Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers Under 21 (2022)

Best Car Insurance Companies for Drivers Under 21

Farmers

Farmers is a well-regarded, large insurance company. It offers a huge set of discounts, but rates are cheap to begin with. The average under-21 driver spends $105 a month on car insurance with Farmers. The company also has high marks for customer satisfaction and many other insurance products, such as renters insurance.

A few of the discounts that Farmers offers to drivers 21 years old and younger include:

Autopay discount

Electronic payment discount

Good student discount

Multi-car discount

Affinity group discount

Travelers

Travelers offers fairly low-cost car insurance to young drivers. Monthly premiums are $198 on average. The company also has a huge range of coverage options, insurance, and financial products and has received fewer complaints than other insurers of the same size. Be sure to speak with your insurance agent about any discounts you may have missed.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to drivers 21 years old and younger include:

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Defensive driver discount

Electronic payment discount

Early quote discount

MetLife

The average driver under 21 pays $247 a month for car insurance with MetLife. While that’s certainly not the cheapest, drivers do get a lot for their money with this company. MetLife gets great reviews from its customers and offers great technology and a large number of discounts that can help you significantly lower the cost of car insurance.

A few of the discounts that MetLife offers to drivers 21 years old and younger include:

Safe driver discount

Driver training discount

Multi-car discount

Low-mileage discount

Car safety feature discounts

Good student discount

Mile Auto

Mile Auto is a usage-based car insurance company that prices policies based on the number of miles driven. Drivers under the age of 21 pay $256 a month on average with Mile Auto. But they can pay much less by simply driving less. And the company is well-rated by its customers, who give it 4.2 stars on Trustpilot.

However, Mile Auto is only available in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas. And the company does not offer any additional discounts.

Progressive

While Progressive charges the average driver under 21 around $272 a month for car insurance, there is still a lot to love about this provider. The Snapshot program is one highlight. This simple telematics program saves you $146 a year on average, according to the company.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to drivers 21 years old and younger include:

Good student discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Teen driver discount

Snapshot program

