One of the newer car options on the market, Tesla vehicles are popular with many due to their environmentally friendly electric designs. The presence of electric vehicles in the U.S. has greatly increased since Tesla introduced the Roadster model in 2008.[1] Tesla drivers can skip stops at the gas pump because the cars run on batteries.

While Tesla batteries come with a warranty that lasts for at least eight years or up to 10,000 miles due to the minimums set for car warranties in the U.S., you may need to pay to replace your Tesla battery at some point. The batteries that power electric cars typically last 10 to 20 years, and replacing one of these batteries costs anywhere between $5,000 and $20,000.[2]

Keep reading to learn more about Tesla battery replacement costs.