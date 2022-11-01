Best Military Car Insurance of 2022

How much does car insurance cost for military families?

Our database at Insurify shows an average monthly car insurance premium of $204 per month for military families. But insurance premiums vary between companies, and only a handful of insurance companies offer military discounts. Your driving record, credit score, and coverage options will all affect your auto insurance quotes.

USAA

USAA auto insurance is known as the best option for all military personnel: active-duty, retired military, veterans, and their immediate families. There’s no military discount because you have to be a service member or have one as a family member to be a USAA member anyway. USAA offers the best insurance coverage for active-duty military and beyond.

GEICO

GEICO’s best-in-class military discount is available to active duty service members and retired soldiers as well, from the Marines to the National Guard. The discount is for up to 15 percent unless you’re in what the Department of Defense has designated an imminent danger pay area, which earns you an emergency deployment discount of up to 25 percent.

Armed Forces Insurance (AFI)

Another insurance company exclusive to active or retired military personnel and their family members, Armed Forces Insurance (or AFI) also provides a broad range of insurance products—including home insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance. Though rates aren’t very available to the public, customer satisfaction insurance reviews are generally positive.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual’s military discount is unspecified, but that’s better than Nationwide, Esurance (now owned by Allstate) and other giants, which don’t have military discounts of any kind. Liberty Mutual has an array of liability coverages and rewards bundling.

