National General Car Insurance Coverage Options

As part of its “standard” auto insurance coverage, National General offers comprehensive and collision coverage, liability coverage, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Available, optional add-ons include towing and labor coverage, roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and more.

Note that this company isn’t known to be one of the best money-saving options on the market, so you might want to consider looking elsewhere if you want to purchase basic coverage for your auto insurance policy. The main area where policyholders can save is through discounts, many of which are commonly offered by other insurers.

Liability Coverage

Mandatory in most states, National General offers its policyholders both bodily injury liability and property damage liability. This helps cover you if you are found at fault for a car accident and need to pay for any medical bills or property damage that you caused to the other party. For example, you wouldn’t be stuck paying out of pocket for damaging someone’s car.

Personal Injury Protection Coverage (PIP)

If you reside in a no-fault state, you are required to have either medical payments coverage or PIP coverage. National General offers PIP, which can help cover your medical payments, even long after an accident happens. This means if you or your family members sustained injuries that require regular hospital visits and rehabilitation, PIP would cover that.

PIP tends to cover more expenses than medical payments coverage does, but unlike medical payments coverage, you’ll have to meet a deductible. Check to make sure you are comfortable with the level of PIP coverage before purchasing your insurance policy.

DynamicDrive Telematics App

National General allows drivers to opt-in to their DynamicDrive smartphone app to measure and track policyholder’s driving behavior. Good drivers can benefit from the data the telematics app collects, as the insurance company will reward safe drivers with better insurance rates.

Roadside Assistance

If you are a member of the National General Motor Club, then you have access to a full-scale roadside assistance package that runs 24 hours, seven days a week. This means that you are covered if you’re stranded because you ran out of gas, you accidentally lock your keys in your car, get a flat tire, need your battery jump-started, or need your car towed elsewhere.

In addition, members can get up to a $750 emergency expense reimbursement to cover meals, lodging, and similar expenses if they get into an accident while they are out of town. Members also get some familiar motor club perks like free maps, discounts at hotels and restaurants, and an online trip planner. If you’re a member and need roadside assistance, call 1 (800) 997-6651.

