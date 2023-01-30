What Is Emergency Pet Insurance and What Does It Cover?

What is emergency pet insurance and how does it work?

Pet health insurance helps protect you financially if your pet needs costly medical treatment, such as surgery or long-term care. It can also provide coverage for preventive care and wellness visits so that you can ensure your pet remains healthy.

Emergency pet insurance can help pet owners protect their furry friends in an unexpected medical emergency. It can include accident and illness coverage but may not include wellness coverage, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).[1]

Pet insurance works similarly to human health insurance coverage — you pay a premium (usually monthly) in exchange for coverage. A pet insurance plan generally works as follows:

You pay your veterinarian as usual when you take your pet to the vet.

You submit a claim to the insurance company online or through the insurance company’s mobile app. Some providers allow claim submission by email, fax, or mail.

You receive a reimbursement for services covered under the plan.

Your policy may have a deductible that you’ll need to meet before you can get reimbursed. Your coverage also may have a per-incident deductible that you must pay for each incidence of care. However, depending on the insurer, you may only need to meet a deductible once per year, regardless of how often your pet is injured or ill.[2]

