Cheap Car Insurance in New York (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in New York
New York is one of the most expensive states in the country for car insurance. But New York drivers need an insurance policy to stay legal on the road and it makes sense to have car insurance to protect your finances. Luckily, some companies provide cheaper rates than others. Find the best deal today, by comparing quotes on Insurify.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New York is $349 per month, or $4,188 annually.
TSC Direct is the cheapest provider we found in New York, with average premiums of $141 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in New York
How much is car insurance in New York?
The average cost of car insurance in New York is $349 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The best way to find the cheapest premiums for you is to compare car insurance quotes in New York on Insurify, but if you’re curious about what insurance providers are charging on average, you’ll find the cheapest New York insurance providers below. Quotes are based on Insurify proprietary data for over 40 million car insurance premiums.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|TSC Direct
|$141
|Kemper Preferred
|$157
|Travelers
|$202
|Plymouth Rock
|$221
|Safeco
|$290
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$313
|Progressive
|$375
|Nationwide
|$386
|Liberty Mutual
|$441
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in New York
The cheapest auto insurance you’ll be able to find in the state of New York is state minimum liability insurance, which covers injuries and death as well as property damage after an accident, no matter who is at fault. New York’s no-fault insurance laws are designed to ensure the quick processing of claims.
New York law requires that you carry personal injury protection along with bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability insurance. Note that opting for only the state minimum insurance may leave you financially vulnerable. Here’s what you can expect to pay, on average, at the cheapest car insurance companies for liability car insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$87
|TSC Direct
|$98
|Travelers
|$177
|Plymouth Rock
|$186
|Safeco
|$207
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$253
|Progressive
|$338
|Liberty Mutual
|$403
|Nationwide
|$437
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in New York
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes both comprehensive coverage, which covers things like theft and vandalism, and collision coverage, which covers car accidents. It may also include underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage. Some people also add other coverages to their policies, like roadside assistance and medical payments.
Full-coverage car insurance can easily double your premiums, but it’s usually worth it. It covers the repair or replacement of your vehicle, even if you’re the one at fault in an accident. And some insurers can offer cheaper coverage than others. Here are the cheapest companies in New York for full-coverage insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|TSC Direct
|$159
|Kemper Preferred
|$171
|Travelers
|$210
|Plymouth Rock
|$242
|Safeco
|$317
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$330
|Nationwide
|$372
|Progressive
|$407
|Liberty Mutual
|$468
Best Car Insurance in New York
Getting the right car insurance policy isn’t just about cost. You also want to make sure to choose a reputable company. That’s why we’ve reviewed a variety of data to generate the Insurify Composite Score. A high score indicates that the insurer provides great customer service, is financially strong, and is highly rated for customer satisfaction.
Below, you can find the best car insurance companies, ranked by their Insurify Composite Score, along with the average cost of car insurance from each company. You can compare your customized results with these options to make an informed decision.
|Car Insurance Company
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$386
|Safeco
|86
|$290
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$441
|Travelers
|80
|$202
|Progressive
|Not Rated
|$375
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
New York Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your premium is partially determined by information on your driving record. If you have accidents on your record, you’ll pay higher car insurance rates. And even a speeding ticket can raise your rates significantly. Here’s what you can expect on average with each type of infraction.
