search for car insurance quotes around the industry, can make a huge difference for your car insurance rates.
There’s no better way to get real quotes from the insurance providers that matter than with Insurify. Instead of contacting a dozen car insurance companies to get quotes, let our auto insurance comparison tool do the hard work for you. You’ll have the best data to identify which auto insurance companies are the best match for you so you can make the right choice.
Frequently Asked Questions
This depends on factors like gender, driving history, and driver’s education, but the average cost of car insurance is around $195–$199 per month.
Teenagers have a better shot at saving on car insurance when they compare car insurance rates from multiple insurance companies. Insurify makes comparing quotes easy it’s easy to use, free comparison tool.
Many car insurance companies reward safe drivers. Keeping your driving history free of claims, crashes, and accidents shows that you’re good on the roads and keeps others safe, too.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.