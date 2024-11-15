Six vs. 12-month car insurance policies

While the differences between a six-month and 12-month policy are marginal, you may prefer one over the other.

With a six-month policy, your insurer can change your premiums every six months. So, if you’re unhappy with your rate or aren’t receiving satisfactory service, you can switch car insurance companies after your policy term is over without paying possible cancellation fees.

With a six-month policy, you can also see lower rates sooner if a traffic violation falls off your record. But you may also see higher rates if you get another driving violation or file a claim.[1]

With a 12-month policy, you get fixed rates for the entire year. If your auto insurance rates are already affordable and you’re happy with your current company, you may not want to get a new policy every six months.

A 12-month term may benefit drivers who prefer managing their auto insurance policies as little as possible. With this term length, you only need to keep track of renewing your policy and premium changes once a year.