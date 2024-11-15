Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Six-month car insurance is exactly what it sounds like: Coverage that lasts for a six-month term. While six-month coverage is also known as temporary or short-term car insurance, it’s a standard time period for an insurance policy. Another common term length is a 12-month policy.
The benefit of a six-month auto policy is its flexibility. With a shorter policy term, you have the ability to change insurers sooner if you’re unhappy with your coverage or if you find a better rate.
Here’s what you need to know about six-month car insurance to see if it’s the right option for you.
Quick Facts
COUNTRY Financial, NJM, and Auto-Owners offer the cheapest rates for six-month insurance coverage.
With a six-month policy, you can get cheaper rates sooner if a traffic violation comes off your record.
You can either pay your six-month policy in full or in monthly installments.
Cheapest six-month car insurance companies
COUNTRY Financial, New Jersey Manufacturers (NJM), and Auto-Owners offer some of the cheapest auto insurance for a six-month term.
The table below shows how rates vary by company and policy type.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Six-Month Full-Coverage Policy
▲▼
Six-Month Liability-Only Policy
▲▼
COUNTRY Financial
$264
$120
NJM
$342
$216
Auto-Owners
$492
$228
Erie
$570
$342
Root
$588
$378
USAA
$600
$276
Mile Auto
$642
$342
State Farm
$696
$324
GEICO
$714
$324
Metromile
$720
$462
Safeco
$756
$408
Allstate
$828
$372
CSAA
$852
$540
Progressive
$858
$486
Clearcover
$864
$528
Mercury
$924
$504
National General
$1,032
$468
American Family
$1,044
$462
Elephant
$1,068
$594
The Hartford
$1,086
$696
Nationwide
$1,116
$510
State Auto
$1,176
$582
Travelers
$1,182
$540
Direct Auto
$1,188
$588
Shelter
$1,194
$660
Liberty Mutual
$1,230
$582
AssuranceAmerica
$1,260
$720
Dairyland
$1,386
$504
The General
$1,482
$690
Farmers
$1,494
$666
Chubb
$1,506
$696
GAINSCO
$1,590
$726
21st Century
$1,620
$738
Anchor
$1,620
$624
Foremost
$1,668
$822
Bristol West
$1,734
$774
Amica
$1,740
$1,062
Commonwealth Casualty
$1,848
$708
Infinity
$1,968
$1,200
Hugo
N/A
$1,176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Best companies for six-month car insurance
The best policy for you depends on your needs, policy type, and budget. Below are Insurify’s top six-month car insurers: COUNTRY Financial, New Jersey Manufacturers, and USAA.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.8 /10
3.6
A solid optionBased on 38 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Country Financial
Drivers appreciate the great customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent rate increases and poor roadside assistance.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
How drivers feel about Country Financial
Drivers appreciate the great customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent rate increases and poor roadside assistance.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (26)
Chloe
October 19, 2024
Verified Review
Unaffordable Rates That Increase Monthly
Terrible, I wouldn't ever recommend Country Financial to anyone. My policy kept increasing monthly without any explanation, despite not having any new accidents or tickets. They didn't offer many discounts and it became unaffordable very quickly.
James
October 8, 2024
Verified Review
Insurance Cost
The rates are increasing very quickly.
Dayna
September 17, 2024
Verified Review
Goodbye, Country Financial
I had been with Country Financial for over 30 years. However, they raised my auto rate by over $422.00 for a 6-month policy, which was the deal breaker. There was absolutely no reason for it.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Full coverage: $264
Liability only: $120
COUNTRY Financial offers some of the cheapest average six-month premiums. The insurer also has a wide range of discounts, including a multi-policy discount which can save you up to 30% when you bundle auto insurance with other coverages. New drivers can take advantage of COUNTRY Financial’s Simply Drive course, which allows teens to qualify for a teen driver discount of up to 10%.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Savings of up to 30% when you bundle insurance
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
4.1
Best choiceBased on 34 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about NJ Manufacturers
Drivers appreciate the accessible customer service and easy claims process but dislike the higher rates and lack of customer loyalty.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
New Jersey drivers
Good claims process
Robust discounts
How drivers feel about NJ Manufacturers
Drivers appreciate the accessible customer service and easy claims process but dislike the higher rates and lack of customer loyalty.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
New Jersey drivers
Good claims process
Robust discounts
Reviews (7)
Daniel
November 1, 2024
Verified Review
Don't Forget to Shop Around
Keep shopping around. All insurance companies are rip-offs for safe drivers like myself.
Richard
September 23, 2024
Verified Review
Too expensive for what is offered
They raised our auto rates by over 33 percent even though we have over 5 clean years with no accidents or tickets. We switched to Progressive and saved over 1K for a year's coverage.
