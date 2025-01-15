Best Car Insurance in Wisconsin (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Finding the right car insurance policy can be a challenge since everyone has different needs and priorities. To help you shop for the best policy, Insurify analyzed 50 insurers to determine the best car insurance in Wisconsin. If you’re considering changing insurance companies, the following list can provide an excellent starting point. Here’s what you should know about the car insurance options in Wisconsin.
Best car insurance companies in Wisconsin
Wisconsin drivers have plenty of highly rated companies to choose from when shopping for car insurance. To help you find the best option for you, we’ve identified the five best car insurance companies in Wisconsin based on factors like average rates, customer satisfaction, discount and coverage options, and more.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo
4.2
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Russell
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Dealing with you was difficult. My rates were increased on December 18th, and I didn't receive my check until January 13th. Additionally, I believe there was an unauthorized deduction of around 30 dollars.
Dealing with you was difficult. My rates were increased on December 18th, and I didn't receive my check until January 13th. Additionally, I believe there was an unauthorized deduction of around 30 dollars.
Emilio
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Daily Concerns
They provide good coverage, but it's expensive and there are no discounts where needed.
Robert
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
The rates increase too quickly. Reporting a claim makes you feel like you are doing something wrong.
The rates increase too quickly. Reporting a claim makes you feel like you are doing something wrong.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm has plenty of benefits to offer Wisconsin drivers, making it the best overall choice. It has some of the lowest average rates for drivers in the state. And if you’re a safe driver, you can save even more by signing up for the company’s telematics program, Drive Safe & Save.
State Farm also consistently ranks among the top companies for customer satisfaction, which shows that most of its customers are happy with the service.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Affordable premiums for most Wisconsin drivers
Offers savings for safe drivers
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Fewer discounts and coverages than some companies
Policies only available through an agent
Erie: Best insurance company for customer satisfaction
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
4.1
▲
Erie Insurance's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.7
2.9
Policy transparency
3.8
3.1
Value
3.7
2.9
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service, fair pricing, and responsive assistance. However, some are unhappy with unexpected rate increases and policy cancellations.
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Dylan
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
Peter
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
High Rates
My rates kept increasing, despite having no tickets or accidents.
Bob
December 22, 2024
Verified Review
Erie is fine when rates hold steadfast, but current trends say otherwise!
Generally, Erie is pretty respectable, but premiums rose by 25 to 32 percent in 2024. I'm shopping around, but offers for alternative policies are lacking.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
876
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.49
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Erie Insurance is a great option if customer satisfaction is a top priority for you. Erie ranks first of all companies in the region in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and third nationwide in the 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Erie also offers unique coverage options, including ERIE Rate Lock, accident forgiveness, windshield repair, pet injury coverage, new-car replacement, and more. And ERIE Auto Plus includes a bundle of perks, such as diminishing deductibles, increased coverage limits, waived deductibles, and more.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Option to lock in your rate
Many available coverages
Cons
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Can’t purchase a policy online
Online claims filing not available
American Family: Best insurance company for discounts
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo
4.6
▲
American Family's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.8
3.2
Customer service
4.9
3.6
Discounts
4.8
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.7
2.9
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the responsive customer service and reliability but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
838
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
American Family is a great option if you’re looking to save on insurance premiums through discounts. The company has cheaper-than-average rates in Wisconsin and offers more discounts than just about any other insurance company.
In particular, it has an impressive number of discounts for young drivers and families. And it has two usage-based savings programs — one for safe drivers and one for low-mileage drivers — that can help you save even more on your premiums.
Pros
Offers many discounts
Multiple usage-based savings programs
Well-suited to young drivers and families
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Rideshare coverage not available
Limited customer service options
USAA: Best insurance company for military families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo
4.9
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
William
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
I love USAA
I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.
