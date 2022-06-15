4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheapest Car Insurance for 20-Year-Olds

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Doug Shaffer works as a content writer. He has had the opportunity to write for several national insurance carriers in the past and brings with him over six years of experience working with both business and consumer products. He enjoys being able to break down complex insurance jargon to allow consumers to fully understand their policies.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

Old enough to drive but not quite old enough to drink, 20-year-old drivers often find themselves in a unique position when it comes to auto insurance. Having spent a couple of years operating a vehicle, most drivers in this category have started to develop a driving history that insurance providers will take into account when offering quotes for coverage.

Generally, finding a cheap car insurance plan is the ultimate goal. It’s easier said than done, especially for a young driver. That is one of the reasons it is essential to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before purchasing a policy. Insurify can show you the best and cheapest car insurance quotes and discounts available to you.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance for 20-year-olds is $216 per month.

  • 20-year-olds see the lowest rates in North Carolina, Hawaii, and Ohio.

  • The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes and apply any available discounts to your policy.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for 20-Year-Olds

Since insurance providers consider many things when setting rates, knowing which ones offer the most affordable coverage is important. Here are the top five auto insurance companies to consider when looking for cheap car insurance.

Insurance CompanyCheapest Monthly Quote
Farmers$89
National General$101
Dairyland$122
Kemper$295
Nationwide$298
The General$364
Liberty Mutual$408
Infinity$455
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender

Many things can affect the overall insurance rates a driver pays. For instance, gender and age are two factors that have a significant impact on cost. On average, a 20-year-old female will pay only $304 a month for coverage, while a 20-year-old male will pay $346 for the same type of coverage. When analyzing car insurance rates by age, young drivers pay more on average.

The main reason that male drivers tend to pay more than female drivers is due to statistics that show male drivers as more likely to participate in risky driving behaviors than female drivers, meaning their rates will be higher. The practice of using gender as a rating factor is outlawed in a few states, including Massachusetts, California, and North Carolina.

How much does car insurance cost for 20-year-olds?

Why is car insurance so expensive for 20-year-olds?

Drivers under the age of 25 will pay more for car insurance because they are less experienced on the road and historically more likely to get into car accidents. However, 20-year-olds can still find cheap insurance coverage through discounts.

Whether it’s a full-coverage car insurance policy or minimum coverage, 20-year-olds tend to pay more than drivers with more experience. The main reason for this has to do with the number of years behind the wheel. Younger drivers haven’t been driving for as long and are more likely to have an accident.

This is one of the reasons why the average monthly premium for a 20-year-old is a jaw-dropping $325. Factors such as location, coverage type, driving history, and vehicle type also play a role in determining the final rate. 20-year-old drivers may be eligible for other discounts to help decrease their premiums, like good student discounts or by bundling with renters insurance.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Farmers

If you are looking for a provider with affordable coverage at a low price, Farmers is one of the best car insurance companies on the list. Not only is the company a great option for drivers both young and old, but they also have a reputation for excellent customer service and great discounts.

A few of the discounts that Farmers Insurance offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

  • Multi-car discount

  • Safe driver discount

  • Distant student discount

  • Good student discount

  • ePolicy discount

  • Good payer discount

  • ePay discount

  • Car safety feature discounts

  • Anti-theft device discount

Direct Auto

Unlike other options on the list, Direct Auto specializes in offering coverage to drivers who are considered “high-risk” by other institutions. This makes them an excellent choice for drivers who have bad driving records or those struggling to find affordable car insurance elsewhere.

A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

  • Low-mileage discount

  • Homeowner discount

  • Safe driver discount

  • Multi-vehicle discount

  • Active military discount

  • Renewed policy discount

National General

National General may not have the lowest rates on the list, but it does offer several perks that make them a great choice to consider. For example, in many states, you can obtain coverage entirely online. The company also provides SR-22 forms for drivers who have had their license suspended.

A few of the discounts that National General offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

  • Paperless discount

  • Safe driver discount

  • Anti-theft device discount

  • Low-mileage discount

  • Multi-policy discount

Progressive

Progressive is a great option for many types of drivers. Even though its rates can be higher than other companies, it makes up for this in other areas. Progressive provides an excellent user experience on its website and offers drivers a wide range of add-on options. It also has a good reputation for being a strong, financially stable insurance company.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

  • Paperless discount

  • Autopay discount

  • Safe driver discount

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Good student discount

  • Distant student discount

Dairyland

Dairyland makes up for its slightly higher premium rates with outstanding customer support and flexible payment plans. Known for leniency in covering high-risk drivers, Dairyland also offers 24/7 live claims support. Since the company provides only personal auto and motorcycle insurance, it can offer expert knowledge regarding coverage options.

