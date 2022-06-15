Cheapest Car Insurance for 20-Year-Olds

How much does car insurance cost for 20-year-olds?

Why is car insurance so expensive for 20-year-olds? Drivers under the age of 25 will pay more for car insurance because they are less experienced on the road and historically more likely to get into car accidents. However, 20-year-olds can still find cheap insurance coverage through discounts.

Whether it’s a full-coverage car insurance policy or minimum coverage, 20-year-olds tend to pay more than drivers with more experience. The main reason for this has to do with the number of years behind the wheel. Younger drivers haven’t been driving for as long and are more likely to have an accident.

This is one of the reasons why the average monthly premium for a 20-year-old is a jaw-dropping $325. Factors such as location, coverage type, driving history, and vehicle type also play a role in determining the final rate. 20-year-old drivers may be eligible for other discounts to help decrease their premiums, like good student discounts or by bundling with renters insurance.

Farmers

If you are looking for a provider with affordable coverage at a low price, Farmers is one of the best car insurance companies on the list. Not only is the company a great option for drivers both young and old, but they also have a reputation for excellent customer service and great discounts.

A few of the discounts that Farmers Insurance offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

Multi-car discount

Safe driver discount

Distant student discount

Good student discount

ePolicy discount

Good payer discount

ePay discount

Car safety feature discounts

Anti-theft device discount

Direct Auto

Unlike other options on the list, Direct Auto specializes in offering coverage to drivers who are considered “high-risk” by other institutions. This makes them an excellent choice for drivers who have bad driving records or those struggling to find affordable car insurance elsewhere.

A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

Low-mileage discount

Homeowner discount

Safe driver discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Active military discount

Renewed policy discount

National General

National General may not have the lowest rates on the list, but it does offer several perks that make them a great choice to consider. For example, in many states, you can obtain coverage entirely online. The company also provides SR-22 forms for drivers who have had their license suspended.

A few of the discounts that National General offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

Paperless discount

Safe driver discount

Anti-theft device discount

Low-mileage discount

Multi-policy discount

Progressive

Progressive is a great option for many types of drivers. Even though its rates can be higher than other companies, it makes up for this in other areas. Progressive provides an excellent user experience on its website and offers drivers a wide range of add-on options. It also has a good reputation for being a strong, financially stable insurance company.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

Paperless discount

Autopay discount

Safe driver discount

Multi-policy discount

Good student discount

Distant student discount

Dairyland

Dairyland makes up for its slightly higher premium rates with outstanding customer support and flexible payment plans. Known for leniency in covering high-risk drivers, Dairyland also offers 24/7 live claims support. Since the company provides only personal auto and motorcycle insurance, it can offer expert knowledge regarding coverage options.

A few of the discounts that Dairyland offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

Homeowners and renters discount

Anti-theft device discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Advanced quote discount

Defensive driving discount

Transfer policy discount