Thomas
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Too Personal
They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
Ken
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Not Ready to Make Any Changes in Insurance
I am just checking other insurance rates and I am currently satisfied with USAA.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
891
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA only sells coverage to current and former military servicemembers and their families. USAA consistently ranks among the top companies in customer satisfaction and has some of the lowest rates on average for Wisconsin drivers. Additionally, it offers usage-based savings programs for both safe and low-mileage drivers.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Affordable premiums for most Wisconsin drivers
Savings for safe and low-mileage drivers
Cons
Fewer discounts and coverages than some competitors
Available only to military families
Doesn’t have local agents
Auto-Owners: Best insurance company for coverage options
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo
4.0
▲
Auto-Owners's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3.9
3.2
Customer service
3.7
3.6
Discounts
3.5
2.9
Policy transparency
3.8
3.1
Value
3.5
2.9
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Tammy
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Affordable Insurance in Michigan
The insurance is affordable.
Allen
January 12, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Absolutely no problems.
Michael
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Pleased
I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
834
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners combines excellent service with a wide variety of coverage options. Some of its optional coverages include additional expense coverage, gap insurance, diminished value coverage, at-fault accident forgiveness, common loss deductible, and more.
Auto-Owners has a large network of local independent agents, so you can feel like you’re working with a small local business. Additionally, the company is one of the most affordable companies for Wisconsin drivers.
Pros
Many available coverages
Affordable premiums for most Wisconsin drivers
Large network of local independent agents
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Must contact an agent for a quote
Poor digital experience
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Wisconsin to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Wisconsin
Whether you’re shopping for car insurance in Wisconsin for the first time or need a new policy, here are a few strategies to help you find the best car insurance for your situation.
Consider how much coverage you need
Before shopping for car insurance, it’s always a good idea to know how much coverage you need. Most drivers will benefit from purchasing even more coverage than the state requires. The minimum liability coverage limits may not cover all damages from an accident, and it doesn’t pay for repairs to your vehicle.[1] A full-coverage policy with collision and comprehensive insurance provides more protection for your vehicle.
Beyond the standard coverage options, companies have varying optional coverages. For example, some companies offer gap insurance, rideshare coverage, new-car replacement, and more, while others have a small list of coverages. Decide what type of additional coverages you need to ensure you choose a company that offers them.
Read reviews from policyholders
It’s always worth finding out how other customers feel about a company before you sign on with them. You can find plenty of insurer reviews on sites like Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau, Insurify, and more. Reading those reviews can give you an idea of whether other people have had a positive experience.
Consider customer service scores
In addition to reading reviews from other customers, consider looking at customer service ratings from third-party organizations like J.D. Power, AM Best, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. This can help you compare customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings by company. High customer satisfaction rankings can indicate that you’ll get good service from that company.
Choose your ideal type of service
Car insurance companies come in all forms. Some are small, regional companies, while others are large, nationwide insurers. Some operate using local agents, while others have a central customer service department. Some rely heavily on technology for their quote process, policy management, and claims process, while others require you to work through an agent.
It’s important to consider what type of service you feel most comfortable with so you can narrow down your list to companies that fit that need.
Compare rates from several companies
Before choosing an insurance company, it’s worth getting a quote from several different companies to see which will offer you the best rate without sacrificing coverage and service. You can shop with several companies on their websites or use an insurance-comparison tool to compare rates from many companies at once.
In addition to comparing quotes, consider what discounts each company offers and how much you can save on your premiums. A company may have slightly higher rates but enough discounts to make up for it.
Average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin
Wisconsin drivers pay an average of $65 per month for liability insurance and $138 for full-coverage car insurance. The state’s average premiums are considerably lower than the national average of $105 per month for liability and $199 for full coverage.
A combination of relatively low minimum insurance requirements, below-average accident fatality rates, and a lower population density than most states could contribute to Wisconsin’s below-average rates.
In addition to location, insurers use several other rating factors to set insurance premiums. Your age, driving history, vehicle, and other factors all affect your rates, and you could end up paying more or less than the average.[2]
Best car insurance in Wisconsin FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding the best car insurance in Wisconsin.
How much is car insurance in Wisconsin?
On average, Wisconsin drivers pay $65 per month for liability-only insurance and $138 for full-coverage car insurance. The overall average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $101 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin has many excellent car insurance companies, but some of the best include State Farm, Erie, American Family, USAA, and Auto-Owners. The best insurer for you depends on your unique circumstances and budget.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin law requires all drivers to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability insurance and at least $10,000 of property damage liability coverage. The state also requires uninsured motorist coverage for bodily injury coverage in the same amounts.[3]
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.