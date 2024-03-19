Cheapest Car Insurance for International Students (2024)

What factors affect car insurance rates?

Various factors affect car insurance rates, including age, driving record, location, type of car, and credit score. Insurance companies use this information to determine how likely a customer is to file a claim — something that costs the company money.[3] Even though you can’t change some of the factors companies use to determine your rate, you have ways to secure the best deal.

Age

Age is one of the most significant factors influencing car insurance rates for college students, including international students. If you’re younger than 25, you can expect to pay more than older drivers with a similar profile. Teenage drivers pay the most expensive rates.[4]

If you’re a young driver in your first year or two of college, you might pay significantly more for coverage because of limited driving experience and an increased likelihood of accidents. On average, full-coverage car insurance costs young drivers about $368 per month, and liability coverage averages around $179 per month, according to Insurify data.

You can still find a good deal if you’re younger than 25, but you might need to shop around for the best price. Luckily, you can usually expect your rate to decrease each year. If you graduate college at 21, you could be paying $135 less each month than you were when you started school at 18.

Age Liability Only Full Coverage 18 $166 $330 19 $157 $311 20 $151 $299 21 $139 $275 22 $132 $262 23 $127 $251 24 $123 $243 25 $116 $230 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Driving record

Your driving record affects your car insurance rate. You can usually expect your rate to decrease over time if you have a clean record without accidents or other violations. But the reverse is true, too — your rate can increase if you have a speeding ticket, moving violation, or car accident. The same is true if you get a DUI or other high-risk offense. Your premium will likely increase, and you may even lose coverage.[5]

The following table illustrates how different moving violations can affect full-coverage car insurance premiums for young drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, March 14 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Record Speeding Ticket At-Fault Accident DUI COUNTRY Financial 53 64 71 82 Hugo 66 92 81 89 NJM 89 140 144 125 Auto-Owners 104 127 131 161 Root 116 176 184 163 USAA 117 133 143 181 Erie 118 164 169 149 Mile Auto 123 184 199 191 GEICO 136 156 168 212 State Farm 140 155 167 217 Safeco 148 207 221 230 Metromile 148 219 229 203 Clearcover 148 201 255 230 Allstate 158 180 194 245 CSAA 161 200 221 250 Progressive 166 208 223 258 American Family 168 199 209 260 Mercury 190 291 307 309 Elephant 198 231 248 306 National General 210 243 268 326 Nationwide 212 248 265 329 Liberty Mutual 213 285 304 330 Travelers 222 263 280 344 Direct Auto 238 293 316 368 Shelter 251 351 371 336 AssuranceAmerica 253 339 347 392 Dairyland 257 316 331 398 The Hartford 279 451 472 419 Farmers 280 322 344 434 Chubb 295 349 367 457 GAINSCO 297 321 351 460 The General 298 367 393 462 21st Century 321 402 423 497 Bristol West 330 392 403 511 Commonwealth Casualty 365 393 457 452 Amica 393 595 617 546 Infinity 407 504 470 630 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

You likely don’t have a driving record in the United States as an international student. But that doesn’t mean you can’t build a clean driving record over time. As you shop around, you should check whether insurance companies will consider your driving history at home.

“If [you] can prove at least several years of driving experience in [your] home country, it helps,” says Zach Lazzari, an international auto insurance expert and the owner of Cross Border Coverage. “Asking directly about discounts is always a good idea as well.”

Type of car

The car you drive can also influence your rate. The characteristics of your vehicle — the age, size, cost, and other information about the car — can lead to price increases or decreases in your premium.

In general, newer and more expensive cars cost more to insure since they cost more to replace. But at the same time, the additional safety features in new vehicles might help lower the costs. It all depends on the vehicle factors your insurer considers. If you plan to buy a car to use during your studies, consider the type you pick.

“Vehicle type and age and intended use are all factors [to] consider. A moderate-value, reliable vehicle that is made for general use and commuting is always a good idea for reasonable policy costs,” says Lazzari.

Location

Your location — including state, city, and ZIP code — plays a role in your car insurance costs. Each state has different requirements for minimum car insurance coverage. If you live in a state with more required coverage, you’ll likely pay higher rates.

Your rate may also depend on population and traffic density and how many accidents occur in the area each year. Weather and crime rates can also affect how much you pay. You can’t do much to change this factor, but you should prepare for how it may affect costs.