A few of the discounts that Dairyland offers to 20-year-old drivers include:

  • Homeowners and renters discount

  • Anti-theft device discount

  • Multi-vehicle discount

  • Advanced quote discount

  • Defensive driving discount

  • Transfer policy discount

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Best Auto Insurance Discounts for 20-Year-Olds

Regardless of whether you are a brand new driver or a motorist who has been on the road for years, discounts are one of the best ways to get lower insurance premiums. Below are some of the best car insurance discounts for 20-year-olds to consider.

Discounts for 20-Year-OldsHow to Get ItCompanies That Offer It
Good Student DiscountUsually, a GPA of 3.0 higher qualifies you for good student discounts.GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
Distant Student DiscountIf you’re starting college and leaving the car behind, you don’t have to pay for insurance that covers you as if you’re driving every day.State Farm, Progressive, Allstate
Bundling with Home InsuranceIf your parents own a home, ask them to make sure they’re getting auto insurance and home insurance from the same place.GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
Driver TrainingAsk your auto insurance company for qualifying classes in your area.GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance

Even though younger drivers often pay more for an auto insurance policy, there are ways to lower the overall cost of car insurance. For example, teen drivers and 20-year-old drivers who are still in school may qualify for student discounts. Here are a few other tips that may help you score cheap car insurance:

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Regardless of age, shopping around for car insurance is one of the most effective ways to save money. Each auto insurance company offers different discounts and weighs certain factors differently, making it more important to compare insurance quotes before selecting a provider. Free online quote-comparison tools like Insurify make this process easy.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Remain on Your Parents’ Policy

Young adults who have the option to remain on their parents’ insurance policy should take full advantage. Often, staying on a plan with your parents will be your cheapest option, and can even give them a discount on their rates.

Drive an Older, Safer Car

Having a brand-new car may seem like the cool thing to do, but it may end up costing you more to insure. Many insurance companies will offer lower insurance rates on older or used vehicles because they are less costly to replace or repair should they be involved in an accident.

Select a High-Deductible Plan

Plans with higher deductibles can often result in a lower monthly premium. However, while it may save you money each month, you will need to pay more out of pocket before your insurance will cover any repairs or damages.

Keep a Clean Driving Record

Most insurance companies, including major carriers such as GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm will offer lower auto insurance quotes to drivers who have kept a clean driving record for an extended period.

Maintain a Good Credit Score

Motorists often think that their driving record is the only thing that plays a factor in their monthly premiums, but this isn't the case. Having a good credit score can often get you a lower rate when looking for insurance coverage.

Take Advantage of Discounts

Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:

Cheapest States for Car Insurance for 20-Year-Olds

Location often plays a large role in determining the average monthly cost of auto insurance coverage for motorists. 20-year-old drivers who live in the following states will enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:

StateInsurance CompanyCheapest Monthly Premium
North CarolinaDirect Auto$55
HawaiiFarmers$89
OhioNational General$101
IndianaElephant$120
IllinoisKemper$122
TennesseeNational General$131
IdahoDairyland$133
MississippiNational General$134
UtahClearcover$158
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance

As a 20-year-old driver, you have many things to consider when looking at an auto insurance policy. It can be difficult to compare all the details of multiple quotes and determine which plan makes the most sense for you. Insurify helps make the process simple.

By providing a central marketplace to review and compare car insurance rates simultaneously, Insurify makes it easy to see which plans offer the coverage you need.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Many factors can play a role in the overall cost of insurance, such as location, driving history, age, vehicle type, and coverage limits for young drivers. 20-year-old drivers can expect average rates of $216 a month for a car insurance policy.

  • Finding affordable auto insurance is a goal for everyone, not just 20-year-olds. Often, in addition to car insurance discounts, one of the best ways to find cheap car insurance is to use a platform like Insurify that allows you to compare auto insurance quotes side-by-side.

  • One of the most important criteria that insurance providers use to determine auto insurance rates is driving history. If a driver has avoided any incidents on their driving record, they can expect lower car insurance quotes. Those with bad driving records accrue driver’s license points and are seen as higher risk, and end up paying higher car insurance premiums.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

