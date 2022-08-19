Car Insurance Quotes for Electric Vehicles

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 19, 2022
The age of electric cars is here. The sooner electric motors replace the combustion engine, the better we can all feel about our future. But these cars can come with additional costs. And owning an electric vehicle can affect your car insurance rates.
We’ll tackle some basic questions about auto insurance for electric vehicles. The cost will be a bit more than the equivalent conventional car, but you’ll have tax credits and other incentives to make it worth your while.
Quick Facts
Electric and hybrid vehicles may require more expensive insurance coverage than traditional vehicles due to their relative value.
Drivers of eco-friendly cars may be eligible for discounts from their car insurance companies and even tax breaks.
More expensive insurance coverage may be evened out by money saved on fuel over time.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Electric Vehicles
How much is car insurance for an electric car or hybrid?
The cost of a car insurance policy for an electric vehicle or hybrid may be slightly more expensive on average than that of a conventional car.
Which insurance companies are offering the best auto insurance rates for electric cars? These car insurance quotes will get you started on the answer. Your driving record and other factors will determine your final premium, but these insurance providers are offering the cheapest electric car insurance in Insurify’s database.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Hybrids or Electric Vehicles
|Metromile
|$83
|TSC Direct
|$99
|Verti
|$99
|Mile Auto
|$108
|Farmers
|$108
|Amigo USA
|$115
|Novo
|$118
|Anchor
|$126
|First Chicago
|$135
|Travelers
|$138
How much does car insurance cost for electric vehicles?
In general, EVs are about 15% more expensive to insure than conventional cars. But depending on your situation, it could be more or less than that. Keep in mind that while you will likely pay higher insurance premiums, you’ll also save money with tax credits, rebates, perks, and other incentives for electric vehicle owners, and you won’t pay for gas or oil changes.
Metromile
You might have purchased an electric vehicle because you have a short commute and aren��’t worried about making frequent stops at charging stations. If this is the case, you might benefit from Metromile’s pay-per-mile model, which provides low insurance premiums at the outset. Metromile’s auto insurance policies are available in eight states.
Metromile offers comprehensive and collision coverage with a number of deductible options, so even if the pricing is unconventional, the policies aren’t. Metromile also has discounts for safe driving, anti-theft equipment, and multiple cars. It could be a great fit for your city-based electric vehicle.
TSC Direct
Heads up, New Yorkers. Since the average cost of insurance for electric vehicles in New York is $275 per month, you might want to check out TSC Direct auto insurance, which serves New York City drivers with standard car insurance and home insurance that it says is cheaper than the rest. We all know the city is expensive, so this could help your budget.
TSC Direct customers can bundle their electric car’s auto insurance with a home insurance policy and also save by taking a defensive driving course and having safety features in their car. If you have an electric car in New York City, this company could be one to look at.
Verti
Pennsylvania drivers can take advantage of Verti’s super-low auto insurance quotes for electric vehicles. This company has an insurance discount specific to electric vehicles, so you’ll know you’re with an insurance company that appreciates your values.
Even though it only serves Pennsylvania, Verti is a subsidiary of a larger insurance provider, the MAPFRE Group, so you know you’re with a legitimate company. Homeowners qualify for a discount, as do drivers with a great driving record, students, and policyholders who sign on online and pay promptly.
Mile Auto
Another pay-per-mile car insurance company, Mile Auto advertises 30% to 40% savings for drivers who don’t drive much and are overpaying for car insurance. And there’s no tracking involved: all the company needs is a monthly photo of your odometer. You pay a base rate plus a per-mile rate.
Mile Auto insurance is currently available in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, but it’s expanding quickly. Full-coverage car insurance policies are available from Mile Auto. The company doesn’t advertise discounts because the super-low base rate is already designed to get you the cheapest insurance possible. But you won’t be able to bundle as with larger companies.
Farmers
Electric vehicles save 5% right off the bat with Farmers. This company also earns decent reviews on customer service, claims, and more. It’s a legacy insurance provider with all kinds of policies, so if you are looking to bundle, you probably have a good option with Farmers.
Farmers has a mobile app service called Signal that provides insurance discounts for driving safely, along with a multi-policy discount, multi-car discount, and a number of other markdowns you’d expect from a traditional insurance giant.
