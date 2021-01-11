ASPCA Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

ASPCA Claims, Deductibles and Benefits

ASPCA insurance offers a lot of flexibility when it comes to building a policy. Pet owners get to customize how much they want to spend each month, what they want to be covered, their annual limits for reimbursement, and how much of their veterinary costs are covered per claim.

ASPCA’s complete coverage plan and accident-only plan offer annual deductibles of $100, $250, and $500 for cats, dogs, and horses. This means that your pet insurance policy will kick in once you’ve spent the chosen amount of money on something like exam fees, blood tests, or medications.

Since this is an annual deductible and not a deductible per claim, once you’ve paid the chosen amount, the policy should kick in for the rest of the year up until you reach your maximum annual benefit limit.

ASPCA insurance offers different reimbursement options for the amount of coverage per veterinary expense. Reimbursement works like co-pay. So if you pick a 90 percent reimbursement percentage, ASPCA covers 90 percent of the costs while you pay the remaining 10 percent.

Pet owners can choose between a 70 percent, 80 percent or 90 percent reimbursement option for their ASPCA policy, which will adjust the monthly cost. The higher the reimbursement percentage, the higher your monthly premium.

However, ASPCA’s reimbursements are based on the average cost of each procedure and treatment, not necessarily what your invoice cost. This means you might not get back the entirety of your expected reimbursement.

Your annual payout limit depends on the plan you pick and can range from $5,000 to an unlimited maximum amount for dogs and cats, and between $3,000 to $7,000 for horses. An annual limit is the maximum amount of money an insurance company will pay to cover your costs for the year. The higher the annual limit, the more you pay each month. Once you’ve paid your deductible for the year, the annual limit is how much money ASPCA is willing to put towards your remaining veterinary bills for the year.

Filing a claim with ASPCA

ASPCA will reimburse each clai m after it receives a completed claim form and a copy of your veterinary invoice. These can be uploaded directly to its member center through its website or app, emailed to claims@aspcapetinsurance.com, faxed to 1-866-888-2495, or mailed to the following ASPCA address:

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

1208 Massillon Rd. Suite G 200

Akron, Ohio 44306

According to its website, ASPCA usually processes claims within 30 days of receiving all of your information. This can be tracked in the member center portal.

ASPCA should reimburse you for covered expenses up to the annual maximum limit you chose when you signed up for your policy.

ASPCA’s Waiting Periods

ASPCA implements a 14-day waiting period for all accidents and illnesses. If your pet were to fall ill or get injured before the end of this waiting period, any claim filed would not be covered by your ASPCA plan, and you would have to pocket those costs. It would also become a pre-existing condition, and you would not get coverage in the future for it.