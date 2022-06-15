Do I have to add my teenager to my car insurance?

Special Scenarios for Children on Car Insurance Policies

Insurance providers may offer insurance discounts specifically for teen drivers. Adding your 16-year-old driver to your own policy or getting a separate teen driving policy for them may come with a variety of discounts to lower your rates. These discounts may include driver training, safe driver, teen driver, good student, and student away at school discounts.

Driver Training Discount

Insurance companies may offer driver training discounts for drivers who pass defensive driving or driver's education courses. Most states require drivers to pass a driver's education course before they get their driver's license, and if your teen takes a defensive driving course, you may qualify for a discount if your company provides it.

Safe Driver Discount

Insurers may offer discounts for safe driving. Policyholders whose households go a certain number of years without any violations, accidents, or major claims may qualify for a safe driver discount.

Insurers may also require you to install a telematics device in your car to ensure you are practicing safe driving habits, like wearing seat belts. Some insurance providers also offer an app that you can download to your smart device.

Teen Driver Discount

Some insurers, like Progressive, offer a discount when teens are added to the policy. Some conditions may apply, such as the number of years the parents' policy has had continuous coverage.

Good Student Discount

Car insurance companies may reward your student's good grades with a good student discount. Usually, insurers require your child to be a full-time student and maintain a B average. You can present your child's report card or honor roll certificate to your company for a discount.

Student Away at School Discount

Student away at school discounts may apply if you meet the insurer's requirements. Usually, the student must be under the age of 25 and go to college 100 miles from home. They must not bring the car with them to their campus but may drive the car on occasion, such as during their breaks.

Other Ways to Save

Other hacks that you can use to lower your car insurance premiums when it's time to add your child to your car insurance policy include reducing the limits of liability on your car insurance policy and increasing your deductible. Make sure you meet your state's minimum requirements when reducing your liability. You may also raise your deductible to lower your premiums.

What if the teen driver only has a learner’s permit?

Some car insurance companies will extend insurance coverage to your teen driver while they are driving with a learner's permit under your supervision. Once they are issued their driver's license, they will probably need to be added to your car insurance policy to continue coverage.

It's best to communicate with your company as soon as your child is in a driver's education course to see when they should be added to your policy.

What happens in the case of divorce?

If you and your spouse divorce, usually the partner who is not the first named insured may have 90 days from the time they leave the household of residence or until the end of the policy to remain covered. The parent with primary custody is usually responsible for maintaining your teen's coverage, and if you have joint custody, both parents must have them on their policies.

When should your adult son or daughter get their own car insurance policy?

Once your child no longer lives at your residence and needs a car of their own, a separate policy will be required. As long as your child lives in your family home and drives one of the cars on their parents' policy, it's unnecessary to remove them from your policy. If possible, leaving them on a combined policy is the easiest way to find the most affordable car insurance.

