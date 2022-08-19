Car Insurance Quotes for Electric Vehicles

How much does car insurance cost for electric vehicles?

In general, EVs are about 15% more expensive to insure than conventional cars. But depending on your situation, it could be more or less than that. Keep in mind that while you will likely pay higher insurance premiums, you’ll also save money with tax credits, rebates, perks, and other incentives for electric vehicle owners, and you won’t pay for gas or oil changes.

Metromile

You might have purchased an electric vehicle because you have a short commute and aren��’t worried about making frequent stops at charging stations. If this is the case, you might benefit from Metromile’s pay-per-mile model, which provides low insurance premiums at the outset. Metromile’s auto insurance policies are available in eight states.

Metromile offers comprehensive and collision coverage with a number of deductible options, so even if the pricing is unconventional, the policies aren’t. Metromile also has discounts for safe driving, anti-theft equipment, and multiple cars. It could be a great fit for your city-based electric vehicle.

TSC Direct

Heads up, New Yorkers. Since the average cost of insurance for electric vehicles in New York is $275 per month, you might want to check out TSC Direct auto insurance, which serves New York City drivers with standard car insurance and home insurance that it says is cheaper than the rest. We all know the city is expensive, so this could help your budget.

TSC Direct customers can bundle their electric car’s auto insurance with a home insurance policy and also save by taking a defensive driving course and having safety features in their car. If you have an electric car in New York City, this company could be one to look at.

Verti

Pennsylvania drivers can take advantage of Verti’s super-low auto insurance quotes for electric vehicles. This company has an insurance discount specific to electric vehicles, so you’ll know you’re with an insurance company that appreciates your values.

Even though it only serves Pennsylvania, Verti is a subsidiary of a larger insurance provider, the MAPFRE Group, so you know you’re with a legitimate company. Homeowners qualify for a discount, as do drivers with a great driving record, students, and policyholders who sign on online and pay promptly.

Mile Auto

Another pay-per-mile car insurance company, Mile Auto advertises 30% to 40% savings for drivers who don’t drive much and are overpaying for car insurance. And there’s no tracking involved: all the company needs is a monthly photo of your odometer. You pay a base rate plus a per-mile rate.

Mile Auto insurance is currently available in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, but it’s expanding quickly. Full-coverage car insurance policies are available from Mile Auto. The company doesn’t advertise discounts because the super-low base rate is already designed to get you the cheapest insurance possible. But you won’t be able to bundle as with larger companies.

Farmers

Electric vehicles save 5% right off the bat with Farmers. This company also earns decent reviews on customer service, claims, and more. It’s a legacy insurance provider with all kinds of policies, so if you are looking to bundle, you probably have a good option with Farmers.

Farmers has a mobile app service called Signal that provides insurance discounts for driving safely, along with a multi-policy discount, multi-car discount, and a number of other markdowns you’d expect from a traditional insurance giant.

