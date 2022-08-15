How to Get Car Insurance as an Immigrant or Non-U.S. Citizen

How to Save Money on Your Car Insurance Policy

When looking up car insurance quotes, you might be shocked at first when you see high prices. Even if you’ve been driving for years, your driving record resets once you become a licensed driver in the United States. Because new drivers start from zero and need to work their way up, car insurance companies see new, foreign drivers as high-risk when operating motor vehicles and raise prices accordingly.

One of the best ways to keep costs low is by building a clean driving history, free of violations, tickets, collisions, and accidents. The good thing about starting fresh is that you can be extra intentional about practicing safe driving, which will really help you in the long run.

However, if you’re looking for ways to save almost immediately upon arriving, check these tips out:

Research car insurance discounts. Each insurance company offers its own array of discounts, some more than others. The good thing is that there is a wide variety of savings, which can help people who have children in school, who have a car with safety features, safe drivers, and more. Check to see which ones you qualify for.

Compare auto insurance policies. Every company will offer a different car insurance rate after taking multiple factors into account, like your driving history, credit score, driver profile, and more. You may find cheaper rates at different places, even with the same exact credentials and needs. Insurify is the best place to get side-by-side comparisons.

Research your state laws. Some states, like California, offer low-cost auto insurance programs, which makes a pricey auto insurance policy more easily available to low-income drivers who qualify.

Be careful about what car you choose. Fancy sports cars cost more to insure and to repair. Vehicles that are associated with careful family driving, like minivans and sedans, are seen as safer and typically cost less to insure. Prioritize your needs and how they might affect your rates.

Consider your area. Insurers take your location—from your state to your ZIP code—into account when figuring out your rates.

If you move to a city that has high crime rates or bad traffic, you might end up paying more due to a higher risk of theft, vandalism, or damage.

If a less risky area isn’t an option, consider investing in collision coverage to protect your car, as well as safety features for your vehicle, like automatic locks, to get discounts.

Check if there’s access to public transit. Having a car can definitely be convenient, but it comes with its costs. You can potentially eliminate additional expenses altogether by choosing a city with convenient public transit options, moving closer to your job for an easier commute, or opting to walk or use a bike instead.

Also, be sure to keep track of your mileage and see if you qualify for low-mileage discounts. If you take public transportation more often than not and only drive occasionally, list yourself as an “occasional driver” on your policy to save.

Get added to someone else’s policy. If you have family in the U.S. or are joining your partner, see if you can join their auto insurance policy. This is more likely to work if you live at the same primary residence, and it can help all involved get access to discounts like multi-driver and multi-car discounts.

