Cheap Car Insurance in Wisconsin (2022)

Wisconsin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Auto insurers can use your driving history as one factor in determining your car insurance quote. The more accidents or violations you have—like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs—the higher your premium usually is.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Wisconsin

Compare auto insurance quotes from at least three insurers to get cheap car insurance for good drivers. You might start with National General and Travelers—both companies offer the lowest average monthly rates if you have a clean driving record.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $92 Travelers $92 Progressive $93 Novo $94 Clearcover $96 MetLife $97 Acuity $102 Direct Auto $106 Midvale Home & Auto $109 Safeco $110

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Wisconsin

Getting cheap car insurance quotes with a DUI in Wisconsin can be a real challenge. DUI stands for “driving under the influence,” and an arrest or conviction will negatively affect your auto insurance rates. Here’s where to look for the cheapest car insurance if you’re in this situation.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Novo $76 Clearcover $96 Progressive $109 Liberty Mutual $117 Travelers $122 Safeco $130 National General $136 First Chicago $139 The General $149 MetLife $151

SR-22 Insurance in Wisconsin

An SR-22 is a document you submit to the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The certificate is typically required of high-risk drivers in Wisconsin. For example, you may need an SR-22 in Wisconsin if you want an occupational license after your driver’s license is suspended or revoked, to reinstate your driving privileges, and to drive if you’re under age 18.

The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Wisconsin:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Wisconsin

Even if you’re only slightly at fault for an accident, your car insurance rates can increase. But getting a great rate on car insurance after an at-fault accident may be easier than you think. You can discover the cheapest rates from Wisconsin auto insurers like Travelers, Progressive, and Novo.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $115 Progressive $122 Novo $127 MetLife $130 Clearcover $150 National General $153 Kemper Preferred $162 Safeco $168 Stillwater $175 Midvale Home & Auto $180

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Wisconsin

If you have any speeding tickets on your driving record, you should expect to pay more for auto insurance. A speeding ticket can raise your rates by hundreds of dollars per year. That’s why it’s important to find cheap car insurance quotes from providers that offer the lowest rates to drivers with speeding tickets—like Progressive, Travelers, Novo, and MetLife.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $127 Travelers $128 Novo $128 MetLife $134 Clearcover $140 Stillwater $140 Acuity $142 Kemper Preferred $153 National General $161 Safeco $165

