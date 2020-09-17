Pet Insurance for your Cat: Is it Worth it?

Best Companies for Cat Insurance

We at Insurify know that you would do anything for your cat, and that includes finding the best pet insurance options out there. So we’ve compiled a list of the best pet insurance companies for every new kitten owner or seasoned cat veteran.

Rank Company Extra Coverage Wellness Option Special Offers Potential Drawback #1 Figo -Prescription drug coverage

-Dental disease coverage X -100 percent reimbursement option

-Figo pet cloud app

-No upper age limit

-Multiple pet discount -Won't cover problems with coprophagia

(Eating poop) #2 Petplan -Boarding kennel fees

-Monetary loss due to theft

-Vacation cancellation due to pet illness or injury

-Reinstated coverage for "cured" pre-existing conditions

-Prescription drug coverage

-Dental disease coverage X -Special programs for breeders

-Option for per condition deductibles

-Discount for veterans, AARP members, and registered service animals -Won't cover treatments for weight loss

-Won't cover behavioral conditions

-More expensive per month than competitors #3 Embrace -Accident-only option

-Reinstate "cured" pre-existing conditions

-Dental disease coverage

-Prescription drug coverage ✓ -Vanishing deductible

-Vet direct instant pay

-Waiting period reduction option

-Multiple pet discount -Upper age limit on the comprehensive plan #4 Pets Best -Prescription drug coverage



-Dental disease coverage



-Reinstate "cured" pre-existing conditions



-Accident-only coverage ✓ -No upper age limit

-24/7 pet helpline

-Vet direct instant pay

-Multiple pet discount -Only two options for annual payout: $5,000 or unlimited

-Won't cover holistic, herbal, or experimental treatments #5 ASPCA -Prescription drug coverage

-Accident-only coverage

-Reinstate "cured" pre-existing conditions

-Dental disease coverage ✓ -Multiple pet discount

-No upper age limit -Base reimbursements off the geographic average instead of the actual invoice

And for those of you that want a more in-depth review for why these companies made this list, look no further:

#1 Figo

Figo is a great company for cat owners because of its expansive coverage and extra benefits. Cat parents choose between three comprehensive plans that vary in annual and maximum lifetime benefits and acupuncture and chiropractic care. Figo is one of the cheapest pet insurance companies with an average cost of $29 per month, and the company offers multi-pet discounts.

Although Figo doesn’t have a wellness care add-on, it is one of the few companies to offer a 100 percent reimbursement option. This could potentially save pet parents with sick cats a lot of money down the road. Another great benefit Figo offers is the Figo pet cloud, which is an app that can be used to manage all of your cat’s veterinary and non-veterinary activities. It functions as a portal for your insurance policy and provides an easy way to upload any documents, submit claims, and access Figo’s 24/7 veterinary service. The Figo pet cloud stands out because it functions as a way to access policy information, but also as a social media platform for pet parents.

The app maps out pet-friendly locations that are certified by other Figo customers. It also allows pet parents to connect and provide reviews for various animal services around you. Your cat might not be interested in visiting a local dog park or pet-friendly cafe, but you’ll have the peace of mind knowing that your fellow Figo members approve of certain groomers or pet-sitters.

#2 Petplan

Petplan is another great option for cat parents because it combines accident and illness coverage with unexpected non-veterinary coverage. The company only offers one plan option but allows pet parents to customize the annual payout, deductible, and reimbursement level.

It’s annual payouts range from $2,500 to an unlimited amount. The deductible options range from $250 to $1,000 in $50 increments, and the reimbursement levels range from 70 percent to 90 percent. Unfortunately, Petplan is one of the more expensive pet insurance agencies with an average of $39 per month.

Petplan stands out from competitors because of its unique coverage options. It offers to reinstate coverage for “cured” pre-existing conditions, which means Petplan will cover any medical problem that hasn’t returned after 365 days. But what makes Petplan special is the coverage for non-veterinary fees like boarding kennel costs. Petplan will even reimburse people on vacations that have to be canceled if your cat gets sick or injured.

#3 Embrace

Embrace is a popular option when it comes to cat health insurance because of its complete coverage and flexibility. Embrace lets pet owners pick between accident and illness coverage or accident-only coverage. They are also given the option to add a wellness plan for routine care, like spay/ neutering, annual check-ups, and routine blood tests. Important coverages include prescriptions, behavioral therapy, and dental diseases. Compared to other insurance providers, Embrace has mid-tier pricing at an average of $33 per month and offers a multi-pet discount.

Although it isn’t the cheapest, Embrace offers a variety of benefits to justify the cost. It enrolls all customers into the healthy pet deductible. The healthy pet deductible is a program that lowers your deductible by $50 every year that you don’t file a claim. This means that if you had chosen a $300 annual deductible and don’t file any claims for the next six years, you would have a $0 deductible for your seventh year. This is a great option for owners with healthy pets that want the peace of mind that comes with an insurance policy.

Embrace is also another company that reinstates coverage for “cured” pre-existing conditions on a case-by-case basis. Embrace’s website specifically cites illnesses like respiratory infections and urinary tract and bladder diseases as qualified to be reinstated.

Unfortunately, Embrace does have an upper age limit on its accident and illness plan. This means that any cat over the age of 14 can only qualify for accident coverage. All cats are eligible for Embrace’s wellness plan regardless of age.

#4 Pets Best

Pets Best is another insurance company that might cost a little more but offers a wide range of coverage. Averaging at $38 per month, Pets Best offers three plans and a wellness care add-on. Pets Best also offers an accident-only plan that only costs $6 per month for cats and a multi-pet discount.

All of Pets Best’s plans offer accident and illness coverage, which includes explicit coverage for congenital, hereditary, and chronic conditions. Pet’s Best also includes coverage for prescriptions and dental diseases, which other companies may not. The more expensive plans add coverage for non-routine exam fees and alternative therapies.

Pets Best’s wellness plans can be added on for an additional $15 to $30 per month. Wellness plans can help keep costs down on routine treatment costs that might add up over time, like vaccinations and routine testing. Other benefits Pets Best offers are reinstating coverage for “cured” pre-existing conditions and a 24/7 veterinary hotline. The Pets Best hotline is a great tool for pet parents to determine whether they need emergency care by speaking to professionals before going to a clinic.

Unfortunately, Pets Best only offers two options for the annual payout: $5,000 or an unlimited amount. Cat parents looking to lower their monthly premium might put themselves in a difficult situation by limiting the annual payout to $5,000.

#5 ASPCA

The ASPCA is known for its work in animal welfare, and it’s obvious it cares about providing great coverage in its insurance. It offers accident and illness coverage or accident-only coverage. Plans from ASPCA cost an average of $30 per month, which is lower than most competitors. It also offers a multi-pet discount and wellness plan add-on.

ASPCA offers a variety of benefits for policyholders. It offers to reinstate coverage for “cured” pre-existing conditions. It also provides prescription and dental disease coverage.

However, ASPCA doesn’t base reimbursement on patient invoices. Instead, all reimbursements are based on the average price of medical treatment in your area. This means that if you were billed $450 for a neutering and the average cost for the procedure in your city was $200, you would only be reimbursed $180 with a 90 percent reimbursement plan.