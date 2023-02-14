Tesla Battery Replacement Cost in 2023
Updated February 14, 2023
Reading time: 6 minutes
Updated February 14, 2023
Reading time: 6 minutes
One of the newer car options on the market, Tesla vehicles are popular with many due to their environmentally friendly electric designs. The presence of electric vehicles in the U.S. has greatly increased since Tesla introduced the Roadster model in 2008.[1] Tesla drivers can skip stops at the gas pump because the cars run on batteries.
While Tesla batteries come with a warranty that lasts for at least eight years or up to 10,000 miles due to the minimums set for car warranties in the U.S., you may need to pay to replace your Tesla battery at some point. The batteries that power electric cars typically last 10 to 20 years, and replacing one of these batteries costs anywhere between $5,000 and $20,000.[2]
Keep reading to learn more about Tesla battery replacement costs.
Tesla vehicles run on lithium-ion battery packs, like the battery packs that power your laptop and cellphone. Lithium-ion battery packs tend to hold a charge longer than normal car batteries. If you buy a Tesla, you’ll want to pay attention to the vehicle’s kWh, or kilowatt-hours, as this represents the capacity of the vehicle’s battery.
The vehicle range, or how far you can drive without needing to charge it, increases with a higher kWh and decreases with a lower kWh. Each Tesla model offers a different range. For example, the Model S has a range of 405 miles per charge, and the Model Y has a range of 330 miles.
To charge a Tesla, you access the charge port using the touchscreen inside the vehicle before plugging the vehicle into a charger.[3]
Learn More: What Is a Hybrid Car?
The cost to replace a Tesla battery ranges from $5,000 to $20,000, and you’ll need to replace the battery every 10 to 20 years. The in-demand minerals required to make electric vehicle batteries — such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium — contribute to their high cost.
How much it costs to replace a Tesla battery can vary by model, but the following estimates provide a good idea of the cost to replace a Tesla battery by model.
Model S: The price of this model of Tesla starts at $94,990. When it comes time to replace the battery for this five-seat electric vehicle, you can expect to spend more than for any other model Tesla. Battery replacement costs for the Model S range from $13,000 to $20,000.
Model 3: Another five-passenger option is the Model 3, which starts at $43,490 to purchase. Battery replacement costs can vary but start at $13,000.
Model X: This SUV has a replacement battery cost of at least $14,000. The most expensive Tesla model, this six-seater starts at $103,990.
Model Y: The least expensive replacement battery comes with the Model Y at $5,000 to $5,500, due to Tesla cutting manufacturing costs. The “long range” version of this model can seat seven passengers and starts at $54,990.
Tesla warranties vary a bit by model and range. But they all include a minimum of 70% retention of battery capacity over the warranty period. Here are some details for how long warranties cover battery replacement for different models:
Model S and Model X: Eight years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first
Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive: Eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first
Model 3 Long Range, Model 3 Performance, Model Y Long Range, and Model Y Performance: Eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first
When it comes to replacing your Tesla battery, you have a few different options.
Taking your car to a Tesla service center or having one of its mobile service technicians come to you may be the most reliable solution for replacing a Tesla battery, even if it costs more. You can conveniently schedule a service appointment using the Tesla app and know that the technicians have expertise in servicing Tesla vehicles — which the average mechanic may be less familiar with.
Read More: Tesla Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Ratings
You can take your Tesla car to a non-Tesla shop if you need a battery replacement, but one with expertise in Tesla vehicles can be harder to find. You’ll have to research the options available in your area to find a good fit. Replacement can be less expensive with a third-party repair shop, but make sure the mechanics have ample experience working with Teslas.
Learn More: Auto Body Repair Costs and Car Insurance Coverage
While it may be tempting to replace a Tesla battery yourself to save money on labor costs, this generally isn’t advisable unless you have training and expertise in this area. Replacing an electric vehicle battery pack on your own can cause vehicle damage, and you may end up spending more to fix any issues your DIY repairs caused.
You’ll want to take the proper steps to maintain a healthy battery so you can keep it running as long as possible. It’s important to treat your vehicle with care by taking the following precautions. While you don’t have to follow every one of these best practices all the time, you should keep them in mind.
Cold or overheated battery: You should prevent your Tesla battery from getting too hot or too cold. Not only can this damage the battery, but extreme temperatures can lower your mileage range, especially when dealing with cold weather. It’s best to allow the Tesla to self-monitor the temperature of the vehicle even if you aren’t operating the car. Don’t worry if you notice the compressor running while the car is parked; this happens to help keep your battery safe.
Fast charging: Even if you’re in a rush, avoid rushing the charging process unless absolutely necessary. While DC Fast Charging, or Supercharging, helps you quickly charge your battery, you should limit when you do this to only when required — like when you’re on a road trip.
Fast discharging: You also shouldn’t allow your car’s battery to fully discharge. If you must leave your car unplugged for a long time (like when parked at an airport), you should make sure it’s amply charged before leaving the car unattended to avoid letting it drop too far. The battery typically discharges at a rate of 1% per day, so plan accordingly.
Bad weather: Extreme temperature drops can add extra energy demands that can be quite taxing for a Tesla battery. You can’t always avoid extreme temperatures, but in very cold temperatures, it’s best to charge the car whenever you’re not driving it to help the car retain some heat.
Driving uphill: How you drive affects the longevity of your car’s battery. For example, driving uphill puts a strain on your battery. Try to avoid driving up too many hills if you can during your commute and other regular routes you take.
Heavy cargo: Whenever possible, lighten your load. The heavier your vehicle is, the more energy the battery exerts to move your Tesla. Remove heavy items you don’t need to store in the car when you can.
Tire pressure: Maintaining optimal tire pressure also takes some strain off your battery. To make sure your tires are at the right pressure, look at the inflation recommendations listed inside the driver-side door jamb.
See Also: Smart Car Insurance
Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about Tesla battery replacement cost.
The type of Tesla model you drive influences how much you’ll spend to replace your battery. In general, the Tesla replacement battery cost ranges from $5,000 to $20,000.
How long a Tesla battery lasts depends on how you care for your car and your driving habits, but you can expect your electric vehicle battery to last from 10 to 20 years.
Generally, you shouldn’t try to replace your own Tesla battery unless you’re trained and experienced in that type of car maintenance. Being inexperienced in this area can lead to damaging the car in a way that costs more to repair than paying for the battery replacement at a Tesla service center or third-party repair shop.
The battery replacement cost for Teslas greatly exceeds battery replacement cost for non-electric cars. While batteries for gas-powered cars only cost $156 on average, it can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 to replace a Tesla battery.[4]
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.Learn More