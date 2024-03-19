Cheapest Car Insurance for International Students (2024)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Driving while uninsured has serious consequences, so coverage is necessary, even for international students and other temporary drivers. Depending on your home country and current state, you can access car insurance with one of three licenses: a driver’s license from your home country, an international driver’s permit, or a U.S. driver’s license.
You’ll need a driver’s license from your home country, a state-issued license, or an international driver’s permit (IDP) to get car insurance in the U.S.
If you don’t have a driving history in the U.S., insurers may consider you “newly insured” — and charge you higher rates.
If you lease or finance a vehicle in the U.S., the leasing company or lender will require you to buy full-coverage car insurance.
Car insurance options for international students
To set up coverage, you may need a driver’s license from your home country, a regular state license if you’re living in the country permanently, or an international driver’s permit (IDP). You should apply for an IDP before coming to the country because the U.S. doesn’t issue IDPs to foreign visitors. Contact your country’s motor vehicle department to get an IDP.[1]
Your age, driving record, location, and other factors affect the cost of insurance. Your insurer might consider you “newly insured” if you don’t have a history of driving in the U.S., which could increase the cost of your coverage.
Most car insurance companies cover international drivers, including students studying abroad. But some companies might have more experience working with international students and could be a better fit. Several long-standing insurance companies, including Progressive, State Farm, and Dairyland, work with international drivers.
Cheapest car insurance for international students
Whether you’re a student from another country or the U.S., you’ll generally pay much more for car insurance than drivers in other age groups. Mile Auto provides the lowest rate for students, with average monthly rates of $145 for liability and $220 for full coverage.
Liability coverage meets the legal requirements for car insurance and pays for damages to other vehicles and bodily injury to people. But liability insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or damage to your car when you cause the accident. For more financial protection, you need full-coverage insurance.
Most car insurance companies charge much more for full coverage, but having enough coverage in an emergency can be worth the cost.
Here’s the average cost of liability and full coverage for all students purchasing coverage in the U.S. The data below is not specific to international students, but it should provide a general idea of what to expect.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get car insurance as an international student
If you’re ready to shop for insurance as an international student, you can start the process before coming to the U.S. Whether you’re already at school or starting to research options, here’s what you need to do.
Confirm license details. The first and most crucial step is establishing which license type you plan to use — your country’s driving license, an IDP, a regular state driver’s license, or a noncitizen U.S. license. Using the license from your home country is usually easiest, especially if you plan to live in the U.S. for less than a year. But you can also opt for an international driving permit instead.
Research companies. Next, compile a list of possible insurance companies. Only some insurers offer coverage for international drivers, so figuring out which companies do is essential.
Select a coverage type. You must also determine the type of coverage you need and want. Most insurance companies can help ensure you have the necessary coverage for your state. But you might need additional coverage if you’re financing or leasing a car.
Compare quotes. Once you know what you need, it’s time to compare quotes from at least three insurers to determine the best offer for your insurance and financial needs.
Ask about discounts. The final step is to ask your insurance company about discounts. Even though many insurers mention applicable discounts without prompting, you should always check with them.
Types of car insurance for international students
Each state has different coverage requirements, but you usually need bodily injury and property damage liability coverages for when the other party sustains damages or injuries. You might opt for a full-coverage policy — which includes collision and comprehensive coverage — to protect your property in the event of an accident or to meet lender requirements.
You have many options for coverage, and it’s essential to understand the differences. As you shop for insurance, consider your state and lender requirements, if applicable, as well as the type of coverage that will make you feel most comfortable as a driver.
You can usually save extra money with discounts, high deductibles, and good credit. Here are some ways to save money on car insurance as an international student:
Consider a higher deductible. Your deductible is the amount you must pay in the event of a claim. Comprehensive and collision coverages have deductibles. Liability doesn’t. Deductibles can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand. In general, a higher deductible equals a lower premium. So if you need to save money on car insurance, you can opt for a higher deductible if you can afford to.
Establish or maintain good credit. In most states, car insurance companies consider your credit history to determine your rate. People with good to excellent credit pay lower rates. As an international student, you may not currently have a credit score in the U.S., but you should consider it if you plan to access credit or loans.
Practice safe driving habits. You may not yet have a driving record in the U.S., but you’ll start to create one as soon as you begin driving here. Car insurance companies generally reward a clean driving record with lower car insurance rates.
Seek discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts that can help lower your premium. As a student, you might qualify for a good student discount if you achieve specific grades. It’s always wise to ask about potential discounts as you shop for quotes.
Save by bundling. Insurance companies often offer discounts when you buy more than one type of policy from them — a practice called “bundling. ” For example, you might need renters insurance if you plan to rent an apartment on or off campus. You could save if you get your renters and auto policies from the same insurer.
What factors affect car insurance rates?
Various factors affect car insurance rates, including age, driving record, location, type of car, and credit score. Insurance companies use this information to determine how likely a customer is to file a claim — something that costs the company money.[3] Even though you can’t change some of the factors companies use to determine your rate, you have ways to secure the best deal.
