4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Founded by General Motors, National General is the only insurance company in the U.S. to have come out of an automobile manufacturer. Previously known as GMAC Insurance, the auto insurance company lists the national average for its policies at $139 per month. Allstate acquired National General in 2022.
If you’re unsure whether National General insurance is the right type of auto policy for you, the easiest way to check is by comparing prices. Insurify is the best place to compare millions of quotes from hundreds of car insurance companies for free, all in a few clicks. Looking up insurance products doesn’t need to be overwhelming. Get started with your free quote today!
National General in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with National General is $139 per month.
National General is good for low-mileage drivers and those who like discounts.
National General isn't the best option for drivers looking for the lowest rates or those who appreciate good customer service.
National General Industry Rankings and Scorecard
In terms of ratings and customer satisfaction, National General auto insurance generally falls below average. Out of all the insurance providers involved in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Study, the company ranked last, with a score of 815 points out of 1,000. While it doesn’t have the best rating, its policyholders can benefit from a large number of discounts and savings.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|National General Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|58 out of 100
|J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction
|815 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A-
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more complaints than average
See More: Best Car Insurance
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
National General Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
National General calculates car insurance quotes similarly to most insurers. One factor that can greatly impact insurance rates is each individual’s driving history. Safe drivers with little to no violations, like DUIs, tickets, and collisions, tend to pay much lower deductibles and premiums. Motorists, both low- and high-risk, can take a defensive driving course to lessen their expenses.
|Driver Profile
|National General Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$149
|$77
|DUI
|$225
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$182
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$147
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
National General Car Insurance Quotes by State
A number of factors can impact car insurance quotes, and location is one of them. From your state to even your ZIP code, location is an indicator of risk and how much it costs to insure you. Urban areas lead to higher population and traffic, meaning more accidents. This could cause damage, bodily injury, and more, compared to cities with fewer cars and low-mileage drivers.
National General auto insurance is offered in all 50 states.
|State
|National General Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$122
|Alaska
|$85
|Arizona
|$133
|Arkansas
|$107
|California
|$147
|Colorado
|$131
|Connecticut
|$200
|Delaware
|$227
|Florida
|$242
|Georgia
|$191
|Hawaii
|$71
|Idaho
|$89
|Illinois
|$140
|Indiana
|$85
|Iowa
|$76
|Kansas
|$89
|Kentucky
|$229
|Louisiana
|$231
|Maine
|$100
|Maryland
|$149
|Massachusetts
|$182
|Michigan
|$229
|Minnesota
|$156
|Mississippi
|$156
|Missouri
|$122
|Montana
|$100
|Nebraska
|$98
|Nevada
|$171
|New Hampshire
|$98
|New Jersey
|$136
|New Mexico
|$125
|New York
|$202
|North Carolina
|$138
|North Dakota
|$133
|Ohio
|$93
|Oklahoma
|$122
|Oregon
|$180
|Pennsylvania
|$156
|Rhode Island
|$274
|South Carolina
|$171
|South Dakota
|$96
|Tennessee
|$100
|Texas
|$109
|Utah
|$142
|Vermont
|$85
|Virginia
|$93
|Washington
|$131
|Washington, D.C.
|$180
|West Virginia
|$127
|Wisconsin
|$82
|Wyoming
|$69
National General Car Insurance Pros and Cons
There are pros and cons to the National General insurance company. While it doesn’t offer the lowest prices and reviews are mediocre for its customer and claims services, it does offer a lot of discounts, as well as benefits for members of the National General Motor Club. Regardless of whether it’s the right insurer for you, do your research to make sure you’re not uninsured.
Pros
Lots of discounts
Special perk for club members
Low-mileage drivers can save big
Cons
Steep premiums
Subpar customer service reputation
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
National General Car Insurance Discounts
One area where National General shines is its plethora of discounts. While its basic insurance premiums aren’t the lowest in the industry, you can get great deals on auto insurance after factoring in available discounts. There are the usual discounts found across companies, in addition to a few other specific ones that cater to certain drivers, policies, and bundling options.
Driver-Based Discounts
Drivers who insure multiple vehicles, have cars with anti-theft devices, or have low mileage all qualify for discounts. In addition, National General still offers a special discount when insuring General Motor vehicles, honoring its origin from the company.
Policy-Based Discounts
As mentioned, National General offers a number of discounts that are commonly offered across the auto insurance industry, like benefits for policyholders who pay for their policy in full, as well as for members of specific organizations or affinity groups. It also offers more specific discounts, like up to 20 percent off with a multi-policy discount for people who cover both their car and RV.
Bundling Discounts
If you have multiple policies, a great way to save is by choosing to purchase them all with the same insurer. Homeowners can find savings if they combine their auto policy with their renters or home insurance policy. While National General doesn’t offer life insurance, it does offer health insurance that can help cover medical payments and more.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
National General Car Insurance Coverage Options
As part of its “standard” auto insurance coverage, National General offers comprehensive and collision coverage, liability coverage, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Available, optional add-ons include towing and labor coverage, roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and more.
