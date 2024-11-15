Home>Car Insurance

What to Know About Six-Month Car Insurance Policies

Six-month car insurance policies are more flexible than 12-month policies. After six months, you can renew your policy or switch insurers.

Jessica Martel
Written by Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy.

Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Updated November 19, 2024

Six-month car insurance is exactly what it sounds like: Coverage that lasts for a six-month term. While six-month coverage is also known as temporary or short-term car insurance, it’s a standard time period for an insurance policy. Another common term length is a 12-month policy.

The benefit of a six-month auto policy is its flexibility. With a shorter policy term, you have the ability to change insurers sooner if you’re unhappy with your coverage or if you find a better rate.

Here’s what you need to know about six-month car insurance to see if it’s the right option for you.

Quick Facts

  • COUNTRY Financial, NJM, and Auto-Owners offer the cheapest rates for six-month insurance coverage.

  • With a six-month policy, you can get cheaper rates sooner if a traffic violation comes off your record.

  • You can either pay your six-month policy in full or in monthly installments.

Cheapest six-month car insurance companies

COUNTRY Financial, New Jersey Manufacturers (NJM), and Auto-Owners offer some of the cheapest auto insurance for a six-month term. 

The table below shows how rates vary by company and policy type.

Insurance Company
Six-Month Full-Coverage Policy
Six-Month Liability-Only Policy
COUNTRY Financial$264$120
NJM$342$216
Auto-Owners$492$228
Erie$570$342
Root$588$378
USAA$600$276
Mile Auto$642$342
State Farm$696$324
GEICO$714$324
Metromile$720$462
Safeco$756$408
Allstate$828$372
CSAA$852$540
Progressive$858$486
Clearcover$864$528
Mercury$924$504
National General$1,032$468
American Family$1,044$462
Elephant$1,068$594
The Hartford$1,086$696
Nationwide$1,116$510
State Auto$1,176$582
Travelers$1,182$540
Direct Auto$1,188$588
Shelter$1,194$660
Liberty Mutual$1,230$582
AssuranceAmerica$1,260$720
Dairyland$1,386$504
The General$1,482$690
Farmers$1,494$666
Chubb$1,506$696
GAINSCO$1,590$726
21st Century$1,620$738
Anchor$1,620$624
Foremost$1,668$822
Bristol West$1,734$774
Amica$1,740$1,062
Commonwealth Casualty$1,848$708
Infinity$1,968$1,200
HugoN/A$1,176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for six-month car insurance

The best policy for you depends on your needs, policy type, and budget. Below are Insurify’s top six-month car insurers: COUNTRY Financial, New Jersey Manufacturers, and USAA.

COUNTRY Financial: Best for your budget

Country Financial logodrivers on budget
User Reviews
3.6
IQ Score
8.8 /10
3.6
A solid optionBased on 38 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Country Financial

Drivers appreciate the great customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent rate increases and poor roadside assistance.

Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (26)

Chloe

October 19, 2024

Verified Review

Unaffordable Rates That Increase Monthly

Terrible, I wouldn't ever recommend Country Financial to anyone. My policy kept increasing monthly without any explanation, despite not having any new accidents or tickets. They didn't offer many discounts and it became unaffordable very quickly.

James

October 8, 2024

Verified Review

Insurance Cost

The rates are increasing very quickly.

Dayna

September 17, 2024

Verified Review

Goodbye, Country Financial

I had been with Country Financial for over 30 years. However, they raised my auto rate by over $422.00 for a 6-month policy, which was the deal breaker. There was absolutely no reason for it.
See all Country Financial reviews
JD Power
868
NAIC Index
1.2
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company

  • Full coverage: $264

  • Liability only: $120

COUNTRY Financial offers some of the cheapest average six-month premiums. The insurer also has a wide range of discounts, including a multi-policy discount which can save you up to 30% when you bundle auto insurance with other coverages. New drivers can take advantage of COUNTRY Financial’s Simply Drive course, which allows teens to qualify for a teen driver discount of up to 10%.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Savings of up to 30% when you bundle insurance

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

Cons

  • Must speak to insurance agent to get a quote

  • Available in only 19 states

  • Gap insurance not available

NJM: Best for claims satisfaction

NJ Manufacturers logoclaims satisfaction
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
9.4 /10
4.1
Best choiceBased on 34 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about NJ Manufacturers

Drivers appreciate the accessible customer service and easy claims process but dislike the higher rates and lack of customer loyalty.

Best For
New Jersey drivers
Good claims process
Robust discounts
Best For
New Jersey drivers
Good claims process
Robust discounts
Reviews (7)

Daniel

November 1, 2024

Verified Review

Don't Forget to Shop Around

Keep shopping around. All insurance companies are rip-offs for safe drivers like myself.

Richard

September 23, 2024

Verified Review

Too expensive for what is offered

They raised our auto rates by over 33 percent even though we have over 5 clean years with no accidents or tickets. We switched to Progressive and saved over 1K for a year's coverage.

Grigoriy

June 1, 2024

Verified Review

Just after money, but found another. Now they're all together

They are very expensive. It's not clear why?
See all NJ Manufacturers reviews
JD Power
NR
NAIC Index
0.19
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company

  • Full coverage: $342

  • Liability only: $216

New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance is a regional company available in the Mid-Atlantic. Not only does NJM offer competitive six-month car insurance premiums for full-coverage and liability insurance, but it also has a ton of discounts. You can save when you bundle home and auto insurance with a defensive driving course or when you pay your policy premiums in full rather than in monthly installments.