|Infraction
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clean Driving Record
|$273
|At-Fault Accident
|$303
|Speeding Ticket
|$327
|DUI
|$338
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in New York
Average rates for insurance coverage are generally cheaper for New York drivers with a clean driving record. Below are the average monthly auto insurance rates you can expect from each of the cheapest car insurance companies, assuming you don’t have any infractions on your record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|TSC Direct
|$127
|Kemper Preferred
|$153
|Travelers
|$193
|Plymouth Rock
|$229
|Safeco
|$274
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in New York
Driving while intoxicated is a serious offense that results in license suspension for New York drivers. When you get back on the road again after a DWI, you’ll pay high rates for your auto insurance policy since insurers will view you as a greater risk. Here are the cheapest rates you can expect from New York insurance providers for drivers with a DWI on their record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Plymouth Rock
|$184
|Travelers
|$217
|Progressive
|$256
|Safeco
|$262
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$350
SR-22 Insurance in New York
New York is one of the few states that does not have an SR-22 insurance requirement. In many states, if your driver’s license is suspended, an SR-22 is required for reinstatement. It’s a form filed with the DMV by your insurance company on your behalf, and it comes with higher average premiums for drivers. But SR-22 insurance isn’t required or available in New York.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in New York
If you cause an accident, insurance companies will perceive you as a higher risk to insure. That will raise your rates significantly. However, it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance after an accident, especially if you ask about insurance discounts. The following are the cheapest New York car insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|TSC Direct
|$153
|Kemper Preferred
|$162
|Plymouth Rock
|$196
|Travelers
|$213
|Progressive
|$314
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in New York
Safe driving is important to maintaining the best rates for car insurance. Even a speeding ticket shows you’re not taking every precaution on the road and will cause insurers to raise your premiums. The following are the companies offering the cheapest rates to drivers with speeding tickets on their records in New York.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|TSC Direct
|$153
|Kemper Preferred
|$190
|Plymouth Rock
|$216
|Travelers
|$252
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$365
New York Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance providers use your credit score as an indicator of your risk level. As such, drivers with worse credit scores are deemed more risky to insure than drivers with better credit scores. In New York state, drivers with a poor credit score pay an average 45 percent more for car insurance than drivers with a good credit score. Check out how much each credit tier pays in New York below.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$256
|Good
|$273
|Average
|$318
|Poor
|$396
New York Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers lack experience on the road, which makes them a greater risk to insure. In fact, teen drivers are at a greater risk for a crash than any other age group. In general, premiums decrease with age, but elderly drivers may pay slightly more for car insurance than people in their 60s. Here’s what policyholders pay in New York on average for each age group.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$864
|Under 25
|$671
|20s
|$493
|30s
|$321
|40s
|$319
|50s
|$297
|60s
|$255
|70s
|$241
|80+
|$269
Car Insurance Rates in New York Cities
Car insurance companies use your place of residence to set your monthly premium, so rates vary from city to city within the state of New York. For example, cities with a lot of traffic tend to have more accident claims, while certain neighborhoods may have higher theft claims. Here’s what drivers pay for car insurance, on average, in some of the top cities in New York.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|New York City
|$380
|Brooklyn, New York City
|$485
|Bronx, New York City
|$482
|Staten Island, New York City
|$343
|Buffalo
|$273
|Rochester
|$206
|Yonkers
|$366
|Syracuse
|$227
|Albany
|$243
New York Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and New York is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in New York will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in New York.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
New York DMV Information
Many New York DMV services can be completed online, such as renewing your driver’s license and registration, paying tickets, and getting a copy of your record. If you need help titling your vehicle or completing another in-person service, there are DMV offices located throughout the state that can assist you.
Public Transportation in New York
New York has a comprehensive network of subways, buses, and trains. In New York City’s Metro, the biggest transit system in the country, approximately two million people rode the subway each day in 2020, despite lower numbers due to the pandemic. Statewide, about 28 percent of residents rely on public transit to get to work.
In most parts of New York, it’s possible to get around without a motor vehicle. However, if you do decide to use a car to get around, you’ll need an active insurance policy to avoid breaking the law.
Cheapest New York Car Insurance for First-Time Drivers
Finding affordable premiums anywhere in the country can feel tough, but first-time drivers have even more hurdles to overcome due to their status as high-risk, inexperienced drivers. New drivers face higher premiums due to their lack of driving experience and often younger age. But discounts and savings on car insurance do exist for first-time drivers in New York who know where to look for lower premiums.
Insurance Costs for First-Time Drivers in New York
Driver age and years of experience driving are out of a policyholder’s control, and first-time drivers in New York will pay higher premiums for their insurance coverage. New drivers have higher rates due to fears around inexperience, seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding, underage drinking and driving, and more. Unfortunately, young drivers are a few times more likely than older drivers to have a fatal car crash.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in New York for first-time drivers?
