How to Get Pet Insurance With No Waiting Period

Pet owners who buy insurance typically want to get coverage in place as soon as possible so they can provide their animals with the care they need. Most insurers have a waiting period, though.

During a waiting period, insurers won’t cover any costs of care. And if a pet does develop conditions or sustain an injury during that time, the resulting medical issues will likely be treated as pre-existing conditions, meaning they’ll be excluded from coverage.

This guide will explain how a pet insurance waiting period works and how pet owners can make sure to get their animals covered as soon as possible in case of accidents, injuries, or illness.