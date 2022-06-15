Best Car Insurance for Married Couples

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
“I do” want to save money on car insurance.
Does a walk down the aisle make you a better driver? According to the National Institute of Health, single people are far more likely to get into an accident than married drivers. Yes, two heads are better than one.
How do you put those two minds together to avoid overpaying for car insurance? You may have already combined kitchenware, furniture, and bank accounts, but now you can do the same with car insurance to get the best car insurance rates and driver discounts. Married couples and newlyweds should choose Insurify to compare insurance rates, deals, and customized coverage.
Quick Facts
The cheapest insurer we found for married couples is Clearcover, with average monthly premiums of $130.
If both spouses have clean driving records and good credit scores, they can save money by buying a joint car insurance policy.
If one spouse has infractions on their driving record or a poor credit score, drivers should consider separate policies.
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes for Married Couples
How much is car insurance for married couples?
Car insurance is often cheaper for married couples. That’s because married couples qualify for discounts such as marriage discounts, multi-vehicle discounts, and multi-policy discounts.
It’s not just the closet—you also get to share bills. With any luck, getting married may get you cheaper rates on your car insurance policy. Whenever you have a life event such as marriage, buying a new home, or moving, it’s a smart idea to shop for new car insurance quotes. You may even find more affordable car insurance when you combine your policy with your partner.
However, being married doesn’t always qualify you for lower rates. If one of you has a bad driving record, poor credit, or an expensive car, try quoting for both combined and separate policies to make sure that you are getting the best possible auto insurance policy.
Check out these rates for married couples:
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Married Couples
|Clearcover
|$130
|Mercury
|$204
|Elephant
|$143
|Liberty Mutual
|$194
|Bristol West
|$217
|Kemper
|$227
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Best Car Insurance Companies for Married Couples
Technically, you might not even need to completely change your marital status to take advantage of discounts. Same-sex marriage was legalized nationally in 2015, but some states still offer domestic partnerships, whether you’re a same-sex couple or not. In this article, we’ll use “partner” or “spouse” interchangeably to refer to people who can take advantage of these deals.
In California, Colorado, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, car insurance providers may offer married rates to domestic partners and others in LGBTQ+ civil unions.
Here are providers who offer discounts for marriage or combining policies:
|Insurance Company
|Special Policies for Married Couples
|State Farm
|The insurer is the nation’s largest auto insurance company and gives married couples a break with multi-car and multi-policy discounts.
|GEICO
|Couples can save as much as 25 percent with a multi-car discount. And a multi-policy discount for your home, life, or umbrella policy increases the savings.
|Progressive
|Does your spouse have a better driving record than you? The company factors that in and gives multi-car and multi-policy discounts, too.
|Allstate
|The multi-car and multi-policy discount from either brand will give newlyweds and other married couples savings.
|Liberty Mutual
|On top of the savings you’ll get with multi-car or multi-policy discounts, you may also get a deal through alumni programs. Former college sweethearts can get a sweet deal.
|USAA
|If you or your partner have served in the military, you qualify for some of the most aggressive rates in the country through USAA. You could also be eligible if your or your spouse’s parents are veterans.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for Married Couples
Do you or your spouse qualify for these deals? Your family arrangement can help you save on car insurance.
The “Big Three”
Marriage Discount: Insurance providers don’t explicitly tell you about this discount. Instead, it’s hidden as a rating factor. A driver with the same credit and driving record will pay less once they marry.
Multi-Car Discount: When you put those two vehicles on one policy, you get to take advantage of this discount, which could be as high as 25 percent.
Multi-Policy Discount: You can save money by bundling your car with a renters or homeowners insurance policy. Since you’ll be living the rest of your days together, think about protecting each other with life insurance policies. An umbrella policy goes over both your car and homeowners policy to protect you if something catastrophic happens.
Payment Discounts
Pay in Full: Your wedding gift or tax return can go a long way when you take care of the policy up front.
Automatic Payments: Now that you share a bank account, set up electronic funds transfer or gain points for your next vacation together with automatic credit card payments.
Buy in Advance: Need the car insurance policy to start after the honeymoon or when your current one ends? Buying seven or more days in advance could give you a discount.
Here are other car insurance discounts that could help you and your budget:
|Discount Title
|Percent Saved
|Anti-theft Device Discount
|36%
|Defensive Driver Discount
|20%
|Family Discount
|25%
|Good Driver Discount
|40%
|Low Mileage Discount
|20%
|Multiple Vehicle Discount
|38%
|Homeowner Discount
|15%
|Professional Organization Discount
|15%
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
Car Insurance Tips for Married Couples
Married people should keep these tips in mind. Remember, any life change, especially marriage, should make you re-evaluate your personal insurance plan!
When You Should Combine Policies:
In most cases, it makes sense to combine policies for convenience and to save on your insurance costs.
Even when one spouse has less-than-perfect credit or not-so-great driving history, making the “good” spouse the primary driver and applying a multi-car discount could still make your insurance policy cheaper than two separate policies.
When You Should Consider Separate Policies:
You should try quoting separate policies for the best deal when one partner has:
Poor Credit: Credit is a major factor in your rating in every state except California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, where credit rating is prohibited. Quote both combined and separate to see which way saves the most. Sometimes, listing a spouse with poor credit as a driver and not a named insured can help the rate on a joint policy.
Bad Driving History: If your partner has a DUI, a speeding ticket, another moving violation, or any other circumstances that would classify them as a high-risk driver, you may want to find a provider who specializes in covering people with less-than-perfect records. The driver with the clean record will probably get a better deal with a standard provider.
Luxury, Sports, or Collector’s Car: It may be cheaper to put the expensive vehicle on a separate policy, especially if only one spouse drives it.
A spouse’s driving history can affect your insurance premiums, even on separate policies, because all household drivers must be listed (unless you exclude your partner).
When You Should Exclude Your Partner:
Many states allow you to exclude your partner, which means they will not be factored in your rate. You may do this if a poor credit score, a bad driving record, or an expensive car make a joint policy unaffordable. Never let your excluded spouse drive in an uncovered vehicle because if there’s an accident, the company will leave you both fully responsible for paying damages.
The Best Way Married Couples Can Save on Car Insurance
Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Green?
While it may not be the first thing you want to do after getting married, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes when you start a new partnership. Plus, saving on car insurance premiums leaves you with extra cash. Second honeymoon, anyone?
Newlyweds and other married couples can use Insurify to compare the best deals, car insurance coverage options, and companies personalized for your price point. Get instant free quotes today on America’s top-rated auto insurance comparison site.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, insurance providers see married couples as less risky and therefore give them better auto insurance rates. A study by the National Institute of Health found that never-married or single drivers were significantly more likely to be in a car accident than their married counterparts.
Yes, your spouse will be covered with the same level of coverage you enjoy. If your spouse is responsible for the accident, you must pay your deductible before the insurance picks up the rest. The only exception is if you excluded your spouse. You would exclude your partner if poor credit, a bad driving record, or an expensive car made a joint policy unaffordable.
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for married couples and newlyweds is to compare quotes from the auto insurance companies available in your area. Find a car insurance quote-comparison tool like Insurify to compare up to real quotes for your combined driver profile and unlock savings and car insurance discounts.
Rates can vary based on your driving history and personal profile, but you should be able to find a competitive price. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few minutes.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.