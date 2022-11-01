Cheap Car Insurance in Wisconsin (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Wisconsin
When it comes to finding the cheapest auto insurance in Wisconsin, most motorists are turned off by the process of shopping for quotes. You want to find the best car insurance rates, but how do you know which company is the best? Insurify is here to help. Our quote-comparison tool finds the best rates from top companies to save you money on Wisconsin auto insurance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $165 per month, or $1,974 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Wisconsin, with average premiums of $102 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Wisconsin
How much is car insurance in Wisconsin?
The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $165 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Wisconsin is a great place to live. Generally, the cost of living is about the same as (or a little below) the national average. However, rising prices have many people looking for ways to save money. One area you can save is car insurance. Travelers has the cheapest average cost for car insurance premiums in Wisconsin.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$102
|Progressive
|$103
|Novo
|$105
|Clearcover
|$109
|MetLife
|$113
|National General
|$114
|Acuity
|$127
|Safeco
|$127
|Kemper Prefered
|$129
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$131
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Wisconsin
Liability car insurance protects you if you’re ever at fault for a car accident. It can pay for another driver’s property damages and bodily injury, but it doesn’t pay to repair your own vehicle. On average, the cheapest liability auto insurance is from State Auto at $61 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Auto
|$61
|Acuity
|$61
|Kemper Preferred
|$66
|MetLife
|$67
|Travelers
|$68
|Progressive
|$72
|Safeco
|$73
|Stillwater
|$75
|First Chicago
|$80
|National General
|$82
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Wisconsin
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability insurance, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage. It’s more expensive than basic liability protection, but full-coverage policies don’t have to cost an arm and a leg—Wisconsin drivers can expect to pay an average rate of $108 to $141 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$108
|Novo
|$111
|MetLife
|$113
|Clearcover
|$120
|Progressive
|$122
|National General
|$129
|Acuity
|$132
|Kemper Preferred
|$138
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$140
|Safeco
|$141
Best Car Insurance in Wisconsin
When you need a car insurance policy, it’s important to consider all of your options. You might think that the most expensive option is automatically better, but that isn’t always true for insurance policies. The best car insurance policies in the Badger State cost an average of $102 to $163 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$109
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$163
|MetLife
|72
|$113
|National General
|58
|$114
|Nationwide
|89
|$158
|Safeco
|86
|$127
|State Auto
|76
|$155
|Travelers
|80
|$102
Wisconsin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Auto insurers can use your driving history as one factor in determining your car insurance quote. The more accidents or violations you have—like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs—the higher your premium usually is.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Wisconsin
Compare auto insurance quotes from at least three insurers to get cheap car insurance for good drivers. You might start with National General and Travelers—both companies offer the lowest average monthly rates if you have a clean driving record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$92
|Travelers
|$92
|Progressive
|$93
|Novo
|$94
|Clearcover
|$96
|MetLife
|$97
|Acuity
|$102
|Direct Auto
|$106
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$109
|Safeco
|$110
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Wisconsin
Getting cheap car insurance quotes with a DUI in Wisconsin can be a real challenge. DUI stands for “driving under the influence,” and an arrest or conviction will negatively affect your auto insurance rates. Here’s where to look for the cheapest car insurance if you’re in this situation.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Novo
|$76
|Clearcover
|$96
|Progressive
|$109
|Liberty Mutual
|$117
|Travelers
|$122
|Safeco
|$130
|National General
|$136
|First Chicago
|$139
|The General
|$149
|MetLife
|$151
SR-22 Insurance in Wisconsin
An SR-22 is a document you submit to the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The certificate is typically required of high-risk drivers in Wisconsin. For example, you may need an SR-22 in Wisconsin if you want an occupational license after your driver’s license is suspended or revoked, to reinstate your driving privileges, and to drive if you’re under age 18.
