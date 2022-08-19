Car Insurance for Expats in the U.S. (2022)

Challenges Expats Might Face When Getting Car Insurance

What’s the best car insurance for expats? Expats need car insurance just like every other driver in the United States. It’s important to consider your unique coverage needs before shopping for car insurance.

With all the car insurance options out there, it might already feel a bit daunting to find a car insurance policy that fits your lifestyle and individual needs. There are a few unique circumstances that expats in particular face, like higher premiums and risk factors.

People who have never had car insurance in the United States before are considered “new drivers.” This usually leads to a more expensive monthly premium because insurance companies register them as having less driving experience and, therefore, a higher risk of getting into an accident. Even if you have driven before, you’re likely to face this as an expat.

Another challenge is that most car insurance companies consider a number of factors when determining how much new policyholders pay, which can include a U.S. credit score. People with poor credit can end up paying thousands more each year than drivers with excellent credit. If you haven’t established a credit history in the U.S., this can be pricey.

However, there are definitely ways to save on your car insurance policy if you find that getting minimum coverage still pushes you over your expat budget. Most insurance companies offer savings when their customers bundle together multiple policies, like health insurance or renters insurance. Also, check for discounts and whether you qualify for those savings.

