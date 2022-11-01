4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Auto-Owners Insurance has been helping people get the car insurance coverage they need at an affordable price for over 100 years. The average policy is $60 per month. The company has high financial stability rankings and excellent customer reviews. It offers a wide range of coverages levels and other insurance offerings, plus discounts that could save you a lot.
Still, car insurance can be a confusing, complicated, and stressful process. It’s difficult to know what you’re paying for, how much coverage you need, and what the best price is. But that’s where Insurify comes in. Insurify makes it easy to compare car insurance rates from top companies in the market. You’ll get the best car insurance deals in seconds!
Auto-Owners in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Auto-Owners is $60 per month.
Auto-Owners is good for drivers who want excellent customer service and are looking to bundle home and auto, life, or business insurance.
Auto-Owners isn't the best option for drivers who live outside of the 26 states it doesn’t serve.
Auto-Owners Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Auto-Owners is the highest-ranked auto insurance brand in the central region of the U.S., according to J.D. Power customer satisfaction. J.D. Power also gives it high marks in claims satisfaction. For financial strength, A.M. Best rates it A++. Auto-Owners also receives fewer complaints than other top auto insurance companies, as indicated by its 0.64 NAIC rating.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Auto-Owners Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|86 out of 100
|J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction
|890 out of 1,000
|A.M Best
|A++
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far less complaints than average
Auto-Owners Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
It’s important to shop around for car insurance because no two drivers are alike. How much you pay for car insurance depends on your driving history. While motorists with a good driving history tend to pay less, you’ll likely pay higher rates if you have a speeding ticket, DUI, or other driving violation on your record.
|Driver Profile
|Auto-Owners Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$54
|$77
|DUI
|$130
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$75
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$80
|$104
Auto-Owners Car Insurance Quotes by State
Car insurance quotes depend on a number of factors. One factor that drivers do not typically think of is where they live. Geographic location can have a significant impact on the cost of your car insurance. For example, if you live in an area with a high crime rate, you may pay higher rates to insure your vehicle.
|State
|Freeway Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$37
|Arizona
|$66
|Arkansas
|$65
|Colorado
|$94
|Georgia
|$69
|Idaho
|$36
|Illinois
|$60
|Indiana
|$46
|Iowa
|$37
|Kansas
|$57
|Kentucky
|$119
|Michigan
|$63
|Minnesota
|$65
|Missouri
|$84
|Nebraska
|$37
|North Carolina
|$67
|North Dakota
|$49
|Ohio
|$46
|Pennsylvania
|$50
|South Carolina
|$89
|South Dakota
|$32
|Tennessee
|$51
|Utah
|$74
|Virginia
|$49
|Wisconsin
|$53
Auto-Owners Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Auto-Owners insurance provides a full range of auto insurance services, with competitive premiums and outstanding customer service. Policyholders can also bundle their renters or home insurance to qualify for discounts. However, the company’s independent agents aren’t able to offer coverage in every state.
Good for
Excellent customer service
Low number of complaints compared to other auto insurers
Variety of insurance products to bundle with
Not the best option for
Not available in every state
Auto-Owners Car Insurance Discounts
Car insurance discounts are a quick and easy way to lower your premiums. The more discounts you qualify for, the more you can save. Auto-Owners offers a variety of discounts that policyholders can tap into to save on costs. Ask your insurance agent which you might qualify for.
Driver-Based Discounts
Driver-based discounts you’ll find with Auto-Owners include multi-car, good student discount, student away at school, teen driver monitoring, and safety feature discounts. These can help you save money if you want to insure more than one vehicle or have a younger driver on your insurance policy.
Policy-Based Discounts
You can get policy-based discounts with your Auto-Owners policy. If you pay your premiums on time for three years, you can get a payment history discount. Sign up for paperless billing and qualify for the green discount, or get a paid-in-full discount when you pay your annual premium up front. You can save by getting an advance quote or choosing a higher deductible.
Bundling Discounts
Bundling discounts are an excellent option for homeowners, renters, and those who have a life insurance policy. For example, if you combine your homeowners, life, or business insurance with your auto coverage, you can save with a multi-policy discount. Having multiple policies allows policyholders to take advantage of the common loss deductible.
Auto-Owners Car Insurance Coverage Options
One-size-fits-all auto insurance isn’t usually best for anyone. Being able to customize your policy is a must for most drivers today. Luckily, Auto-Owners insurance company offers many insurance options to personalize your coverage.
Besides bodily injury, property damage liability, collision, comprehensive, and other standard coverage types, Auto-Owners has additional coverage—like the Personal Automobile Plus Package—that can take your policy to the next level.
Road Trouble Coverage
Roadside assistance from Auto-Owners is a service that provides drivers with help when they need it most. It is especially helpful for drivers who are stranded on the side of the road and need gas, a tow, or help with a flat tire.
Loan Gap/Lease Gap
If you financed or leased your car, it’ll lose a significant amount of value as soon as you drive it off the lot. You’re liable for the amount owed on your loan or lease, even if your car’s value is less. With gap coverage, Auto-Owners can pay the difference between the car’s value and what you owe, so you end up paying less out of pocket if you’re in an accident.
Additional Expenses
Many drivers depend on their vehicles to get around. If you’re in an accident, additional expenses can add up fast. This coverage helps pay for a rental car. It can also cover food, lodging, and other expenses if you’re stranded away from home.
Rental Car Coverage
Auto-Owners rental car coverage gives you the protection you need. It insures you when renting a car according to the coverages and limits in your policy. It can also pay for other charges and fees the rental company might charge if you’re in an accident. Plus, if you’re unable to drive your own car after an accident, this will cover the cost of a rental.
Auto-Owners Car Insurance Reputation
Is Auto-Owners car insurance good?
Auto-Owners car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Auto-Owners is $60.
Having been around for over 100 years, Auto-Owners Insurance has quite a reputation—and it’s primarily positive. The company has a below-average rating from the NAIC, meaning it has few customer complaints. It also has a variety of insurance products to offer exactly the coverage you need.
Auto-Owners Customer Service
Auto-Owners has a comprehensive online customer center. It offers customer service and easy access to policy information for current customers. Policyholders can also download the Auto-Owners app to access their policy on the go.
Auto-Owners Claims Filing Process
You can report a claim online using the Auto-Owners website. The claims line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week—including weekends and holidays. You also have the option to conveniently track a claim after filing one.
Auto-Owners: Is it right for you?
Auto-Owners Insurance is a popular car insurance company that offers many of its services online. This can help drivers save time and money when looking for car insurance quotes. Before you apply, shop around for coverage using Insurify. You might be surprised by how much you can save.
Frequently Asked Questions
Every driver needs car insurance, but they also want a company that cares about their needs and wants. Auto-Owners gets high marks in customer service and claims handling. It also has several available discounts to help you pay as little as possible for coverage.
The national average premium for Auto-Owners policyholders is $60 per month. Overall, the company provides coverage for less than the national average among other top insurance companies. Your price can vary—it will depend on your driving history, age, vehicle type, location, and policy options.
Auto-Owners provides customers with a variety of discounts to lower the cost of car insurance. You can save when you insure multiple vehicles, make payments on time, sign up for paperless billing, bundle homeowners and other policies together, and more.
Getting the cheapest car insurance is easier than you might think. Increasing your deductible can help to lower your premiums. But the best way to pay less is to shop around for coverage. Insurify is your one-stop shop to compare policies and discounts to get a great rate on car insurance.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.