The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Wisconsin:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Wisconsin
Even if you’re only slightly at fault for an accident, your car insurance rates can increase. But getting a great rate on car insurance after an at-fault accident may be easier than you think. You can discover the cheapest rates from Wisconsin auto insurers like Travelers, Progressive, and Novo.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$115
|Progressive
|$122
|Novo
|$127
|MetLife
|$130
|Clearcover
|$150
|National General
|$153
|Kemper Preferred
|$162
|Safeco
|$168
|Stillwater
|$175
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$180
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Wisconsin
If you have any speeding tickets on your driving record, you should expect to pay more for auto insurance. A speeding ticket can raise your rates by hundreds of dollars per year. That’s why it’s important to find cheap car insurance quotes from providers that offer the lowest rates to drivers with speeding tickets—like Progressive, Travelers, Novo, and MetLife.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$127
|Travelers
|$128
|Novo
|$128
|MetLife
|$134
|Clearcover
|$140
|Stillwater
|$140
|Acuity
|$142
|Kemper Preferred
|$153
|National General
|$161
|Safeco
|$165
Wisconsin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores influence how much we pay for auto insurance. If you have good credit, then chances are that you will receive some great rates on your car insurance policy. However, some states don’t allow insurance providers to use your credit score as a factor in auto insurance rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$126
|Good
|$134
|Average
|$157
|Poor
|$195
Wisconsin Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates depend on a variety of factors, including your state, driving record, insurance coverage limits, and age. Young drivers are generally more likely to be in an accident than older drivers. Teen drivers and young adults should expect to pay more, but you tend to see rates go down once you hit age 30.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$275
|Under 25
|$228
|20s
|$183
|30s
|$145
|40s
|$142
|50s
|$127
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$104
|80+
|$115
Car Insurance Rates in Wisconsin Cities
When shopping for car insurance quotes, remember that rates vary from one city to another. It isn’t something you usually consider if you’re looking for a place to live, but consider the impact car insurance rates can have on your budget before signing a lease or putting in an offer on a home.
|City in Wisconsin
|Average Monthly Quote
|Milwaukee
|$216
|Madison
|$124
|Racine
|$163
|Green Bay
|$114
|Kenosha
|$152
|Appleton
|$109
|Waukesha
|$130
|Janesville
|$123
|Oshkosh
|$121
|Eau Claire
|$118
Wisconsin Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Wisconsin is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Wisconsin will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Wisconsin.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.
Wisconsin DMV Information
The Wisconsin DMV has services for drivers, identification, vehicles, and other tasks. You can renew or replace your driver’s license, schedule a road test, apply for vehicle title and plates, change your address, and get a copy of your driver record. Find Wisconsin DMV locations near you for the services you need.
Public Transportation in Wisconsin
If you don’t own a car, your options for transportation are public transit, biking, and walking. The state of Wisconsin public transit system includes county-wide and multi-county systems. It runs throughout the state and can get you from city to city, including Green Bay to Eau Claire.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Wisconsin
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin is by shopping around to compare rates. Taking advantage of discounts is another way to lower your auto insurance costs. Insurify can help you with both options—get car insurance quotes with Insurify to compare rates side by side from multiple companies.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Wisconsin
Yes, Wisconsin requires car owners to have auto insurance. In some instances, a surety bond or certificate of self-insurance is appropriate. Still, most drivers need an auto insurance policy that meets the state minimum liability coverage requirements.
The first step to getting affordable car insurance is to find out what kind of coverage you need. You must also consider your driving history, age, and location. Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage or have speeding tickets or an at-fault accident, your best option is to compare rates from multiple insurance companies to find the lowest price.
Auto insurance costs vary depending on where you live, how old you are, what company you buy from, your driving record, and how much coverage you want. Costs are generally higher if you live in a major city like Milwaukee or Madison. Typically, annual premiums can range from $102 to $192.
Your age, driving history, auto insurance coverage, deductible amount, and type of car you drive are the biggest factors that can drive up car insurance rates in Wisconsin. Drivers above age 30, living in a small city, and driving a used car tend to pay the lowest rates. Poor credit scores, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents can increase your rates significantly.
No, Wisconsin doesn’t require drivers to have PIP coverage. PIP insurance is a type of “no-fault” coverage, and Wisconsin requires all accidents to have an “at-fault” driver.
Insurify Insights
How Wisconsin Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Wisconsin below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Wisconsin drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Wisconsin
#3
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#7
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#10
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#16
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Wisconsin is the #26 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #26
- Percent of drivers in Wisconsin with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Wisconsin is the #10 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #10
- Percent of drivers in Wisconsin with a DUI: 2.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Wisconsin is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #1
- Percent of drivers in Wisconsin with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Wisconsin is the #3 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #3
- Percent of drivers in Wisconsin with a rude driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Wisconsin is the #3 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #3
- Percent of drivers in Wisconsin with a speeding ticket: 13%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Wisconsin is the #17 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #17
- Percent of drivers in Wisconsin with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022