Rates vary by provider and each person’s personal and driving history, but Insurify identified the insurance providers offering the cheapest rates available for first-time drivers in New York. These top provider options include TSC Direct, Kemper Preferred, and Travelers—all of which offer quality auto insurance at an affordable price for drivers under the age of 25 in the state.
How can young drivers slash their car insurance premiums?
Steps for young drivers to slash insurance premiums exist, including choosing a particular vehicle, joining their parents’ insurance plan, bundling insurance, taking a defensive driving course, inquiring about insurance discounts, shopping around for insurance, maintaining a clean driving record, and more. The Insurify quote-comparison tool allows users to compare cheap monthly quotes from providers with ease.
How much is car insurance for a new driver in New York?
In order to register a vehicle in the state of New York, drivers must have auto insurance coverage. For new drivers, insurance providers will look to factors like credit score and a lack of driving experience in order to determine insurance premiums. Generally speaking, younger and newer drivers pay higher rates for insurance coverage in comparison to others. That said, new drivers can still find many ways to save.
Car Insurance Cost for New Drivers in New York
Based on gathered data, Insurify determined the average cost of car insurance for new drivers in New York is $534 per month. As mentioned, this higher cost stems from the high-risk status of new drivers, causing more costly premiums than those of experienced drivers. Insurance companies factor in statistics around speeding, seat belt use, underage drinking and driving, and more in determining new driver rates.
Cheapest Insurance Providers for New Drivers in New York
Despite the costly monthly average of $534 for insurance premiums, new drivers in New York have plenty of options for quality coverage at an affordable price in the state. Insurance companies with average rates below $300 include TSC Direct, Kemper Preferred, and Travelers. Other companies with average rates above $300 include Plymouth Rock, Progressive, Midvale Home & Auto, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual.
How can new drivers in New York slash their car insurance premiums?
New drivers can save on auto premiums by deciding on the right policy for their insurance needs, maintaining safe driving, keeping good credit, inquiring about useful discounts, raising their deductible, and shopping around for the best insurance rates. With the comprehensive Insurify quote-comparison tool, users can easily compare quotes from top providers in their consideration to find affordable rates.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in New York
The easiest and fastest way to get the cheapest premiums in New York is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. You’ll only need to enter your information once, and you’ll be able to see quotes from national companies like State Farm and Allstate along with local insurers so you can compare rates apples-to-apples.
We’ll even factor in certain insurance discounts you may be eligible for, such as a homeowners discount. And you can customize your coverage levels and deductible amount to meet your needs and fit your budget. When you’re ready to apply for a policy, you can do so online from the comfort of your couch.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in New York
Yes. In New York, all drivers are required to carry bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. If you’re caught driving uninsured, you could face a fine of up to $1,500 and up to 15 days in jail. You’ll also have to pay reinstatement fees once you can provide proof of insurance.
Since New York car insurance is on the pricier side, it’s important to compare quotes from different insurance providers. Insurify makes that process super simple—you won’t have to visit individual insurer websites or get help from a broker. Just answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started.
New York is one of the most expensive states for car insurance. The average monthly premium in the state is $349, but your individual rate will vary based on individual information in your driver profile, like your age, address, and driving record.
Having infractions such as speeding tickets or accidents on your record can make New York car insurance significantly more expensive. You’ll also pay a higher rate if you’re younger, especially under 25.
Yes. You’ll need at least $50,000 worth of personal injury protection in New York. This covers medical bills, lost wages, and death benefits in the event of a car accident.
Insurify Insights
How New York Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in New York below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how New York drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in New York
#44
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#48
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#35
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#40
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. New York is the #47 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #47
- Percent of drivers in New York with an accident: 6.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. New York is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #35
- Percent of drivers in New York with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. New York is the #33 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #33
- Percent of drivers in New York with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. New York is the #34 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #34
- Percent of drivers in New York with a rude driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. New York is the #44 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #44
- Percent of drivers in New York with a speeding ticket: 6.4%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. New York is the #49 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #49
- Percent of drivers in New York with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- New York Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022