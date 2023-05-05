The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Types of car insurance discounts

Most car insurance companies offer discounts with varying savings potentials. However, some of the most common auto insurance discounts fall into categories, like vehicle-related discounts and policy-related discounts.

Driving history discounts

If you consistently practice safe driving habits, you might be able to qualify for special car insurance discounts.

For example, Progressive offers an average savings of $146 for drivers who enroll in Snapshot, the app-based safe driver discount program. State Farm also offers a safe driver discount program, called Drive Safe & Save, which offers a discount of up to 30%.

For drivers with no accidents on their records in the past three years, Progressive offers an average discount of 31%. If you’re a GEICO customer, the average discount for drivers who have been accident-free for five years is 22%.

These are some of the most common driving history discounts:

Accident-free If you have no recent accidents on your driving record, you may get a lower average rate than someone with accidents on their record.

Defensive driver course Many insurance companies provide a discount to drivers who complete an approved defensive driver program.

Low mileage If you drive less than a certain annual mileage, you might be able to qualify for a low-mileage discount.

Telematics-based safe-driving app Safe-driving apps use telematics to track your driving habits, like braking, acceleration, and mileage. If you demonstrate safe driving behaviors, you could get discounts for your car insurance.

Vehicle-related discounts

Many drivers can qualify for car insurance discounts based on the vehicle they have.

For example, if you’re a GEICO customer, you could save up to 23% by having an anti-theft device in your vehicle. GEICO also offers discounts for having airbags (23%) and antilock brakes (5%).

Here are some vehicle-related discounts that many popular car insurance companies offer:

Alternative fuel: If you drive a hybrid or an electric vehicle, some car insurance companies give you a discount on your premium.

Anti-theft device: Many insurance providers offer a discount if your car is equipped with an anti-theft device.

New car: Depending on your insurance company, you can sometimes get a discounted premium if you insure a new vehicle.

Safety equipment: If your car has certain safety equipment, like antilock brakes or collision warning systems, you could save money on your auto insurance.

Affiliation discounts

Some auto insurance companies offer affiliation discounts. For example, GEICO offers a discount of 15% for military members and a discount of 12% for federal employees. GEICO also offers savings to people who work for specific employers and organizations.

Liberty Mutual is one of a few insurance companies that offer special coverage and discounts for teachers and school employees. For instance, qualifying teachers can get vandalism loss protection with no deductible in most states.

Here are several groups that can often qualify for affiliation discounts:

Military and veterans: If you’re an active-duty service member or a veteran, you can find insurance companies that offer military discounts.

Teachers: A handful of insurance companies provide teacher car insurance discounts to qualifying educators and school employees.

Federal employees: If you work for the government, you might be able to find car insurance companies that offer federal employee discounts.

Driver-specific discounts

Driver-specific discounts can have a high savings potential. For example, if you switch to Progressive and bundle your policies, you can save up to 20%. Allstate’s average policy bundling discount is 25%, and USAA’s average bundling discount is 10%.

Many car insurance companies also offer car insurance discounts for students. GEICO’s good student discount yields an average savings of 15%, and Progressive’s average discount for students with good grades is 10%.

These are some of the most common driver-specific discounts:

Good student Young drivers who are full-time students and get good grades in school can usually qualify for a lower car insurance premium.

Homeowner If you own a home rather than rent, you could save money on your auto insurance policy.

Student away at school Students who attend school away from home and don’t have a car with them can sometimes get a car insurance discount.

Customer loyalty If you’ve been with your insurance company for a certain number of years, it may lower your premium.

Multi-vehicle Insuring multiple vehicles on your car insurance policy usually results in a car insurance discount.

Bundling Most car insurance companies offer discounts if you bundle two or more insurance policies, like auto insurance and home insurance.

Policy-related discounts

Policy-related discounts can be an easy way to save money on your car insurance premium.

For example, if you purchase a new policy at least seven days before the effective date, AAA will give you an automatic discount of 5%. Many insurance providers, like American Family and Auto-Owners, offer savings for paying in full and signing up for automatic payments.

