Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in New York City, NY
Driving in New York City can be both fun and hectic, which is why proper car insurance coverage is essential to staying safe behind the wheel on the city’s bustling streets. While New York can be an expensive city, New York auto insurance doesn’t have to be! Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance in NYC in under five minutes and save $996 on your auto insurance policy!
Cheapest Car Insurance in New York City, NY
Auto insurance rates in New York vary from provider to provider and can go as low as $191 and as high as $474 per month. This is why the key to finding the cheapest auto insurance is to shop around and compare at least four car insurance quotes from different providers. You can find some of the cheapest car insurance companies in NYC below.
|Insurance Provider in New York City
|Insurance Provider in New York City
|TSC Direct
|$102 /mo
|Kemper Preferred
|$191 /mo
|Travelers
|$219 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$326 /mo
|Plymouth Rock
|$327 /mo
Best Car Insurance in New York City, NY
Shopping for affordable car insurance does not mean you have to sacrifice the quality of your coverage. Insurify uses the latest technology to calculate insurance providers’ Insurify Composite Score (ICS) to reflect their reliability and quality of service. According to Insurify’s research, Nationwide is the best car insurance company in New York City with an ICS of 89.
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$303 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$401 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$214 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|Rochester
|$112/mo
|New York City
|$321/mo
|New York City
|$237/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
New York City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
You can expect your car insurance rates to become cheaper as you age and gain more driving experience. Young drivers under 25 in New York state can expect the highest average rates—$857 and $433 per month, respectively—while New York state drivers in their 60s and 70s can have average premiums that go as low as $220 and $216 per month, respectively.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$857
|20s
|$433
|30s
|$295
|40s
|$283
|50s
|$250
|60s
|$220
|70s
|$216
|80+
|$239
New York City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance companies look at your driving history to determine your car insurance premiums. Drivers with a clean record can expect some of the cheapest rates, $434 per month on average. New York drivers with at-fault car accidents, DUIs, and failures to stop on their driving record will see higher average costs, but you can still find the best rates if you shop with Insurify .
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$434
|Speeding Ticket
|$373
|At-Fault Accident
|$459
|Failure to Stop
|$440
|DUI
|$480
New York City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can increase the cost of car insurance—or keep your auto insurance premiums low. New York drivers with excellent credit scores can expect the cheapest rates, while those with poor credit will likely end up paying more. According to Insurify data, drivers with a poor credit score pay $243 more per month on average than those with excellent credit.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$190
|Good
|$390
|Average
|$465
|Poor
|$533
Find local New York City agents
Bond Insurance Brokerage Inc1270 Avenue of The Americas Fl 8,
New York, NY 10020
Schmutter, Strull, Fleisch Inc.80 Maiden Ln Rm 505,
New York, NY 10038
Benefit Quest, Inc.420 Lexington Ave Suite 2400,
New York, NY 10170
Diversified Risk Solutions154 Grand St,
New York, NY 10013
Kenneth Bieber Inc370 Lexington Ave,
New York, NY 10017
Campbell Solberg Associates, Inc.129 W 27th St,
New York, NY 10001
JMP Insurance Brokers116 West 23rd Street,
New York, NY 10011
DurAmerica Brokerage Inc214 West 39th Street,
New York, NY 10018
Jetty Insurance Agency LLC37 W 20th St Ste 301,
New York, NY 10011-3720
Spectrum Ins. Brokerage Services Inc511 Canal St Rm 201,
New York, NY 10013
New York DMV Information
“DMV” stands for “department of motor vehicles,” and it is a government agency that is responsible for various services that involve vehicle and driving regulations. Your local DMV is where you go to renew your driver’s license, register your vehicle, modify your vehicle registration, and more.
The New York DMV offers many of its services online. Here are some of the things you can do from your computer without having to visit your local DMV office:
Change your address
Renew your registration
Replace your lost license, permit, or ID
Replace your registration
Renew your license or non-driver ID
Restore your license after revocation
Pay suspension termination fee
Get new registration and plates
Check vehicle registration status
Get an accident report
Public Transportation in New York
New York City has an extensive public transportation system, and the subway is the most popular method of getting around. The New York City rail and bus system is called the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority), and it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Another popular way to explore the city is simply by walking.
Even though New York City has many public transportation options, they are often crowded, and you can expect frequent delays. Getting around in your own vehicle gives you a higher level of comfort and control over your transportation. Plus, shopping for cheap auto insurance with Insurify can help you save $996 in annual car insurance premiums on average!
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in New York
Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full-coverage car insurance, getting at least four quotes from different car insurance providers helps you find the cheapest car insurance in New York City. Different insurance providers measure factors such as your age and credit score differently to calculate your rate, and your premiums will vary from insurer to insurer as a result.
Insurify makes comparing car insurance quotes fast and easy.
For more detailed New York city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - New York City, NY Car Insurance
Getting at least four quotes from different insurance providers is key to finding cheap car insurance in New York. You can also bundle your car insurance policy with other policies—such as renters or homeowners insurance—to get a discount from your provider.
Your car insurance costs depend on a variety of factors, such as your age and driving history, and on whether you’re looking for the state minimum coverage or full coverage (which includes comprehensive coverage and collision coverage). Car insurance rates can go as low as $102 or as high as $857 per month, so use Insurify to get your personalized quote today and save.
Being a teen driver or a young driver under 25 can drive your car insurance rates to be as high as $857 per month on average. New York drivers with poor credit scores can also expect higher average rates than those with excellent and good credit. To find cheap car insurance in New York City, even when you have negative factors driving your insurance costs up, use Insurify .
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- New York Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022