Cheapest States for Insuring Electric Vehicles
Along with your driving history, your credit score, and the purchase price of your new electric car, insurance companies take your location into account when setting your auto insurance rates. In this table, you can find out the average insurance costs in your state to get a sense of what you might be paying to insure an electric car.
|State
|Monthly Quote for Hybrids or Electric Vehicles
|Alabama
|$171
|Alaska
|$208
|Arizona
|$174
|Arkansas
|$164
|California
|$251
|Colorado
|$238
|Connecticut
|$281
|Delaware
|$340
|Florida
|$251
|Georgia
|$261
|Hawaii
|$126
|Idaho
|$142
|Illinois
|$166
|Indiana
|$190
|Iowa
|$164
|Kansas
|$200
|Kentucky
|$226
|Louisiana
|$345
|Maine
|$215
|Maryland
|$243
|Massachusetts
|$196
|Michigan
|$330
|Minnesota
|$191
|Mississippi
|$203
|Missouri
|$260
|Montana
|$193
|Nebraska
|$242
|Nevada
|$288
|New Hampshire
|$138
|New Jersey
|$244
|New Mexico
|$196
|New York
|$275
|North Carolina
|$126
|North Dakota
|$189
|Ohio
|$148
|Oklahoma
|$182
|Oregon
|$165
|Pennsylvania
|$183
|Rhode Island
|$278
|South Carolina
|$239
|South Dakota
|$199
|Tennessee
|$161
|Texas
|$246
|Utah
|$172
|Vermont
|$106
|Virginia
|$176
|Washington
|$202
|Washington, D.C.
|$259
|West Virginia
|$205
|Wisconsin
|$158
|Wyoming
|$148
Cost of Insurance by Electric Vehicle Model
Traditional cars tend to be cheaper to insure than the electric versions because electric cars have a pricey battery pack that, if damaged, can lead to much higher repair costs than for a gas-powered car. But your insurance costs will also be different depending on the make and model of the electric car you purchase. Let’s talk through some popular electric cars.
Chevrolet Bolt
At a list price of $31,500, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt is very much on the affordable end for electric cars. Better yet, it’s $5,000 cheaper this year. So hopefully, that lowers car insurance costs, too. Its 259-mile range should give you plenty of breathing room between charging stations.
Audi e-tron
The original all-electric Audi, the new e-tron starts at $65,900 but gets to over $80,000 if you’re looking for the most luxury model. This will raise insurance costs, but if a smooth and roomy SUV with no emissions is what you want, you’re probably ready to pay the price.
Nissan Leaf
The cheapest out there, the Nissan Leaf’s $27,400 purchase price for 2022 is truly appealing, and a $7,500 tax credit will knock it down to $19,900. Feels pretty good to be paid never to go to a gas station again. The Leaf is reliable, and while its range is on the shorter side, it fits the needs of plenty of drivers out there. Insurance will be affordable, too.
Tesla Model X
A flashy and bold luxury electric car beginning at around $98,000 (with its most expensive version reaching about $150,000), the Tesla Model X is not for everyone. Plus, its self-driving features make it a little risky to insure. Any car with a reputation for super-fast acceleration is going to raise red flags for insurance providers. But Tesla drivers are ready to pay more.
Hybrid Vehicles
Hybrid cars are a good compromise if you’re not ready to make the full leap to an electric vehicle. There’s always the original eco vehicle, the Toyota Prius. Or you can ride in luxury—BMW has plug-in hybrid versions of all its famous models—or on a budget, with the Ford Focus and Hyundai Sonata providing low emissions, purchase prices, and insurance rates.
The Best Car Insurance Quotes for Electric Vehicles
You’ve seen the companies with the lowest auto insurance quotes for electric vehicles. But it pays to keep looking. Most insurance providers, like State Farm and GEICO, charge higher rates for electric vehicles than conventional cars and don’t offer special discounts for them.
Electric cars are the future. If you’re buying one, you’re clearly thinking long-term. Just as charging your car at home will save you money over time, so can a cheap car insurance policy. And with a new electric car to insure, you’ve got a great opportunity to switch and get a better rate than ever.
Frequently Asked Questions
It varies by state, but in New York, electric vehicle car insurance is $275 per month. That’s pretty high, and in general, it’s about 15% higher than conventional vehicles. But the financial picture is much more complicated than that, especially if you live in a state with very high fuel prices.
Some companies offer discounts for electric vehicles, which is a great place to start. You’ll also have a good shot at decent rates if you have a clean driving record and a good credit score. Without that, it’s hard to buy an electric car in the first place. But anyone can find a good car insurance rate—the trick is to do the comparison-shopping.
Insurify pulls quotes from the most important insurance companies out there, finds you the best rates and exclusive discounts, and presents them to you in only a few minutes. It saves you hours of clicking and typing to get quotes from auto insurance companies, and you’ll get the best deal. Try it before you sign up for any car insurance policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.