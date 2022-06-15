Best Car Insurance for Married Couples

Best Auto Insurance Discounts for Married Couples

Do you or your spouse qualify for these deals? Your family arrangement can help you save on car insurance.

The “Big Three”

Marriage Discount: Insurance providers don’t explicitly tell you about this discount. Instead, it’s hidden as a rating factor. A driver with the same credit and driving record will pay less once they marry.

Multi-Car Discount: When you put those two vehicles on one policy, you get to take advantage of this discount, which could be as high as 25 percent.

Multi-Policy Discount: You can save money by bundling your car with a renters or homeowners insurance policy. Since you’ll be living the rest of your days together, think about protecting each other with life insurance policies. An umbrella policy goes over both your car and homeowners policy to protect you if something catastrophic happens.

Payment Discounts

Pay in Full: Your wedding gift or tax return can go a long way when you take care of the policy up front.

Automatic Payments: Now that you share a bank account, set up electronic funds transfer or gain points for your next vacation together with automatic credit card payments.

Buy in Advance: Need the car insurance policy to start after the honeymoon or when your current one ends? Buying seven or more days in advance could give you a discount.

Here are other car insurance discounts that could help you and your budget:

Discount Title Percent Saved Anti-theft Device Discount 36% Defensive Driver Discount 20% Family Discount 25% Good Driver Discount 40% Low Mileage Discount 20% Multiple Vehicle Discount 38% Homeowner Discount 15% Professional Organization Discount 15%