Note that this company isn’t known to be one of the best money-saving options on the market, so you might want to consider looking elsewhere if you want to purchase basic coverage for your auto insurance policy. The main area where policyholders can save is through discounts, many of which are commonly offered by other insurers.
Liability Coverage
Mandatory in most states, National General offers its policyholders both bodily injury liability and property damage liability. This helps cover you if you are found at fault for a car accident and need to pay for any medical bills or property damage that you caused to the other party. For example, you wouldn’t be stuck paying out of pocket for damaging someone’s car.
Personal Injury Protection Coverage (PIP)
If you reside in a no-fault state, you are required to have either medical payments coverage or PIP coverage. National General offers PIP, which can help cover your medical payments, even long after an accident happens. This means if you or your family members sustained injuries that require regular hospital visits and rehabilitation, PIP would cover that.
PIP tends to cover more expenses than medical payments coverage does, but unlike medical payments coverage, you’ll have to meet a deductible. Check to make sure you are comfortable with the level of PIP coverage before purchasing your insurance policy.
DynamicDrive Telematics App
National General allows drivers to opt-in to their DynamicDrive smartphone app to measure and track policyholder’s driving behavior. Good drivers can benefit from the data the telematics app collects, as the insurance company will reward safe drivers with better insurance rates.
Roadside Assistance
If you are a member of the National General Motor Club, then you have access to a full-scale roadside assistance package that runs 24 hours, seven days a week. This means that you are covered if you’re stranded because you ran out of gas, you accidentally lock your keys in your car, get a flat tire, need your battery jump-started, or need your car towed elsewhere.
In addition, members can get up to a $750 emergency expense reimbursement to cover meals, lodging, and similar expenses if they get into an accident while they are out of town. Members also get some familiar motor club perks like free maps, discounts at hotels and restaurants, and an online trip planner. If you’re a member and need roadside assistance, call 1 (800) 997-6651.
See More: Compare Car Insurance
National General Insurance Reputation
Is National General car insurance good?
National General car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with National General is $139.
Based on a number of surveys and reviews found online, National General doesn’t have the greatest reputation when compared to other car insurance companies in the market. It is known to be a pricier option for basic auto insurance coverage. If you don’t qualify for its more specific discounts, it is less likely for you to find many benefits from purchasing a policy with this insurer.
In addition, its customer service performance is lackluster and doesn’t receive rave reviews. However, the company does provide a claims service that runs nonstop, 24 hours, seven days a week. This might be a helpful and reassuring benefit for drivers who find themselves on the road during unconventional times, like frequent road-trippers, truck drivers, freelancers, and the like.
National General Customer Service
While customer reviews for National General have a range, they are generally pretty mediocre. Some reviewers complained about the way the company handles its claims process, while others said that they were dropped from their policy after they filed a claim. However, a few reviewers did have more positive things to say about its low prices and friendly staff.
National General Claims Filing Process
Policyholders can easily file a claim online through the National General Claims Center. If you would prefer to speak with a representative, you can either call 1 (800) 468-3466 or talk with a chat agent in the Claims Center online. Policyholders can also file a claim for someone else just by knowing their policy number and without having to create an account on the website.
Once you have filed a claim, you can simply manage and track its progress online by entering the claim number and policy number. It might be helpful to note that National General does not have a reputation for a smooth and easy claims-filing process. If you don’t qualify for its discounts, the company can be an expensive option with a mediocre claims-filing process.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
National General: Is it right for you?
With more than 600 car insurance companies in the market, trying to find the right fit can feel a bit daunting. This is where Insurify can help! Our data tools make it easy to find insurers that have policies specifically tailored to your profile, like RV owners, OnStar subscribers, or those who buy General Motor products. Your free quote is just a few clicks and mere minutes away!
Frequently Asked Questions
According to reviews and surveys found online, National General car insurance does not have a stellar reputation compared to other auto insurance companies in the market. In addition, its Insurify Composite Score (ICS) ranks quite low, at 58 out of 100 points. It may be a good option for you if you qualify for some of the more owner-specific discounts that it offers.
On average, a car insurance policy with National General will cost about $147 per month. Policyholders with this company can reap the benefits of 24/7 roadside assistance, perks of being a member of the National General Motor Club, and significant discounts if they qualify for National General’s many discounts.
Having a large number of discounts is one of the areas where National General excels. It offers discounts that are commonly found across the auto industry, like bundling, paying for a policy in full, multi-vehicle policies, and more. It also has some more unique offerings, like up to 20 percent off with a multi-policy discount for RV owners who want to cover both their car and RV.
National General isn’t known as the best option if you’re looking for a deal. The easiest way to get the cheapest rate on your car insurance policy is by shopping around. Insurify is the easiest way to compare quotes side by side because we do all the legwork to go through millions of quotes from hundreds of companies in the market. Saving big bucks can take just minutes!
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.