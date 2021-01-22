Banfield Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Banfield Plans for Your Dog or Cat

Banfield offers five core optimum wellness plans that cover two annual physical exams, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, three fecal exams, four deworming procedures, and unlimited office visits. These plans can each be upgraded and customized with add-ons like parasite control, spay/neuter coverage, a DNA test to detect genetic disease, increased dental cleanings, and different options for chronic care.

Unlike many pet insurance companies, Banfield ‘s wellness plans pay for covered treatments outright, rather than through a reimbursement system. Banfield ‘s coverage does not require an annual deductible or waiting period for treatments.

Plans are determined by your pet’s life stage, which means the wellness plan for puppies has different coverages than the wellness plan for adult dogs. Plans are split into coverage options to give pet parents flexibility with their monthly premium and coverage options. Banfield also offers a build-your-own plan option, which helps pet owners figure out which pre-set plan fits their needs.

Depending on the plan you choose, Banfield can help cover a variety of routine and preventative care for your new puppy or kitten or the dog or cat you’ve had for years. This kind of coverage can be especially beneficial for new puppy kitten owners that are looking to avoid racking up big initial veterinary bills from spay/neuter surgery and tiered vaccinations.

According to Banfield ‘s website, it won’t exclude coverage to your pet regardless of breed, and openly opposes breed discrimination. However, Banfield does reserve the right to deny coverage to pets due to health and medical history because plan enrollment is contingent on a Banfield veterinarian’s approval.

Puppies and kittens under six months are only eligible for the puppy or kitten wellness plan and can choose between early care or early care plus. Both coverage options can also purchase add-ons for parasite control at an additional cost.

Early care is the cheaper option and covers two annual physical exams, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, fecal exams, deworming, unlimited office visits, and a five percent discount on uncovered Banfield treatments and products. Puppies also get coverage for DNA testing for genetic diseases. Early care plus is more expensive but includes all of the early care coverage, spay/neuter surgery, and a 10 percent discount on uncovered Banfield treatments and products.

Dogs and cats older than six months are eligible for the dog or cat wellness plan and can choose between active care, active care plus, and special care. Each coverage option also allows policyholders to purchase add-ons for parasite control, DNA testing for dogs, adult spay/neuter surgery, additional dental coverage, and chronic care options.

Active care is the cheapest option and only includes coverage for the core plan treatments like vaccinations, unlimited office visits, and a 10 percent discount on uncovered treatments and products. Active care plus is a little more expensive and includes the core coverage and adds coverage for dental cleanings, urine tests, and a 15 percent discount on uncovered treatments and products. Special care is the most expensive of the build-your-own plans. It includes the core and active care plus coverages and adds preventative x-rays, additional diagnostic testing, and a 20 percent discount on uncovered treatments and products. Dogs with the special care option also receive coverage for electrocardiograms and eye pressure tests.

Banfield will not cover injuries or illness, but treatments done at a Banfield Pet Hospital will qualify for a discount.