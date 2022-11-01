4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the COUNTRY Financial Insurance Company was founded in 1925 to support farmers in Illinois. Today, it offers car, home, life, and a variety of other insurance products to customers, businesses, and farms. On average, COUNTRY Financial car insurance costs $54 per month.
If you're in search of a great deal on your car insurance policy, be sure to explore all the options available to you.
COUNTRY Financial in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with COUNTRY Financial is $54 per month.
COUNTRY Financial is good for drivers who would like to work with an agent or are looking for unique discounts.
COUNTRY Financial isn't the best option for those who don’t qualify for its discounts or don’t live in one of the states it serves.
COUNTRY Financial Industry Rankings and Scorecard
COUNTRY Financial has been around for over 100 years. Its long-standing history has earned the car insurance provider great rankings. Policyholders should have peace of mind knowing that COUNTRY Financial’s financial strength ratings are high.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|COUNTRY Financial Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|96 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|850 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A+
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far fewer complaints than average
COUNTRY Financial Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
COUNTRY Financial will explore a number of factors before they provide you with a car insurance quote. These include your age, gender, marital status, location, credit score, and driving history. The car insurance provider will also consider the make and model of your vehicle. If you’re a safe driver, you can expect a lower premium than someone with a history of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents.
|Driver Profile
|COUNTRY Financial Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$72
|$77
|DUI
|$109
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$89
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$76
|$104
COUNTRY Financial Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live will affect your car insurance rates. If you’re in a densely populated neighborhood with more cars, there’s probably a higher risk of accidents, theft, and vandalism. Therefore, your auto insurance premiums may be more expensive than someone in a rural area.
|State
|COUNTRY Financial Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$44
|Alaska
|$41
|Arizona
|$55
|Colorado
|$64
|Georgia
|$86
|Idaho
|$43
|Illinois
|$46
|Indiana
|$41
|Iowa
|$37
|Kansas
|$43
|Minnesota
|$90
|Missouri
|$59
|Nevada
|$29
|North Dakota
|$65
|Oklahoma
|$59
|Oregon
|$73
|Tennessee
|$49
|Washington
|$64
|Wisconsin
|$40
COUNTRY Financial Car Insurance Pros and Cons
COUNTRY Financial may be a good fit if you prefer to receive individualized attention from a local rep. It might also be worth exploring if you’d like to benefit from unique discounts, such as the engaged couple discount or the occupation discount.
Pros
Support from local agents
Unique discounts
Cons
No rideshare insurance
Not available in all states
COUNTRY Financial Car Insurance Discounts
COUNTRY Financial offers a wide variety of discounts, some of which are rare in the car insurance industry. Since discounts vary from state to state, it’s important to find out which ones are available to you when you request a quote. If you’d like, you can work with a local agent to determine the discounts you qualify for.
Driver-Based Discounts
You’ll be eligible for the engaged couple discount as long as you’re at least 21 and your fiance plans to insure their vehicle with COUNTRY Financial as well. There’s also an occupation driver discount for full-time K–12 teachers, firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics. In addition, COUNTRY Financial offers a good student and college graduate discount.
Policy-Based Discounts
If you request a quote before your current car insurance policy expires, you may lock in the advanced quote discount. There is no information about other policy-based discounts, such as the paperless discount or autopay discount, on COUNTRY’s website.
Bundling Discounts
You can save on your premium with the multi-car discount if you insure two or more vehicles. The multi-policy discount may apply if you bundle your auto insurance policy with another COUNTRY Financial homeowners insurance, life insurance, or a Trust Bank account or annuity product with a balance over $1,000.
COUNTRY Financial Car Insurance Coverage Options
COUNTRY Financial’s standard policy includes liability coverage, which covers both bodily injury and property damage. It also comes with personal injury protection and medical payment coverage. In addition, there’s comprehensive coverage for if your vehicle ever gets stolen, vandalized, or damaged by just about anything. Uninsured and underinsured coverage is part of the insurance provider’s standard coverage as well.
The Keeper
The Keeper is COUNTRY Financial’s name for new-car replacement coverage. If your car gets totaled in a covered incident and it’s up to four model years old, this coverage will pay for a brand-new car of the same make and model. Note that The Keeper will not protect you if your car gets stolen or damaged in a fire.
Safety Glass Coverage
Safety glass coverage is an add-on option if you have comprehensive coverage with a deductible. If you need to repair or replace your vehicle’s windows, windshields, or light covers, COUNTRY Financial will waive your deductible.
Vehicle Rental and Trip Interruption Coverage
Vehicle rental and trip interruption coverage can come in handy if you get involved in a collision while you’re traveling. You may receive up to $800 to pay for your rental car. Also, if your accident is more than 100 miles from home, travel expenses like lodging and meals might be covered. Expense limits differ from state to state.
Emergency Road Service Coverage
If you experience an emergency while on the road, emergency road service coverage may come to the rescue. It will reimburse you up to $100 for towing, fuel delivery, repair parts, and labor charges.
COUNTRY Financial Car Insurance Reputation
Is COUNTRY Financial car insurance good?
COUNTRY Financial car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with COUNTRY Financial is $54.
While it isn’t as large as other car insurance providers like GEICO and Progressive, COUNTRY Financial auto insurance still has a good reputation. It has ranked high with J.D. Power and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
COUNTRY Financial is also admired for its partnership with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) to reduce car accidents.
COUNTRY Financial Customer Service
When it comes to customer service, policyholders have mixed reviews. Some are pleased and like that they can rely on their agents for support. Others criticize the claims process and long response times. Reviews related to service are better for home insurance than auto insurance.
COUNTRY Financial Claims Filing Process
You can file a claim online, via phone, or through the company’s mobile app. Once you do, a claim rep will get in touch to answer your questions, review your policy, and explain your repair options. The rep will be there for you throughout the entire claims process.
COUNTRY Financial: Is it right for you?
If you qualify for some of its unique discounts, COUNTRY Financial should be on your radar. You may also benefit from it if you prefer a smaller car insurance company with a long list of other products. Additionally, it might be a solid pick if you’d like to work with a local rep. Use Insurify to explore your options and discover if COUNTRY is right for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
COUNTRY Financial is a good car insurance provider for the right driver. It offers a plethora of discounts and auto coverage options, plus the chance to receive support from a local agent. But keep in mind that it’s only available in 19 states and that there are complaints regarding the claims process.
Car insurance from COUNTRY Financial runs an average of $54 per month. Your specific rate will depend on factors like your age, location, and driving history. The discounts you qualify for will influence your premium as well. You can connect to a local agent through COUNTRY’s website to learn about potential rates.
You’ll find that COUNTRY Financial offers some unique discounts. You can save money on your rate if you’re engaged or work as a full-time teacher, firefighter, police officer, or EMT. The insurance provider also offers teen discounts, such as the Simply Drive® discount, driver training discount, and good student discount. Other discounts include the legacy discount, multi-car discount, and anti-theft discount.
To save as much money as possible on your car insurance policy, you'll want to do some research and shop around.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.