Pros

  • Highest J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction

  • High J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction

  • Competitive average premiums

Cons

  • Available in only five states

  • Low rating from the Better Business Bureau

  • Customer service not available 24/7

USAA: Best for military members

USAA logomilitary members
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
9.4 /10
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1602 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (914)

Gloria

November 15, 2024

Verified Review

Not Good for Claims

I have storm damage and the claim process is not satisfactory.

Martin

November 11, 2024

Verified Review

Price Shopping

I have been with USAA for over 60 years. Obviously, I've been very happy. Since I don't drive very far, I have been seeing advertisements for lower prices. However, I have no plans of leaving USAA.

Rena Sabine

November 8, 2024

Verified Review

Disappointing and inflexible service

My experience with this company has been disappointing, especially this second time around. I would suggest considering other options. From my recent interactions, they have been dismissive and argumentative. I have already started finalizing my next premium with another company. I'm perplexed as to how they receive praise when they treat clients in this manner.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
880
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

  • Full coverage: $600

  • Liability only: $276

Active military members, veterans, and their families can find six-month auto insurance with USAA. The company offers a wide range of car insurance options, as well as home insurance. 

You can save up to 10% on your premiums when you bundle your home and auto policies or 15% if you garage your car on a military base. If you practice safe driving, you can save up to 30% with SafePilot, USAA’s telematics program.

Pros

  • Quotes available online

  • Save up to 30% with SafePilot telematics program

  • Highly rated mobile app on App Store

Cons

  • Available only to active military members, veterans, and their families

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Customer service not available 24/7

  • To determine the best six-month car insurance companies, we compared different factors including price, coverage options, customer claims satisfaction, auto insurance discounts, and Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

Six vs. 12-month car insurance policies

While the differences between a six-month and 12-month policy are marginal, you may prefer one over the other.

With a six-month policy, your insurer can change your premiums every six months. So, if you’re unhappy with your rate or aren’t receiving satisfactory service, you can switch car insurance companies after your policy term is over without paying possible cancellation fees.

With a six-month policy, you can also see lower rates sooner if a traffic violation falls off your record. But you may also see higher rates if you get another driving violation or file a claim.[1]

With a 12-month policy, you get fixed rates for the entire year. If your auto insurance rates are already affordable and you’re happy with your current company, you may not want to get a new policy every six months.

A 12-month term may benefit drivers who prefer managing their auto insurance policies as little as possible. With this term length, you only need to keep track of renewing your policy and premium changes once a year.

Pros and cons of a six-month policy

A six-month car insurance policy may be ideal for many drivers, but it has drawbacks. Here are some advantages and challenges of a six-month standard car insurance policy term.

Pros

  • Allows you to change insurers sooner if you’re unsatisfied with the service or want to shop for better rates without paying a cancellation fee

  • Might see reduced rates sooner if your risk profile improves in the next six months

Cons

  • Rates may increase sooner if you get into a car accident or receive moving violations within six months of your policy renewal

  • Must keep track of premium increases and pay for your policy at renewal, or you risk losing car insurance coverage

Factors that affect six-month car insurance costs

A number of factors go into determining your car insurance premium for a six-month policy, including:[2] [3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/789c6c481b/car-and-driving-96x96-green_007-driver.svg

    Age

    Teens and drivers younger than 25 generally pay higher insurance rates because lack of experience means they pose a greater risk to the insurer. Mature drivers tend to have more experience, fewer accidents, and pay lower rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7adadbd97c/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_023-driving-test.svg

    Driving history

    If you want to keep your rates low, keep a clean driving record. A driving record with speeding tickets or other traffic violations can cause your rates to increase.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/dc01f991d6/surgery-96x96-orange_010-location.svg

    Location

    Your ZIP code can also affect the cost of insurance. Generally, drivers in rural areas pay cheaper premiums than urban drivers. Your rates can also increase if you live in an area with higher theft or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Type of insurance

    Purchasing liability-only coverage is typically cheaper but provides less protection than a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c766092b3a/banking-96x96-yellow_031-credit-card.svg

    Credit history

    Most insurers can use your credit history to calculate your premiums. Better credit can result in lower premiums.

Six-month car insurance FAQs

If you’re still trying to decide if a six-month insurance policy is right for you, check out the additional information below.

  • Can you insure a car for only six months?

    Yes. Many auto insurance companies offer drivers the option to purchase car insurance for a six- or 12-month term. With a six-month policy, your premiums can change twice per year, while with an annual policy, they stay the same all year.

  • Is it cheaper to pay car insurance every six months?

    With six-month car insurance, your policy renews twice per year. If you haven’t filed a claim or your driving record has improved, it’s possible your rates could decrease. With a six-month term, you could see the decrease sooner than with a 12-month policy. But if you get a ticker or have to file a claim, you could see your rates increase sooner.

  • Should you pay your six-month policy in full or in monthly installments?

    Many insurance companies offer a paid-in-full discount if you pay your full policy at once rather than monthly payments. This can help lower your overall cost. But many people prefer to pay monthly installments because it can make budgeting easier.

  • Can you get month-to-month insurance?

    While most auto insurers don’t offer coverage for less than six months, temporary auto insurance options are available, such as pay-as-you-go or pay-per-mile insurance.

