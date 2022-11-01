Cheapest Car Insurance for Graduate Students (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for graduate students?

How much is car insurance for graduate students? Because graduate students are older, they’ll usually see lower costs for car insurance than undergraduate students. Graduate students can still save with student discounts offered by some insurance companies

The price of an average auto policy for college students is determined by a number of factors, but young female drivers pay around $180 per month, and young male drivers pay around $190 per month. This cost differs if they’re paying for their own policy or being added to their parent’s car insurance policy. In most cases, it’s cheaper to be added to a pre-existing policy.

Showing proof of completing driver training means that younger drivers took the extra step to make sure they know the rules of the road, the consequences of breaking rules, and what they can do to keep themselves and other motorists safe. Graduate students can also score savings through discounts they may be eligible for.

Allstate

Allstate offers a smart student car insurance discount for grad students who are unmarried, are under age 25, and maintain good grades (a GPA of 2.7 or above). If you get school funds disbursed, you may look into the FullPay® discount. It could cut up to 10 percent off your premiums when you pay in full upfront.

A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to graduate student driver include:

Smart Student discount

DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount

MilewiseⓇ pay-per-mile

TeenSMART driver education

Distant driver discount

Farmers

Farmers offers a paid-in-full discount when you pay the entire premium upfront. Plus, you’ll get the good student discount if you’re a full-time student (in high school or college) and under age 25 with a 3.0 or better GPA. Farmers ranks 3 out of 5 for overall customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, with “about average” ratings for its policy offerings and price.

A few of the discounts that Farmers Insurance offers to grad student drivers include:

Multi-car discount

Safe driver discount

Good student discount

Paid-in-full discount

Vehicle safety feature discount

Anti-theft device discount

GEICO

Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability insurance requirements. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage car insurance policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.

A few of the discounts that GEICO offers to an 18-year-old driver include:

Good student discount

Driver training discount

Antilock brakes discount

Anti-theft systems discount

Good driver discount

Progressive

Progressive’s good student discount is only for students under age 23 with a 3.0 GPA or better. But it’s still a company worth mentioning because of its Snapshot device, which checks driving behavior. Since grad students usually drive much less than the average motorist, you might save big on what could already be competitive rates.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to an 18-year-old driver include:

Snapshot Safe Driver Discount

Teen driver discount

Multi-car discount

Accident forgiveness

State Farm

State Farm’s good student discount saves you up to 25 percent if you’re under age 25 and enrolled full-time with a 3.0 GPA or better. Those savings go well with the good driving discount, which applies if you haven’t had an at-fault accident or moving violation in the last three years. Plus, you can save up to 17 percent more when you get a renters insurance policy.

A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to an 18-year-old driver include:

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Driver training discount

Drive Safe and Save™ safe driver discount

Anti-theft device discount

Accident forgiveness

