Best Military Car Insurance of 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
If you’re on active duty, a veteran, a cadet, or anything in between, all military service members have civilian obligations to deal with—including the need for car insurance. But they shouldn’t buy the same auto insurance as everyone else. That would mean surrendering some great discounts.
By using Insurify’s auto insurance comparison tool, you’ll get free quotes tailored to you—just make sure you indicate that you’re military personnel, and we’ll find you the appropriate discounts. Read on to unlock the secret to the best car insurance for military families.
Quick Facts
The average monthly car insurance premium for military families is $204.
USAA exclusively offers insurance to military families and veterans.
The cheapest insurer we found for military members is Metromile, with average rates of $74 per month.
Cheapest Car Insurance for Military Families
Do military families save on car insurance?
Many car insurance companies provide discounts for military families, so if you are in the military you will probably get a good deal on car insurance. Some insurance providers, like USAA, only offer coverage to military personnel, and choosing a military-oriented company is a great way for military families to ensure they have the best car insurance.
According to Insurify, these are the cheapest auto insurance rates for members of the military and their families.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Federal Employees
|Amigo USA
|$116
|Kemper
|$134
|Travelers
|$153
|Clearcover
|$161
|National General
|$165
|AssuranceAmerica
|$167
|Nationwide
|$186
|Freedom National
|$217
|Bristol West
|$227
|Mercury
|$229
|Liberty Mutual
|$246
|The General
|$279
How much does car insurance cost for military families?
Our database at Insurify shows an average monthly car insurance premium of $204 per month for military families. But insurance premiums vary between companies, and only a handful of insurance companies offer military discounts. Your driving record, credit score, and coverage options will all affect your auto insurance quotes.
USAA
USAA auto insurance is known as the best option for all military personnel: active-duty, retired military, veterans, and their immediate families. There’s no military discount because you have to be a service member or have one as a family member to be a USAA member anyway. USAA offers the best insurance coverage for active-duty military and beyond.
GEICO
GEICO’s best-in-class military discount is available to active duty service members and retired soldiers as well, from the Marines to the National Guard. The discount is for up to 15 percent unless you’re in what the Department of Defense has designated an imminent danger pay area, which earns you an emergency deployment discount of up to 25 percent.
Armed Forces Insurance (AFI)
Another insurance company exclusive to active or retired military personnel and their family members, Armed Forces Insurance (or AFI) also provides a broad range of insurance products—including home insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance. Though rates aren’t very available to the public, customer satisfaction insurance reviews are generally positive.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual’s military discount is unspecified, but that’s better than Nationwide, Esurance (now owned by Allstate) and other giants, which don’t have military discounts of any kind. Liberty Mutual has an array of liability coverages and rewards bundling.
Best Military Car Insurance Discounts
Military families can benefit from all the important discounts available to other car insurance customers, along with some additional ones exclusive to them. First, there’s the military discount, often a 15 percent savings on your insurance policy just for being a service member, current or former. GEICO famously provides this car insurance discount.
Military personnel can also earn discounts through organizational memberships that connect them to the military. Beyond that, a distant driver discount or some other provision that allows limited insurance while you or a family member is away on deployment or at a military base can help you save money and avoid paying a full car insurance rate for a driver who’s absent.
While your status as a service member counts for some car insurance discounts, other discounts matter just as much: having good credit, a clean driving record, and a safe vehicle will help you sweep up the most lucrative auto insurance discounts. Unlike other jobs, being in the military can help you save on your car insurance polices.
Cheapest States for Military Family Car Insurance
These states are the cheapest for military families to buy car insurance coverage in, per our database at Insurify. Fun fact: active-duty service members who live in Louisiana qualify for a military discount on car insurance no matter which auto insurance provider they choose. It’s state law!
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Hawaii
|$127
|Utah
|$178
|Wisconsin
|$179
|Ohio
|$188
|Minnesota
|$189
|North Carolina
|$191
|North Dakota
|$207
|South Dakota
|$210
|Illinois
|$214
|Montana
|$214
|Alaska
|$220
|Pennsylvania
|$222
|Indiana
|$222
|Wyoming
|$229
|Tennessee
|$230
|Idaho
|$231
|Oregon
|$232
|New Mexico
|$232
|Oklahoma
|$247
|Mississippi
|$253
|Arizona
|$256
|Alabama
|$264
|Virginia
|$268
|Iowa
|$272
|Kansas
|$274
|Missouri
|$277
|California
|$280
|Nebraska
|$281
|Maryland
|$306
|Florida
|$309
|Arkansas
|$311
|Washington
|$314
|West Virginia
|$316
|Washington, D.C.
|$318
|Delaware
|$319
|Kentucky
|$328
|Texas
|$330
|Connecticut
|$336
|New Jersey
|$351
|Colorado
|$354
|Rhode Island
|$355
|New York
|$362
|Michigan
|$380
|Georgia
|$394
|Louisiana
|$406
|Nevada
|$423
|South Carolina
|$427
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Military Families
Military families need wrap-around protection, whether their service member is in ROTC, deployed, or retired. You can have added protections like comprehensive coverage and uninsured motorist coverage and still pay decent car insurance rates. Follow these tips to make sure.
Bundle with Homeowners Insurance and Other Policies
Getting an affordable car insurance policy is always easier when you can combine all your liability coverage under one insurance provider. The insurance companies love it, and the resulting auto insurance discounts are substantial.
Explore Coverage Options and Deductibles
To shave down your auto insurance premiums to a crew cut, talk with an insurance agent about whether you need comprehensive coverage. If you drive an older car, you could save money by dropping the comprehensive coverage option. If you still need a full-coverage car insurance policy, Insurify allows you to raise your deductible and in order to lower premiums.
Find a Distant Driver Discount
A crucial auto insurance discount that companies offer is a distant driver discount so you can save money if your active-duty family member is away on a military base or deployed overseas. Other car insurance companies will offer this as a military discount.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
More important than any particular discounts or insurance providers that cater to members of the military, cheap car insurance comes to those who hunt for the lowest car insurance quotes. And what better way to do that than Insurify’s fast and free quote-comparison tool—try it now!
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Military families and veterans deserve the very best, even when it comes to car insurance coverage. The best way to do that is to spend just a few minutes with Insurify*,* which will pull free insurance quotes for you with access to special rates, all in a few minutes. Try it now and save money!
Frequently Asked Questions
Members of the military shopping for auto insurance should start with USAA. A consistent top player on J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings, they’re one of your best insurance options bar none. Beyond that, GEICO has a strong military discount, and so does Liberty Mutual.
Finding military discounts is a great start, and getting in touch with USAA and AFI is a must. But beyond that, making sure your credit score is solid and your driving history is clean will make sure any car insurance provider has reasonable rates to offer you.
Cheap car insurance for you and for your family is out there. The task is to find it. Insurify can help you do just that, providing you with free, rock-solid insurance quotes in just a few minutes.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.