Age
Age is one of the most significant factors influencing car insurance rates for college students, including international students. If you’re younger than 25, you can expect to pay more than older drivers with a similar profile. Teenage drivers pay the most expensive rates.[4]
If you’re a young driver in your first year or two of college, you might pay significantly more for coverage because of limited driving experience and an increased likelihood of accidents. On average, full-coverage car insurance costs young drivers about $368 per month, and liability coverage averages around $179 per month, according to Insurify data.
You can still find a good deal if you’re younger than 25, but you might need to shop around for the best price. Luckily, you can usually expect your rate to decrease each year. If you graduate college at 21, you could be paying $135 less each month than you were when you started school at 18.
Age
Liability Only
Full Coverage
18
$166
$330
19
$157
$311
20
$151
$299
21
$139
$275
22
$132
$262
23
$127
$251
24
$123
$243
25
$116
$230
Driving record
Your driving record affects your car insurance rate. You can usually expect your rate to decrease over time if you have a clean record without accidents or other violations. But the reverse is true, too — your rate can increase if you have a speeding ticket, moving violation, or car accident. The same is true if you get a DUI or other high-risk offense. Your premium will likely increase, and you may even lose coverage.[5]
The following table illustrates how different moving violations can affect full-coverage car insurance premiums for young drivers.

Insurance Company
Clean Record
Speeding Ticket
At-Fault Accident
DUI
COUNTRY Financial
53
64
71
82
Hugo
66
92
81
89
NJM
89
140
144
125
Auto-Owners
104
127
131
161
Root
116
176
184
163
USAA
117
133
143
181
Erie
118
164
169
149
Mile Auto
123
184
199
191
GEICO
136
156
168
212
State Farm
140
155
167
217
Safeco
148
207
221
230
Metromile
148
219
229
203
Clearcover
148
201
255
230
Allstate
158
180
194
245
CSAA
161
200
221
250
Progressive
166
208
223
258
American Family
168
199
209
260
Mercury
190
291
307
309
Elephant
198
231
248
306
National General
210
243
268
326
Nationwide
212
248
265
329
Liberty Mutual
213
285
304
330
Travelers
222
263
280
344
Direct Auto
238
293
316
368
Shelter
251
351
371
336
AssuranceAmerica
253
339
347
392
Dairyland
257
316
331
398
The Hartford
279
451
472
419
Farmers
280
322
344
434
Chubb
295
349
367
457
GAINSCO
297
321
351
460
The General
298
367
393
462
21st Century
321
402
423
497
Bristol West
330
392
403
511
Commonwealth Casualty
365
393
457
452
Amica
393
595
617
546
Infinity
407
504
470
630
You likely don’t have a driving record in the United States as an international student. But that doesn’t mean you can’t build a clean driving record over time. As you shop around, you should check whether insurance companies will consider your driving history at home.
“If [you] can prove at least several years of driving experience in [your] home country, it helps,” says Zach Lazzari, an international auto insurance expert and the owner of Cross Border Coverage. “Asking directly about discounts is always a good idea as well.”
Type of car
The car you drive can also influence your rate. The characteristics of your vehicle — the age, size, cost, and other information about the car — can lead to price increases or decreases in your premium.
In general, newer and more expensive cars cost more to insure since they cost more to replace. But at the same time, the additional safety features in new vehicles might help lower the costs. It all depends on the vehicle factors your insurer considers. If you plan to buy a car to use during your studies, consider the type you pick.
“Vehicle type and age and intended use are all factors [to] consider. A moderate-value, reliable vehicle that is made for general use and commuting is always a good idea for reasonable policy costs,” says Lazzari.
Location
Your location — including state, city, and ZIP code — plays a role in your car insurance costs. Each state has different requirements for minimum car insurance coverage. If you live in a state with more required coverage, you’ll likely pay higher rates.
Your rate may also depend on population and traffic density and how many accidents occur in the area each year. Weather and crime rates can also affect how much you pay. You can’t do much to change this factor, but you should prepare for how it may affect costs.
International student car insurance FAQs
It can be challenging to figure out insurance in a foreign country. But you can get car insurance coverage as an international student. Here’s what you need to know.
Can international students get car insurance in the U.S.?
International students can get car insurance in the U.S. if they have a valid driver’s license, usually a license from home, an international driver’s permit (IDP), or a U.S. driver’s license.
What insurance companies insure international drivers?
Most insurance companies insure international drivers, including some of the largest insurers in the country, like Progressive and State Farm. You need the proper driver’s license to get coverage.
Do international students pay more for car insurance?
As an international student, you probably don’t have a driving history in the U.S. Because of that, your insurer might consider you “newly insured” and charge you increased rates. Rates depend on the insurance company and factors like your age, location, and car type.
Can international students own a car?
Yes. International students can own a car. You can buy a used car directly from the previous owner or purchase a new vehicle from a dealership.
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.