COUNTRY Financial’s standard policy includes liability coverage, which covers both bodily injury and property damage. It also comes with personal injury protection and medical payment coverage. In addition, there’s comprehensive coverage for if your vehicle ever gets stolen, vandalized, or damaged by just about anything. Uninsured and underinsured coverage is part of the insurance provider’s standard coverage as well.

The Keeper

The Keeper is COUNTRY Financial’s name for new-car replacement coverage. If your car gets totaled in a covered incident and it’s up to four model years old, this coverage will pay for a brand-new car of the same make and model. Note that The Keeper will not protect you if your car gets stolen or damaged in a fire.

Safety Glass Coverage

Safety glass coverage is an add-on option if you have comprehensive coverage with a deductible. If you need to repair or replace your vehicle’s windows, windshields, or light covers, COUNTRY Financial will waive your deductible.

Vehicle Rental and Trip Interruption Coverage

Vehicle rental and trip interruption coverage can come in handy if you get involved in a collision while you’re traveling. You may receive up to $800 to pay for your rental car. Also, if your accident is more than 100 miles from home, travel expenses like lodging and meals might be covered. Expense limits differ from state to state.

Emergency Road Service Coverage

If you experience an emergency while on the road, emergency road service coverage may come to the rescue. It will reimburse you up to $100 for towing, fuel delivery, repair parts, and labor charges.

