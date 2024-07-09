Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2024)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Spot pet insurance specializes in coverage for dogs and cats as young as 8 weeks and has no upper age limit. The company offers comprehensive accident and illness plans and accident-only coverage.
With either plan, you can select an unlimited annual coverage limit and visit any vet in the U.S. or Canada. Plus, you can purchase add-on coverage for even more benefits. After a 14-day waiting period, you can use Spot’s app to submit a claim.
Comparing pet insurance quotes is the best way to find a policy that meets your pet’s needs. Here’s what you should know about Spot pet insurance so you can decide if it’s the right pet insurance company for you.
Quick Facts
Spot doesn’t offer pet insurance coverage for exotic pets — only dogs and cats.
Members with multiple pets can save 10% per each additional pet.
Spot may provide coverage for conditions previously classified as pre-existing in some cases.
Spot pet insurance: Our verdict
Spot pet insurance offers a comprehensive accident and illness plan, a budget-friendly accident-only plan, and two add-on wellness insurance products for dogs and cats. Like many other pet insurance plans, Spot doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. But future coverage may be available if your pet has been cured, has a condition that’s curable, and is treatment- and symptom-free for 180 days.
Spot doesn’t have an upper age limit for pets, so it’s a good option for senior pets. Customers find Spot’s app easy to use when submitting a claim, and the company has relatively high reviews with thousands of responses on review sites like Trustpilot and Google.
Find Affordable Pet Insurance
Compare top pet health insurance plans in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
Spot pet insurance pros and cons
Here’s a closer look at advantages and disadvantages to consider with a Spot pet insurance policy:
Pros
Ability to visit any vet in U.S. or Canada
Up to 90% back on vet bills
No upper age limits for pets
Cons
No 100% reimbursement option
Must pay for all vet services out of pocket
Exotic pet coverage not available
Spot plans and coverage
Spot pet insurance offers pet owners two main plans: accident and illness or accident only. Pet owners can also choose to add on a preventative care plan for additional coverage.
Your options for customizing Spot’s two plans:
Annual limit: $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, or $10,000
Reimbursement rate: 70%, 80%, or 90%
Annual deductible: $100, $250, $500, $750, or $1,000
Accident only
Spot’s accident-only plan covers treatment for unexpected injuries, such as:
Alternative therapies, such as acupuncture
IV fluids and medications
Medical supplies
MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays
Poison control consultation fees
Prescription medications
Surgery and hospitalizations
Tooth extractions
Vet exam fees
Accident and illness
Spot’s accident and illness plan is a more comprehensive plan that covers eligible diagnostics and treatments for unexpected accidents and a wide range of diseases, including:
Cancer and growths
Dental illnesses
Diagnostics and treatments
Emergencies and hospitalizations
Hereditary conditions
Hip dysplasia
Infectious diseases and diseases from parasites
Prescription medications
Skin, eye, and ear infections
Surgery and specialized care
Swallowed objects and toxins
Virtual vet visits
X-rays and tests
Preventative care
Spot pet insurance also offers two optional add-on preventative care packages: gold and platinum.
The gold package costs $9.95 per month and offers up to $250 per year in benefits. The platinum package costs $24.95 per month and offers up to $450 in benefits as follows. Here’s a comparison of the two plan options:
Benefit
Gold Package Maximum Coverage
Platinum Package Maximum Coverage
Dental cleaning
$100
$150
Spay or neuter
N/A
$150
Dog DHLPP or cat FVRCP vaccine/titer
$20
$25
Rabies and/or dog Lyme or cat FIP vaccine/titer
$20
$25
Fecal test
$20
$25
Health certificate
N/A
$25
Urinalysis
N/A
$25
Wellness exam
$50
$50
Dog heartworm or FeLV screening
$20
$25
Deworming
$20
$25
Flea/heartworm prevention
N/A
$25
Dog bordetella or cat FELV vaccine/titer
N/A
$25
Blood test
N/A
$25
What Spot doesn’t cover
Both types of Spot plans typically exclude the following:
Breeding costs
Conditions occurring within the waiting period
Cosmetic procedures
Daycare/boarding
Pre-existing conditions
Preventative care
Important Information
While it’s common for pet insurers to exclude pre-existing conditions, Spot covers some eligible conditions in the future if the pet has been cured and is symptom- and treatment-free for 180 days. But this doesn’t apply to knee and ligament conditions. So if your pet had one of these issues before, Spot won’t cover it again.
