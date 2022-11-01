Cheap Car Insurance in New York (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance in New York

How much is car insurance in New York? The average cost of car insurance in New York is $349 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The best way to find the cheapest premiums for you is to compare car insurance quotes in New York on Insurify, but if you’re curious about what insurance providers are charging on average, you’ll find the cheapest New York insurance providers below. Quotes are based on Insurify proprietary data for over 40 million car insurance premiums.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote TSC Direct $141 Kemper Preferred $157 Travelers $202 Plymouth Rock $221 Safeco $290 Midvale Home & Auto $313 Progressive $375 Nationwide $386 Liberty Mutual $441

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in New York

The cheapest auto insurance you’ll be able to find in the state of New York is state minimum liability insurance, which covers injuries and death as well as property damage after an accident, no matter who is at fault. New York’s no-fault insurance laws are designed to ensure the quick processing of claims.

New York law requires that you carry personal injury protection along with bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability insurance. Note that opting for only the state minimum insurance may leave you financially vulnerable. Here’s what you can expect to pay, on average, at the cheapest car insurance companies for liability car insurance.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Kemper Preferred $87 TSC Direct $98 Travelers $177 Plymouth Rock $186 Safeco $207 Midvale Home & Auto $253 Progressive $338 Liberty Mutual $403 Nationwide $437

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in New York

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes both comprehensive coverage, which covers things like theft and vandalism, and collision coverage, which covers car accidents. It may also include underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage. Some people also add other coverages to their policies, like roadside assistance and medical payments.

Full-coverage car insurance can easily double your premiums, but it’s usually worth it. It covers the repair or replacement of your vehicle, even if you’re the one at fault in an accident. And some insurers can offer cheaper coverage than others. Here are the cheapest companies in New York for full-coverage insurance.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote TSC Direct $159 Kemper Preferred $171 Travelers $210 Plymouth Rock $242 Safeco $317 Midvale Home & Auto $330 Nationwide $372 Progressive $407 Liberty Mutual $468

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.