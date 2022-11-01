Cheapest Car Insurance for Graduate Students (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
As a grad student, you’re investing in your education. But having car insurance knowledge can pay dividends today. You might have coffee pumping through your veins, a mountain of books to study, and yet another paper due sooner than you’d like. The last thing you want to add to your plate is finding cheap car insurance – it’s just one more thing to research.
But this quick read could keep your cold, hard cash in your pocket. Adulting is fun. To help juggle rent, groceries, and (now) car insurance, start by comparing car insurance quotes at Insurify.
Quick Facts
Drivers under the age of 25 pay more for car insurance than any other age group.
Mile Auto is the cheapest insurer we found for graduate students, with average rates of $132 per month.
Many insurance providers offer discounts for graduate students, such as a good student discount or a safe driver discount.
Cheapest Auto Insurance Quotes for Graduate Students
While your friends are bragging on social media about new jobs, cars, and houses, you could sum up your budget in one word: broke. And even if you have a few bucks to spare, you’d likely prefer to spend them on a meal that didn’t come pre-packaged or deep-fried. Put some of these cheapest car insurance companies on your list to see how much you could save:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$81
|Farmers
|$87
|Amigo USA
|$87
|National General
|$122
|Clearcover
|$136
|Elephant
|$137
|Travelers
|$139
|Kemper
|$144
|Nationwide
|$156
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Many things can affect the insurance rates a driver pays. For instance, gender and age are two factors that have a significant impact on cost. Even though graduate students pay less for monthly car insurance premiums thank college students, analysis of car insurance rates by age shows all young drivers pay more on average, regardless of schooling.
Except for states that prohibit the practice (California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina, to name a few), male graduate students will pay more on average than their female classmates of the same age for car insurance premiums. Insurance companies generally see male drivers as more likely to file claims.
How much does car insurance cost for graduate students?
How much is car insurance for graduate students?
Because graduate students are older, they’ll usually see lower costs for car insurance than undergraduate students. Graduate students can still save with student discounts offered by some insurance companies
The price of an average auto policy for college students is determined by a number of factors, but young female drivers pay around $180 per month, and young male drivers pay around $190 per month. This cost differs if they’re paying for their own policy or being added to their parent’s car insurance policy. In most cases, it’s cheaper to be added to a pre-existing policy.
Showing proof of completing driver training means that younger drivers took the extra step to make sure they know the rules of the road, the consequences of breaking rules, and what they can do to keep themselves and other motorists safe. Graduate students can also score savings through discounts they may be eligible for.
Allstate
Allstate offers a smart student car insurance discount for grad students who are unmarried, are under age 25, and maintain good grades (a GPA of 2.7 or above). If you get school funds disbursed, you may look into the FullPay® discount. It could cut up to 10 percent off your premiums when you pay in full upfront.
A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to graduate student driver include:
Smart Student discount
DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount
TeenSMART driver education
Distant driver discount
Farmers
Farmers offers a paid-in-full discount when you pay the entire premium upfront. Plus, you’ll get the good student discount if you’re a full-time student (in high school or college) and under age 25 with a 3.0 or better GPA. Farmers ranks 3 out of 5 for overall customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, with “about average” ratings for its policy offerings and price.
A few of the discounts that Farmers Insurance offers to grad student drivers include:
Multi-car discount
Safe driver discount
Good student discount
Paid-in-full discount
Vehicle safety feature discount
Anti-theft device discount
GEICO
Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability insurance requirements. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage car insurance policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.
A few of the discounts that GEICO offers to an 18-year-old driver include:
Good student discount
Driver training discount
Antilock brakes discount
Anti-theft systems discount
Good driver discount
Progressive
Progressive’s good student discount is only for students under age 23 with a 3.0 GPA or better. But it’s still a company worth mentioning because of its Snapshot device, which checks driving behavior. Since grad students usually drive much less than the average motorist, you might save big on what could already be competitive rates.
A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to an 18-year-old driver include:
Snapshot Safe Driver Discount
Teen driver discount
Multi-car discount
Accident forgiveness
State Farm
State Farm’s good student discount saves you up to 25 percent if you’re under age 25 and enrolled full-time with a 3.0 GPA or better. Those savings go well with the good driving discount, which applies if you haven’t had an at-fault accident or moving violation in the last three years. Plus, you can save up to 17 percent more when you get a renters insurance policy.
A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to an 18-year-old driver include:
Good student discount
Student away at school discount
Driver training discount
Anti-theft device discount
Accident forgiveness
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
As you advance toward higher degrees, you’ll usually pay less for insurance for two reasons. First, you’re getting older. Insurers see young drivers as risky. Many insurers give education discounts at each level as you go from a bachelor’s to a master’s to a doctorate. Aside from discounts, here are some other tips to lower your monthly car insurance costs.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Regardless of age, shopping around for car insurance can often be one of the most effective ways to save money. Each auto insurance company offers different discounts and weighs certain factors differently, making it more important to review multiple quotes before selecting an insurance provider. Free online quote-comparison tools like Insurify can make it easy.
Remain on Your Parents’ Policy
Stay on your parents’ policy while their home is still your permanent address. There’s no need to get a separate policy unless your parent has so many moving violations, accidents, or claims that your part of a joint policy would be more expensive.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
Newer cars cost more to insure because they’ll cost more to replace. You can help keep your costs low by choosing an older car that has certain safety features, like anti-lock brakes and airbags.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
Figure out the highest bodily injury liability coverage and property damage coverage you can afford. As a recent college graduate and now advancing through grad school, your savings are probably less than you’d like. State minimum coverage might let you drive legally, but you could end up financially devastated if you’re at fault and must pay someone else’s medical bills out of pocket.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
Nothing lowers car insurance rates better than being a good driver. Keep clear of at-fault accidents and speeding tickets to lower your risk in the eyes of your insurer. Drivers with a clean record benefit from the lowest rates.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Statistically, people with lower credit scores tend to be riskier drivers. Keep your credit score high to prove that you can be trusted with lower car insurance rates.
Discounts! Discounts! Discounts!
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
The Best Way Grad Students Can Save on Car Insurance
There’s one precious commodity that might be even more important than money: sleep. After saving some serious cash on car insurance, you have earned the right to get a few winks. We let you compare the best grad student car insurance rates, coverage options, and companies personalized for your price point.
Frequently Asked Questions
College students typically pay higher premiums compared to older drivers. Car insurance companies base their rates on factors such as age, driving history, and other variables. Younger drivers are generally considered riskier because they have less driving experience and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident.
Grad students are always on the hunt for discounts. Luckily, many insurance companies offer ways to save money on premiums. Providers like Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, and others have good student and good driver discounts that can keep money in your pocket. Side-by-side quote comparison on Insurify allows drivers to clearly see the lowest rate available.
Most insurance companies require you to enroll full-time to qualify for their student discounts. You may also have to meet other requirements, such as maintaining a 3.0 GPA, being under 25, or being unmarried.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.