How much does Spot pet insurance cost?
The cost of Spot pet insurance will vary based on a number of factors, such as:
Pet breed
Certain pet breeds that are more prone to health conditions could cost more to insure.
Pet age
Older animals are usually more expensive to cover. While Spot doesn’t have an upper age limit for coverage or enrollments, some companies do.
Coverage type
A more comprehensive accident and illness pet insurance policy generally costs more than an accident-only policy.
Coverage options
The annual limit, reimbursement rate, and deductible you choose will influence your monthly costs.
ZIP code
Where your pet lives can also affect the cost of coverage.
Add-ons
The cost of insurance can go up if you decide to include an add-on policy such as wellness coverage.[1]
Cost of Spot dog insurance
The monthly premium for accident and illness coverage for a 2-year-old, medium-sized (31–50 lb.) male mixed-breed dog living in Hartford, Connecticut, is around $57. This includes a $2 monthly transaction fee. This price is for unlimited coverage with an 80% reimbursement rate and a $500 annual deductible.
You can save $24 per year by making one annual payment instead of monthly installments. For $9.95 per month, you can add the Gold Preventative Care package, or go for the Platinum Preventative Care plan for $24.95 per month.
Cost of Spot cat insurance
The monthly premium for accident and illness coverage for a 2-year-old, American shorthair female cat living in Hartford, Connecticut, is $36. This includes a $2 monthly transaction fee. This price is for unlimited coverage with an 80% reimbursement rate and a $500 annual deductible.
Paying annually will save you $24. You can also add the Gold Preventative package for $9.95 or the Platinum plan for $24.95.
Compare Pet Insurance Quotes
Find coverage for your pet in less than two minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
How customers feel about Spot pet insurance
Spot has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot with more than 5,000 reviews and a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Google with 1,179 reviews.[2] Reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website are less favorable, nearing three stars from about 70 customer reviews.[3]
Many customers had a positive experience with Spot’s mobile app’s ease of use when submitting a claim. From uploading documents to the quick reimbursement time, customers like the seamless claims process.
But some customers found it problematic to send excessive documentation to support a claim or records multiple times.
Some people also felt that the maximum coverage amounts for some of the preventive care items were too low, such as $25 per year for flea and tick treatments.
The bottom line: Is Spot pet insurance worth it?
If you don’t have the funds to deal with a surprise visit to your vet, like emergency care, pet insurance can help you cover any unexpected costs. Spot insurance policies are a good choice for customers who want comprehensive coverage and the option for an unlimited annual limit.
Unlike some other pet insurance companies, Spot will revisit coverage for some pre-existing conditions if the condition is curable and cured and your pet has been symptom-free for 180 days. With Spot, you can take your pet to any vet in the U.S. or Canada, but you do have to pay up front before reimbursement.
As with any pet insurance coverage, it’s important to understand exactly what your plan does and doesn’t cover before signing up. Comparing pet insurance companies can help you find a plan that matches your needs and budget.
Spot pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about Spot pet insurance, this additional information may help you narrow down your search for a policy.
Does Spot pet insurance cover surgery?
Sometimes. Spot pet insurance can cover the eligible cost of surgery required due to a covered illness or injury. This can include anesthesia, medications, and follow-up care.
Does Spot pet insurance have a waiting period?
Yes. Spot pet insurance has a 14-day waiting period for coverage.
How do you cancel Spot pet insurance?
To cancel Spot pet insurance, contact Spot by email, telephone, or in writing to let them know when you want to cancel the policy. You can send written notification by email, fax, or mail.
How do you contact Spot customer service?
To contact a Spot customer service agent, call 1 (800) 905-1595. Customer service is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern time and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Eastern time.
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.