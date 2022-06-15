Cheapest Car Insurance for 16-Year-Olds

How much does car insurance cost for 16-year-olds?

How much does car insurance for 16-year-olds cost? Teens and young drivers usually pay the most for car insurance, but many insurance companies provide discounts to make the cost more manageable.

Auto insurance rates can be a bit pricey when you’re a new driver. Insurance companies recognize that this age group is less experienced and more high-risk. This can lead to more car accidents, increased property damage, and overall, more for an insurer to pay. On average, annual rates are much higher for young motorists, at around $2,400 for the year.

Parents might worry when they see how much it costs to get minimum coverage on teen car insurance, but it’s better to spend the money to make sure their young driver isn’t uninsured. There are also ways to save money on your teen’s insurance policy. Enrolling your new driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can lead to savings on insurance premiums.

Clearcover

Even though Clearcover isn’t as much of a household name as bigger insurance companies like GEICO or Progressive, it provides quality coverage at the cheapest average rates. Even better, it uses an app that makes it easy for customers to file claims and get their refunds back in a matter of minutes, instead of weeks like larger companies.

A few of the discounts that Clearcover offers to 16-year-old drivers include:

In Louisiana, Clearcover offers an additional 25 percent discount for customers in the military, as well as for their children under the age of 25 .

Getting a cheaper rate is more likely when adding a child to a parent’s policy versus putting them on their own policy.

Travelers

Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space and is one of the largest insurers nationwide. It offers many policy options with different coverage levels and limits for people with all different driving habits, so you can always find something that works for you and your budget, even for young, inexperienced drivers.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to 16-year-old drivers include:

Early quote discount

EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts

Continuous insurance discount

Good student discount

Affinity membership discount

Safe driver discount

IntelliDrive® program discount

Elephant

One of the newer insurance companies, Elephant offers many discounts for teen drivers, which makes it easier for parents to add them onto their policy.

A few of the discounts that Elephant offers to 16-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Safe driver discount

Safety feature discounts

Multi-car discount

Direct Auto

Unlike other options on the list, Direct Auto specializes in offering coverage to drivers who are considered “high-risk” by other institutions. This makes them an excellent choice for drivers whose driving records have a few incidents on them or those struggling to find affordable car insurance elsewhere.

A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to 16-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Multi-car discount

Safeco

Safeco car insurance, a subsidiary of insurance giant Liberty Mutual is sold exclusively through independent agents and offers many options to customize your policy. It also rewards safe drivers with things like accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a partial refund of your policy premium for remaining accident-free.

A few of the discounts that Safeco offers to 16-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Accident forgiveness