Grigoriy
June 1, 2024
Verified Review
Just after money, but found another. Now they're all together
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.19
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Full coverage: $342
Liability only: $216
New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance is a regional company available in the Mid-Atlantic. Not only does NJM offer competitive six-month car insurance premiums for full-coverage and liability insurance, but it also has a ton of discounts. You can save when you bundle home and auto insurance with a defensive driving course or when you pay your policy premiums in full rather than in monthly installments.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1602 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (914)
Gloria
November 15, 2024
Verified Review
Not Good for Claims
I have storm damage and the claim process is not satisfactory.
Martin
November 11, 2024
Verified Review
Price Shopping
I have been with USAA for over 60 years. Obviously, I've been very happy. Since I don't drive very far, I have been seeing advertisements for lower prices. However, I have no plans of leaving USAA.
Rena Sabine
November 8, 2024
Verified Review
Disappointing and inflexible service
My experience with this company has been disappointing, especially this second time around. I would suggest considering other options. From my recent interactions, they have been dismissive and argumentative. I have already started finalizing my next premium with another company. I'm perplexed as to how they receive praise when they treat clients in this manner.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Full coverage: $600
Liability only: $276
Active military members, veterans, and their families can find six-month auto insurance with USAA. The company offers a wide range of car insurance options, as well as home insurance.
You can save up to 10% on your premiums when you bundle your home and auto policies or 15% if you garage your car on a military base. If you practice safe driving, you can save up to 30% with SafePilot, USAA’s telematics program.
Pros
Quotes available online
Save up to 30% with SafePilot telematics program
Highly rated mobile app on App Store
Cons
Available only to active military members, veterans, and their families
Gap insurance not available
Customer service not available 24/7
To determine the best six-month car insurance companies, we compared different factors including price, coverage options, customer claims satisfaction, auto insurance discounts, and Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
With a six-month policy, your insurer can change your premiums every six months. So, if you’re unhappy with your rate or aren’t receiving satisfactory service, you can switch car insurance companies after your policy term is over without paying possible cancellation fees.
With a six-month policy, you can also see lower rates sooner if a traffic violation falls off your record. But you may also see higher rates if you get another driving violation or file a claim.[1]
With a 12-month policy, you get fixed rates for the entire year. If your auto insurance rates are already affordable and you’re happy with your current company, you may not want to get a new policy every six months.
A 12-month term may benefit drivers who prefer managing their auto insurance policies as little as possible. With this term length, you only need to keep track of renewing your policy and premium changes once a year.
Pros and cons of a six-month policy
A six-month car insurance policy may be ideal for many drivers, but it has drawbacks. Here are some advantages and challenges of a six-month standard car insurance policy term.
Pros
Allows you to change insurers sooner if you’re unsatisfied with the service or want to shop for better rates without paying a cancellation fee
Might see reduced rates sooner if your risk profile improves in the next six months
Cons
Rates may increase sooner if you get into a car accident or receive moving violations within six months of your policy renewal
Must keep track of premium increases and pay for your policy at renewal, or you risk losing car insurance coverage
Teens and drivers younger than 25 generally pay higher insurance rates because lack of experience means they pose a greater risk to the insurer. Mature drivers tend to have more experience, fewer accidents, and pay lower rates.
Driving history
If you want to keep your rates low, keep a clean driving record. A driving record with speeding tickets or other traffic violations can cause your rates to increase.
Location
Your ZIP code can also affect the cost of insurance. Generally, drivers in rural areas pay cheaper premiums than urban drivers. Your rates can also increase if you live in an area with higher theft or vandalism.
Most insurers can use your credit history to calculate your premiums. Better credit can result in lower premiums.
Six-month car insurance FAQs
If you’re still trying to decide if a six-month insurance policy is right for you, check out the additional information below.
Can you insure a car for only six months?
Yes. Many auto insurance companies offer drivers the option to purchase car insurance for a six- or 12-month term. With a six-month policy, your premiums can change twice per year, while with an annual policy, they stay the same all year.
Is it cheaper to pay car insurance every six months?
With six-month car insurance, your policy renews twice per year. If you haven’t filed a claim or your driving record has improved, it’s possible your rates could decrease. With a six-month term, you could see the decrease sooner than with a 12-month policy. But if you get a ticker or have to file a claim, you could see your rates increase sooner.
Should you pay your six-month policy in full or in monthly installments?
Many insurance companies offer a paid-in-full discount if you pay your full policy at once rather than monthly payments. This can help lower your overall cost. But many people prefer to pay monthly installments because it can make budgeting easier.
Can you get month-to-month insurance?
While most auto insurers don’t offer coverage for less than six months, temporary auto insurance options are available, such as pay-as-you-go or pay-per-mile insurance.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
