Auto-Owners Car Insurance Coverage Options

One-size-fits-all auto insurance isn’t usually best for anyone. Being able to customize your policy is a must for most drivers today. Luckily, Auto-Owners insurance company offers many insurance options to personalize your coverage.

Besides bodily injury, property damage liability, collision, comprehensive, and other standard coverage types, Auto-Owners has additional coverage—like the Personal Automobile Plus Package—that can take your policy to the next level.

Road Trouble Coverage

Roadside assistance from Auto-Owners is a service that provides drivers with help when they need it most. It is especially helpful for drivers who are stranded on the side of the road and need gas, a tow, or help with a flat tire.

Loan Gap/Lease Gap

If you financed or leased your car, it’ll lose a significant amount of value as soon as you drive it off the lot. You’re liable for the amount owed on your loan or lease, even if your car’s value is less. With gap coverage, Auto-Owners can pay the difference between the car’s value and what you owe, so you end up paying less out of pocket if you’re in an accident.

Additional Expenses

Many drivers depend on their vehicles to get around. If you’re in an accident, additional expenses can add up fast. This coverage helps pay for a rental car. It can also cover food, lodging, and other expenses if you’re stranded away from home.

Rental Car Coverage

Auto-Owners rental car coverage gives you the protection you need. It insures you when renting a car according to the coverages and limits in your policy. It can also pay for other charges and fees the rental company might charge if you’re in an accident. Plus, if you’re unable to drive your own car after an accident, this will cover the cost of a rental.

